Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines: Sixth Avenue of the Americas Edition

We’re kinda of two minds when it comes to the big relaunch of the “Avenue of the Americas,” which then-Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia rebranded Sixth Avenue in 1945. On the one hand, anything to spruce up Sixth Avenue — which is about as dour as all of St. Louis — is welcome, especially the color seals of all the countries with which we share this side of the world. There’s Belize! There’s Chile! There’s Cuba!
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mayor Adams’s ‘City of Yes’ Zoning Proposal Will Take on Parking Minimums (But How Seriously?)

Mayor Adams wants New York to be the “City of Yes” — but will he finally say “no” to parking?. On Monday, the Department of City Planning will begin a lengthy review process in support of three rezoning initiatives collected under Mayor Adams’s “City of Yes” motto — and buried in the housing portion of the proposal is a provision to “prioritize people over parking to make streets safer, and reduce requirements to enable more of the housing, services, and amenities that help neighborhoods thrive.”
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Harlem Environmental Justice Group Blasts Developer for Truck Depot

Members of the Harlem community are decrying a developer’s plan to build a controversial truck depot, warning that the decision to put profit over people’s health will send more pollution-spewing big rigs into the low-income community of color and worsen the environmental injustice already borne by the neighborhood.
