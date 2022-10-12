We’re kinda of two minds when it comes to the big relaunch of the “Avenue of the Americas,” which then-Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia rebranded Sixth Avenue in 1945. On the one hand, anything to spruce up Sixth Avenue — which is about as dour as all of St. Louis — is welcome, especially the color seals of all the countries with which we share this side of the world. There’s Belize! There’s Chile! There’s Cuba!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO