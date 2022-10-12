Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Bizverse (BIVE)- Metaverse project joining “Meta Start up Accelerator and IMDA”- Gets Listed On XT.COM In Main Zone
SINGAPORE, Oct., 2022 — XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of the BIVE token in its Main Zone. With the new token listing, users can trade BIVE seamlessly on the trading platform of XT. The BIVE token listing is expected to be...
NEWSBTC
When is the crypto winter going to end? Here are some tokens trying to challenge the bear market
The crypto market is not in its healthiest state. There’s no clear indication of when the crypto winter is going to end. However, not all investors are pessimistic about the state of the market. There are in fact many tokens that are set to challenge the bear market trend,...
NEWSBTC
Top 6 Crypto ICO Presales to Buy Now
This article will look at the top 6 crypto ICO presales to buy now. Presales give you the excellent opportunity to buy a token before it gets released to the public. This often means that you can buy it at a discount compared to the price it gets launched at. This makes ICO presales one of the best investment opportunities in the crypto space. However, big rewards usually come with significant risks as well. This is why you need to understand how crypto ICOs work and what to look out for to find premium ICO listings.
NEWSBTC
Here Are The Crypto That Kept Green During The Bloodbath
The crypto market is bouncing back from another sudden move into the lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies recording heavy losses. In this dangerous environment for risk, there are a select few tokens still in profit with the potential to continue swimming against the tide in the coming weeks.
NEWSBTC
These are the emerging cryptos that will stay for long
Despite the crypto winter that the market experienced this year, and the fact that it is still in a bit of a slump, there are crypto assets out there that are showing a lot of promise. The market still has tokens that are generating a lot of excitement. These are strong indicators that these tokens will be a part of the market well into the medium-term and even find long-term success.
NEWSBTC
Whales are leaving Shiba Inu: where are they likely to invest after SHIB?
The crypto market may be down quite a bit at the moment, with most tokens struggling to get past resistance levels. However, as always, there are some tokens that are outliers, beating the market when they see a project that they think deserves their capital. Until recently, that token appeared...
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io, Polygon And Ethereum Classic Are Primed. What Are You Waiting For?
Investors must act quickly. It is their job to wade through the bearish narrative, dispel the fear and take action. Most investors will miss the bottom; worse, most will fail to take advantage of the current valuations waiting for lower lows. Investors should try to deploy most of their capital in a range close to the bottom instead of trying to time the bottom because timing the bottom is impossible.
NEWSBTC
MFET Gets Listed on XT.COM Main Zone With USDT Pairing
XT.COM, one of the leading global trading exchanges and the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce that MFET is being listed in the Main Zone of the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community would get an exposure to high-profile tokens like MFET, and this also helps in taking the MFET token to a wide user base of XT.COM.
NEWSBTC
MANA, GMT, XRP, and IMPT: Which token is more likely to reach $1 in 2023?
As we progress through the final quarter of 2022, it’s time to start looking ahead to see where to place your investment today to benefit you next year. We have our sights on Decentraland (MANA), Stepn (GMT), IMPT (IMPT), and Ripple (XRP) and are trying to assess which token is more likely to hit $1 in 2023.
NEWSBTC
Chiliz Social Mentions Hit Highest Level In Last 90 Days – Can CHZ Price Be As Hot?
Recent weeks have seen a dramatic increase in social mentions of Chiliz, data compiled by LunarCrush show. Its token’s 90-day high made it big in the latest social mentions. Market insights tracker LunarCrush cited this figure (9.46k) as one indicator to keep an eye on when considering an investment in Chiliz.
NEWSBTC
Get Big Hype + Big Growth with MetaDexta – New Launchpad to Rival Binance and Solstar
Every crypto project needs a great launchpad! The market is seeing a huge increase in the number of high-quality launchpads and platforms that are making traders and crypto creators go wild. A launchpad needs to be concentrated on supporting its users at every step of the process. From start to...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Moves Silently With 20% Rise – Will Price Retest $27?
ENS price outshines the market as price shows strength rallying to a high of $20. ENS tops the crypto price as it cracks over 20% gain in less than 24 hours despite the crypto bloodbath. The price of ENS shows bullish signs as the price holds above the 50 and...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Shakes Off Bears Following CPI Release, But Will This last?
Bitcoin saw a shaky market day following the release of the CPI data. While the projections for the inflation rates were high, they would come out lower than the actual number and the crypto market had responded negatively to the news. Bitcoin had fallen below $19,000 as the market had bled, but there had been a turnaround towards the end of the trading day. The question now remains if the digital asset would be able to hold these gains.
NEWSBTC
The Hideaways (HDWY) Top HODL For Crazy Gains In 2023 Compared To Frontier (FRONT) & Viberate (VIB)
Frontier (FRONT), Viberate (VIB), and The Hideaways (HDWY) are investors’ saving grace during this bear market. With interest raises rising and inflation hitting double digits its no wonder we’re in HODL season again, folks!. Hold On for Dear Life or HODL is a crypto slang for an event...
NEWSBTC
Investors Leave Avalanche (AVAX) for Chronoly as CRNO Launches On Exchange
The Chronoly project launched its CRNO tokens on the UniSwap exchange on October 6 at a price of $0.079. CRNO’s price increased from $0.01 to $0.079 after Chronoly’s successful pre-sale round. This has attracted millions of investors to Chronoly (CRNO). Meanwhile, Avalanche (AVAX) has been causing tension among its investors as the project is declining fast. As such, Avalanche (AVAX) investors are jumping ship.
NEWSBTC
All-New B2Trader’s Big Update: Up To 100 Trading Pairs And 100×100 Order Book
We at B2Broker, the world leader in providing liquidity and technological solutions for financial markets, are pleased to present to you a fresh and major upgrade of our incredibly fast system of order matching for market makers, spot, crypto exchanges and MFT brokers – B2Trader. Maintaining the same order book depth of 100×100, it opens more possibilities by offering up to 100 supported trading pairings! Traders can now execute larger orders, which will surely make their trading experience even better. This upgrade is the embodiment of B2Broker’s unwavering philosophy to provide the best possible services to its customers. Thank you for your trust and support!
NEWSBTC
Flasko’s (FLSK) Presale Explodes While Chainlink (LINK) And Uniswap (UNI) Go Down
The cryptocurrency world has been surprised by Flasko, a platform with a novel objective. Meanwhile, traditional currencies like Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK) are showing red graphs with depreciating prices. Let us look at why crypto giants like Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK) may get passed by a newcomer like...
NEWSBTC
Buy Oryen Network, Tamadoge, And Big Eyes Coin For A Lifelong Successful Portfolio
Are you looking for options to help your portfolio flourish over the long term? If you are, then you’re in the right place. Analysts like the look of ORY, TAMA, and BIG to help your finances reach the next level. They might be exactly what you’ve been looking for to survive the current bear winter and make gains way into the future.
NEWSBTC
Why Crypto Market Sentiment May Present A Unique Buying Opportunity
The crypto market sentiment has not shown any significant recovery during the last couple of months. There have been points where it looked as if the worst was over but the market had declined into the extreme fear territory once more. However, instead of the doom and gloom that usually follows markets such as this, there may be a unique opportunity for investors looking to buy at favorable prices.
NEWSBTC
New Study Reveals Best Stablecoin, Why DAI Took The Crown
Decentralized stablecoin DAI, native to Maker protocol, might become a major leader in the sector over the coming years. The digital asset was the most stable of the stablecoin in a period of 9 months, according to research published by Best Brokers. A stablecoin is a digital asset whose value...
