utrockets.com
Toledo Hosts Oakland in Home Opening Meet
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's swimming & diving team will embark on its 2022-23 season this Friday when it hosts Oakland in a non-conference meet at 5:00 p.m. in the UT Student Recreation Center Pool. Head Coach Brie Globig, now entering her fourth season at the helm, welcomes...
utrockets.com
Toledo Visits Western Michigan for Pair of Matches this Weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio – After two straight weekends at home, the Toledo women's volleyball team heads to Kalamazoo this weekend to face Western Michigan for a pair of Mid-American Conference contests. The Rockets (12-5, 5-1 MAC) and Broncos (12-7, 4-3 MAC) will play on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday...
utrockets.com
Quinyon Mitchell Voted Ironman of NIU Game
TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was voted "Ironman of the Game" for his performance in last Saturday's win over Northern Illinois. Mitchell grabbed four interceptions against NIU, returning two for touchdowns in the 52-32 win in DeKalb. He collected three interceptions in the first half, the first of which he returned for a 25-yard pick six to put Toledo ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. He also returned his second interception for a touchdown, and his third pick came in the final seconds of the second quarter in NIU's end zone. Mitchell's final interception of the game came on Northern Illinois' opening drive of the second half.
utrockets.com
Rockets Wrap Up Fall Ball with Exhibition Games this Weekend
Toledo, Ohio – The Toledo baseball team wraps up its fall ball schedule this weekend with a pair of exhibition contests at Scott Park. The Rockets will host the Ontario Royals on Friday and Oakland on Sunday, with both contests slated to begin at 1:00 p.m. Because the Royals...
utrockets.com
Rockets to Hold Intrasquad Scrimmage on Saturday from Noon-1:00 p.m. in Savage Arena
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's basketball team will be holding an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 15 prior to the football team's game at 3:30 p.m. vs. Kent State. The team will practice from 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. before holding their scrimmage from 12:00-1:00 p.m. To attend the practice,...
Central Catholic parent offers perspective on Whitmer football game shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Terry Awls grew up in Toledo and said although the city has changed in his time, that doesn't mean it's a place families can't be raised. "We've harped on stopping the gun violence here in our city and in our state and in our country," Awls said. We have to do a better job of that. It doesn't mean that Toledo's less safe than any other city. It really doesn't."
utrockets.com
Dyontae Johnson’s Interest in Engineering Spurred by His Late Father
TOLEDO, Ohio –Dyontae Johnson has always been curious about how things work. That probably helps explain why the University of Toledo senior linebacker ended up as a mechanical engineering major. From a very early age, Dyontae liked to take things apart and put them back together. His father, David,...
utrockets.com
Tricks, Treats, & Dunks Set for Wednesday, Oct. 26
TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo will host its annual men's and women's basketball preview event "Tricks, Treats and Dunks," presented by UTMC, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Savage Arena at 6:00 p.m. Admission is FREE. The evening will begin with trick-or-treating for kids from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants In Toledo, OH
Nicknamed the Glass City in honor of its legacy of glass production, Toledo, Ohio is a cosmopolitan city packed with fun things to do. Located on Lake Erie’s western tip and along the banks of the Maumee, it’s home to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Imagination Station children’s museum, and the Toledo Zoo.
fcnews.org
SHS names queen, king
Swanton High School celebrated homecoming last week. Before the Friday football game against Archbold, Katie Floyd was crowned queen and Andrew Smigelski crowned as king. The Swanton High School Homecoming Court stands on the field before Friday’s football game.
13abc.com
Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Local School District announced Tuesday it has accepted the resignation of an assistant principal and coach under investigation. Josh Andrews resigned from all of his positions within the district, including as a high school assistant principal, effective Oct. 5, according to the Board of Education. Andrews was under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication.
Suspect vehicle, victims identified in Friday shooting at Whitmer High School football game
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police identified a suspect vehicle in the shooting Friday that injured three at a Whitmer High School football game. If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. Toledo police...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Crust
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Right in the heart of Whitehouse, the owners of The Whitehouse Inn decided to open up something new across the street. Crust Pizzeria has a big-city vibe in this small town. It also has a geometrical equation that just makes sense. If the box is square,...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG wind turbines near end of usefulness – will stop spinning in 2024
After putting Bowling Green on the green energy map nearly 20 years ago, the city’s four wind turbines have come to the end of their lives. Bowling Green Public Utilities Director Brian O’Connell reported Monday evening that the turbines will stop spinning in 2024, when the maintenance contract for the industry dinosaurs is no longer renewable.
