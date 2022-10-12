ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Judge temporarily halts closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital

 3 days ago

A judge has temporarily stopped the closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

Prospect Medical Holdings, the building's current owners, want to turn the hospital into a behavioral health facility.

But the county and a local foundation challenged the company in court, arguing that closing the hospital would be damaging to the community.

The judge is requiring the parties to meet in person within two days to discuss the hospital's future.

