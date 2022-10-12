Read full article on original website
Morris Knolls over Morris Hills - Field hockey recap
Samantha VanDine scored two goals as Morris Knolls defeated Morris Hills 3-1 at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway. Megan McGavin also had a goal with Sarah Epstein, Carolina Hunchak and Gabriella Eades tallying an assist each. Nicole Genoble had three saves with Gretchen King adding one. Morris Knolls (7-5)...
No. 6 Moorestown over Burlington Township - Field hockey recap
Sydney Kowalczyk completed a hat trick while Adelae Chierici added a goal and two assists as Moorestown, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 4-0, over Burlington Township. Soph Mazza received the shutout with four saves for Moorestown (11-4), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint.
Kittatinny edges out Wallkill Valley - Boys soccer recap
Kyle Theobald scored a goal to go along with an assist as Kittatinny defeated Wallkill Valley 3-1 in Hamburg. The game was scoreless at the half, with Kittatinny (7-6) scoring all of its goals in the second. Owen McGill and Nathan Kraft also had goals with Dylan Zupkay tallying an...
Madison over Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap
Luke Aromando and Mariano Lopez each scored to lead Madison in a 2-0 win over Mount Olive, in Madison. Ruari Callaghan made 17 saves to earn the shutout for the Dodgers (7-4-1). Kristian Dobbek recorded eight saves for Mount Olive (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Saddle River Day over Emerson Boro - Girls soccer recap
Julia Pope, Alyssa Tretola and Aliyah Strickland each scored to lead Saddle River Day in a 3-1 win over Emerson Boro, in Saddle River. Saddle River Day (6-4) led 2-0 at the half. Kylie Grompone scored for Emerson Boro (4-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
Pascack Hills over Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap
Gillian Barcus and Reece Benisatto finished with one goal and one assist each as Pascack Hills cruised to a 6-0 victory over Ridgefield Park in Montvale. Pascack Hills (9-3) had six different players find the back of the net. Brooke Bonanno and Madeleine Bell dished out assists as well. Ridgefield...
Wood-Ridge’s dream season continues in OT win over Waldwick, clinches spot in NJIC final
There’s a certain confidence that comes from Wood-Ridge coach Joe Cutrona when he’s speaking. He has a certain swagger about him with the way he carries himself, and it rubs off on his team. In his two years at the helm, Cutrona has instilled confidence into a team and program that hasn’t tasted success in recent years.
Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid
Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview
This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
Hillside over Thomas Edison Energy Charter - Boys soccer recap
Jordy Sanchez posted a hat trick with three assists to lead Hillside in an 8-2 win over Thomas Edison Charter, in Hillside. Issac Nascimento added on two goals for the Comets (8-4), while Jean Fileus, Kensly Paul, and Marc Castro also scored in the win. Thomas Edison Energy Charter fell...
Butler and Eastern Christian play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Butler and Eastern Christian scored in regulation but could not find the back of the net in overtime as the game ended in a 1-1 tie in North Haledon. Callie Havrilla got Butler (6-7-1) on the board first. Hallie Rapoport was credited with the assist. This was the score at halftime.
Hart leads Hunterdon Central football past Franklin through the air, on the ground
RJ Hart threw three first half touchdown passes to Joseph Valentino and also ran for a score as Hunterdon Central rolled to a 45-13 victory over Franklin in Flemington. The two seniors put Hunterdon Central (3-5) on the scoreboard first with a 3-yard TD pass in the opening quarter, then later connected for a 56-yard scoring play to make it 21-0. Hart opened the second quarter with a 12-yard TD run, then found Valentino again for a TD, this time a 46-yard strike.
Football: Pascack Valley gets key stop to defeat River Dell (PHOTOS)
Pascack Valley’s defense came up big as it stopped a driving River Dell offense late in the fourth quarter to capture a 27-20 victory and take home the Rumble for the Rail trophy in Oradell. Pascack Valley (2-5) had the chance to make it a two-score game but Evan...
East Brunswick defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Yana Popova scored twice to help lift East Brunswick past South Brunswick 3-1 in East Brunswick. Popova tallied the first two goals for East Brunswick (11-3) before Grace Smutko gave her team a 3-0 lead in the third quarter. Kayla Balsamo also made seven saves. Ella Squaires scored the lone...
Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville
Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
Manville defeats Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Caitlin Brennan posted four saves to get the shutout as Manville defeated Plainfield 3-0. Angie Paiz, Sarah Alfaro and Jessica Calderon scored goals with Vanessa Thompson also adding a save. Manville (3-10) held a 2-0 lead over Plainfield (3-8) at the half and outshot it 25-5 in the game. Thank...
Cranford shuts down Linden for third straight shutout - Football recap
Ryan Lynskey ran for two touchdowns as Cranford won it’s third straight shutout in defeating Linden, 31-0, in Linden. Linden (3-4) has not scored less than 13 points this season nor has it allowed more than 28 points in a game. Lynskey gained 91 yards on 15 carries while...
Girls Soccer: Jackson Memorial defeats Southern - Shore Conference Coaches Tournament quarterfinals
Renee Wanzor had a goal and an assist as top-seeded Jackson Memorial held on for a 2-1 win against ninth-seeded Southern in the quarterfinals of the Shore Conference Coaches Tournament in Jackson. Alexa Berkley got Jackson Memorial (7-8) on the board in the first half with a goal off an...
Rutherford scores 35 first-half points against Hasbrouck Heights to cruise into NJIC final
Through seven weeks of the season, nobody in the NJIC has been able to come close to competing with Rutherford. There will now only be one more week to prove whether a team can do that. The Bulldogs continued their season-long dominance of the conference with a 35-7 win over Hasbrouck Heights in the semifinal round of the NJIC Championship bracket. Rutherford is the defending NJIC champion after defeating Park Ridge in the final a year ago.
Dunn, Elliott run wild as undefeated Mountain Lakes tops Boonton - Football photos
Seniors Nico Dunn and Jimmy Elliott ran for two touchdowns apiece as Mountain Lakes rolled to a 34-0 victory over Boonton in Boonton. Elliott opened the scoring with an 11-yard TD run with 7:31 left in the first quarter. Just 2:01 later, Dunn made it 14-0 in favor of Mountain Lakes (7-0) with a 32-yard TD. Dunn later added a 65-yard TD in the second quarter and Elliott an 88-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Ian Redzepagic added a 60-yard TD run to cap off the scoring.
