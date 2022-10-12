ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Biden's National Security Plan Identifies Russia as Imminent Danger, China as Long-Term Threat

President Joe Biden released his National Security Strategy, a required document for each new administration. The United States will "effectively compete" with China, wrote Biden, "while constraining a dangerous Russia." Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has "profoundly diminished Russia's status vis-a-vis China and other Asian powers such as...
KIRO 7 Seattle

New UK Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming

LONDON — (AP) — Britain's new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence. Jeremy Hunt,...
INCOME TAX

