Guitar World Magazine
Gibson unveils the G-Bird, a new acoustic that blends the ‘Player Port’ with the classic Hummingbird profile
Gibson’s latest acoustic guitar, the G-Bird, offers a genuine combination of classic and contemporary, melding its iconic Hummingbird model with an additional ‘Player Port’ soundhole placed on the upper horn. Part of the firm’s Generation Collection (all of which feature the Player Port), the G-Bird’s Hummingbird profile...
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Music Industry Moves: Muddy Waters Estate Signs Worldwide Admin Deal With Sony Music Publishing
The estate of Chicago blues pioneer Muddy Waters has signed a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing to administer his complete catalog of songs, including legendary hits such as “Mannish Boy,” “Rollin’ Stone,” “Champagne & Reefer,” “I Can’t Be Satisfied,” and more. Waters, real name McKinley Morganfield, is widely considered one of the most influential figures in blues and rock-and-roll in the U.S. and globally. His legacy has gone on to inspire artists across generations from Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page to Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger and countless others. “Muddy Waters was without a doubt one of the most impactful...
ohmymag.co.uk
Hypebae
Lack of Color Launches Vacation-Inspired "Paradis" Collection
Cult-favorite brand Lack of Color has just dropped its “Paradis” collection, unveiling a beach-ready assortment of hats made for basking in the sun. Designed for your next tropical getaway, the Australian brand’s newest array of accessories is comprised of a coastal grandma-approved wide-brimmed straw hat, adorned with stunning seashells, alongside a primary colored-striped terry bucket. Elsewhere, an effortlessly cool Rancher hat arrives in a sunset-inspired orange hue and is perfectly equipped for afternoons spent by the shore or embarking on a sun-soaked adventure. Meanwhile, cozy bucket hats provide extra warmth while you tan your other extremities.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unsung sci-fi sleeper hit fights back on streaming to force the hand of destiny
You’d have thought a slick and glossy sci-fi thriller boasting an intriguing concept adapted from one of the genre’s undoubted icons that boasted a star-studded cast, gained strong reviews from critics and fans, before recouping its budget two and a half times over at the box office would live long in the memory, but The Adjustment Bureau has long since been left behind by pop culture.
Guitar World Magazine
Ritchie Blackmore based Smoke on the Water on a classical masterpiece – and the riff’s roots might surprise you
The Deep Purple legend divulged the origin of the riff in an interview back in 2007. But was he telling the truth?. It’s a fact of life that few four-note riffs are as legendary as Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water. Heck, hardly any riff full-stop has had anywhere near the same cultural and musical impact the iconic 1972 track has had over the past five decades.
wegotthiscovered.com
An outlandishly unnecessary creature feature that cratered at the box office goes full throttle on Netflix
Sometimes, you hear a pitch for a movie that leaves you scratching your head and wondering who the hell could possibly be asking for such a thing to exist. In the case of 2016’s forgotten financial disaster Monster Trucks, the concept was literally co-created by a four year-old child, who also happened to be the son of Paramount’s president.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Holy Family’ on Netflix, An Elliptical Spanish Thriller Series That Takes Motherhood To Extremes
In Holy Family (Netflix), a tingly eight-episode drama from creator Manolo Caro (The House of Flowers), a mysterious woman’s arrival in an upscale Madrid neighborhood creates connections between a group of her neighbors, all of whom are in different stages of motherhood. And while it’s pretty clear she’s hiding something, the newcomer is definitely not the only individual in these parts with secrets. HOLY FAMILY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: It’s 1998, and we’re in Melilla, a North African city that’s an autonomous part of Spain, where a woman is in labor. “Notify the OR,” her attending medical professional says....
Guitar World Magazine
The story of the ‘Ghost Finish’ Telecaster – one of the rarest Fender guitars ever made
Under normal lights, this Telecaster appears to be an unremarkable, late-’60s blonde color. But stick it under UV light and things get trippy... As the ’60s became ever-more wild and psychedelic, Fender decided to see if prototype instruments in special finishes could help them tap into a market that had gone from all-American surf groups who thought custom colours were pretty far-out to LSD-taking hippies exploring the outer limits of the human psyche.
Mind-blowing illusion uses ‘brain hack’ to totally fool your eyes
THIS optical illusion is sure to put your head in a spin. It presents two rotating rings made up of six, egg-shaped dots. The rings appear to be moving at different speeds. They are, however, both spinning at the same rate. The illusion was posted to Twitter on October 8...
Guitar World Magazine
Nancy Wilson is selling off her live ‘Barracuda’ SG and a stash of other ’70s and ’80s guitars
Following in the footsteps of Peter Frampton and Mike Campbell, Heart guitar legend Nancy Wilson has announced she is selling of a number of electric guitars from her personal collection, including the late-’60s SG she used live on tour with Heart for the hit Barracuda. Wilson’s gear will hit...
thehypemagazine.com
NEMA’s Songwriter of the Year Sarah Kings Releases New Music
Off the heels of her most recent EP “The Hour”, Sarah Kings’ new tracks exude a clear contrast to her previous works, which were originally inspired by the loss of loved ones, grief, and the heavier feelings that she had carried with her for years. After performing this material LIVE for some time, King felt a weight lifted from her shoulders, sparking more uplifting, lighthearted art influenced by the energy of her LIVE performances. Leading with the Americana ballad “Always an Almost”, we are introduced to a story inspired by the abandonment of control so that we can find our own path. “Always an Almost” describes the chances we thought we just missed, the relationships that didn’t last, and all of the dreams we struggle to let go of in order to make space for what is really meant for us. Driven by the desire to embrace our destiny, the captivating ballad confronts our collective fear of the unknown and how we must get past it so that we don’t hold ourselves back from what is meant to be. During the emotional recording, King finished the track with tears streaming down her face, solidifying the fact that she had an undeniable hit in her hands. The song reminded her that she’d been so lost in her relationship with her first husband that she didn’t pursue her career as a musician, and all the feelings about being in the studio, recording that song, as a full-time musician, years after his death, just came pouring out.
Guitar World Magazine
PRS expands its SE acoustic line with A20E Angelus Cutaway and parlor-sized P50E
PRS-designed bracing patterns promise increased vibration and projection, while PRS-voiced Fishman Sonitone electronics are also onboard. PRS has added two new models to its SE line of acoustic guitars, the SE A20E Angelus Cutaway and parlor-sized SE P50E. The SE A20E, boasts an all-mahogany body and is described as “well-suited...
Jefferson Airplane: Surrealistic Pillow - Album Of The Week Club review
Every scene needs a song to carry its message to the world, and Jefferson Airplane’s second album provided two. Somebody To Love and White Rabbit, delivered in former model Grace Slick’s confident wail, were the twin clarion calls for San Francisco rock. Recorded mostly live, the album struck...
‘King of Latin Music’ Tito Puente Remembered With Heart-Warming Google Doodle
The legendary Tito Puente did it all: He was a percussionist, a bandleader, a songwriter, and a producer responsible for some of the most renowned mambo, Latin jazz, and salsa classics in music history. Today, fans get to celebrate his life achievements with a heart-warming Google Doodle that shows off and animates his iconic career. Illustrated by Carlos Aponte and timed with Hispanic Heritage Month, the Doodle shows Puente as a kid in Spanish Harlem, where he was born in 1923. He showed in interest in music from the time he was young, often banging on pots and pans...
