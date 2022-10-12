ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally struck by boat while wakeboarding

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 42-year-old wakeboarder has died after being struck by a boat at Hunts Point near Bellevue on Tuesday. At 4:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the 4300 block at Hunts Point Road for a report of a person who had been injured in the water about 100 yards from shore.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
TUKWILA, WA
Hunts Point, WA
Bellevue, WA
Washington State
Bellevue, WA
Bellevue, WA
Mercer Island, WA
q13fox.com

Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Man found with multiple gunshot wounds in south Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — One person is injured after a shooting and crash in south Tacoma early Wednesday morning. South Sound 911 received several reports of shots fired around 3:20 a.m. Tacoma police responded to the scene where they found a driver who had crashed into a yard at South 76th St and Tacoma Ave.
TACOMA, WA
#Lake Washington#Wakeboarding#Boating#Accident#Medina Police
MyNorthwest

‘Obviously deliberate’: Classes canceled after car crashes into Renton school

A car smashed into Hazen High School in Renton on Thursday morning. The damage was so extensive the school was forced to cancel class. “Early this morning, a little after 5 a.m., a vehicle driven by someone was smashed into the front of Hazen High School. Did some damage to the front of the school, smashed windows. We’re checking now to see if there’s any structural damage,” said Renton School District spokesperson Randy Matheson.
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Thousands stolen from Renton residents after leaving casino

An 81-year-old woman may have been followed home from the Muckleshoot Casino before being viciously beaten and robbed. Police say it has happened before. The attack occurred late last week in Renton, about 14 miles from the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. The victim believes the attacker followed her home, then...
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound

Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in

TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Australian man who went missing found in Renton

Stanley Haviland, who went missing on Oct. 5, has now been found in Renton. RPD reports that he has been reunited with his family and appreciates the public’s help in the search. Original Story:. Renton police are asking for the public’s help to find an Australian man who has...
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma bans camping near shelters to contain homelessness

Tacoma has passed a new camping ordinance in an effort to contain homelessness. The city council voted 6-3 Tuesday night after hours of discussion. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

WA lists Cascade red fox as endangered species

The Washington state Fish and Wildlife Commission has listed the Cascade red fox as an endangered species. This comes after Mount Rainier Wildlife ecologists drafted a report in July, recommending the foxes be listed as a threatened sub-species. Cascade red foxes are an endemic subspecies of the red fox, native...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

