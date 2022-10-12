ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Morris Hills - Field hockey recap

Samantha VanDine scored two goals as Morris Knolls defeated Morris Hills 3-1 at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway. Megan McGavin also had a goal with Sarah Epstein, Carolina Hunchak and Gabriella Eades tallying an assist each. Nicole Genoble had three saves with Gretchen King adding one. Morris Knolls (7-5)...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Kittatinny edges out Wallkill Valley - Boys soccer recap

Kyle Theobald scored a goal to go along with an assist as Kittatinny defeated Wallkill Valley 3-1 in Hamburg. The game was scoreless at the half, with Kittatinny (7-6) scoring all of its goals in the second. Owen McGill and Nathan Kraft also had goals with Dylan Zupkay tallying an...
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Madison over Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap

Luke Aromando and Mariano Lopez each scored to lead Madison in a 2-0 win over Mount Olive, in Madison. Ruari Callaghan made 17 saves to earn the shutout for the Dodgers (7-4-1). Kristian Dobbek recorded eight saves for Mount Olive (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
MADISON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Saddle River Day over Emerson Boro - Girls soccer recap

Julia Pope, Alyssa Tretola and Aliyah Strickland each scored to lead Saddle River Day in a 3-1 win over Emerson Boro, in Saddle River. Saddle River Day (6-4) led 2-0 at the half. Kylie Grompone scored for Emerson Boro (4-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Hills over Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap

Gillian Barcus and Reece Benisatto finished with one goal and one assist each as Pascack Hills cruised to a 6-0 victory over Ridgefield Park in Montvale. Pascack Hills (9-3) had six different players find the back of the net. Brooke Bonanno and Madeleine Bell dished out assists as well. Ridgefield...
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid

Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
VERONA, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Field Hockey#Morristown Beard#Ryland Mcdonald
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview

This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Hillside over Thomas Edison Energy Charter - Boys soccer recap

Jordy Sanchez posted a hat trick with three assists to lead Hillside in an 8-2 win over Thomas Edison Charter, in Hillside. Issac Nascimento added on two goals for the Comets (8-4), while Jean Fileus, Kensly Paul, and Marc Castro also scored in the win. Thomas Edison Energy Charter fell...
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

Butler and Eastern Christian play to tie - Girls soccer recap

Butler and Eastern Christian scored in regulation but could not find the back of the net in overtime as the game ended in a 1-1 tie in North Haledon. Callie Havrilla got Butler (6-7-1) on the board first. Hallie Rapoport was credited with the assist. This was the score at halftime.
BUTLER, NJ
NJ.com

Hart leads Hunterdon Central football past Franklin through the air, on the ground

RJ Hart threw three first half touchdown passes to Joseph Valentino and also ran for a score as Hunterdon Central rolled to a 45-13 victory over Franklin in Flemington. The two seniors put Hunterdon Central (3-5) on the scoreboard first with a 3-yard TD pass in the opening quarter, then later connected for a 56-yard scoring play to make it 21-0. Hart opened the second quarter with a 12-yard TD run, then found Valentino again for a TD, this time a 46-yard strike.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville

Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Manville defeats Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Caitlin Brennan posted four saves to get the shutout as Manville defeated Plainfield 3-0. Angie Paiz, Sarah Alfaro and Jessica Calderon scored goals with Vanessa Thompson also adding a save. Manville (3-10) held a 2-0 lead over Plainfield (3-8) at the half and outshot it 25-5 in the game. Thank...
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford scores 35 first-half points against Hasbrouck Heights to cruise into NJIC final

Through seven weeks of the season, nobody in the NJIC has been able to come close to competing with Rutherford. There will now only be one more week to prove whether a team can do that. The Bulldogs continued their season-long dominance of the conference with a 35-7 win over Hasbrouck Heights in the semifinal round of the NJIC Championship bracket. Rutherford is the defending NJIC champion after defeating Park Ridge in the final a year ago.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Dunn, Elliott run wild as undefeated Mountain Lakes tops Boonton - Football photos

Seniors Nico Dunn and Jimmy Elliott ran for two touchdowns apiece as Mountain Lakes rolled to a 34-0 victory over Boonton in Boonton. Elliott opened the scoring with an 11-yard TD run with 7:31 left in the first quarter. Just 2:01 later, Dunn made it 14-0 in favor of Mountain Lakes (7-0) with a 32-yard TD. Dunn later added a 65-yard TD in the second quarter and Elliott an 88-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Ian Redzepagic added a 60-yard TD run to cap off the scoring.
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy