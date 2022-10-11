Off the heels of her most recent EP “The Hour”, Sarah Kings’ new tracks exude a clear contrast to her previous works, which were originally inspired by the loss of loved ones, grief, and the heavier feelings that she had carried with her for years. After performing this material LIVE for some time, King felt a weight lifted from her shoulders, sparking more uplifting, lighthearted art influenced by the energy of her LIVE performances. Leading with the Americana ballad “Always an Almost”, we are introduced to a story inspired by the abandonment of control so that we can find our own path. “Always an Almost” describes the chances we thought we just missed, the relationships that didn’t last, and all of the dreams we struggle to let go of in order to make space for what is really meant for us. Driven by the desire to embrace our destiny, the captivating ballad confronts our collective fear of the unknown and how we must get past it so that we don’t hold ourselves back from what is meant to be. During the emotional recording, King finished the track with tears streaming down her face, solidifying the fact that she had an undeniable hit in her hands. The song reminded her that she’d been so lost in her relationship with her first husband that she didn’t pursue her career as a musician, and all the feelings about being in the studio, recording that song, as a full-time musician, years after his death, just came pouring out.

MUSIC ・ 3 HOURS AGO