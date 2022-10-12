ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, OH

Record-Herald

Authorities locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items

WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
WILMINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Covington man found not competent

TROY – Thursday, Oct. 13, Judge Jeannine N. Pratt with Miami County Common Pleas Court found Mark J. Mayor, 47, of Covington, to be a “mentally-ill person” who is unable to withstand trial. Mayor is facing murder and felonious assault charges after allegedly killing his father, David...
COVINGTON, OH
Fox 19

Woman stabbed to death in Hamilton, homicide investigation ongoing

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Hamilton home Tuesday. Rachelle Brewsaugh, 50, was found by officers who responded to a call for a deceased person on Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue around 12 p.m., according to the Hamilton Police department.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

A man is dead after a tractor roll-over in Boone County

UNION, Ky. — A man is dead after a tragic incident involving a tractor in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 11200 block of U.S. 42 in Union, Kentucky.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Homicide suspect killed in Hamilton officer-involved shooting identified

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The homicide suspect who was eventually killed in an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 8 has been identified. Stephaun Jones, 25, of Liberty Township, is accused of killing 25-year-old Sidney Printup after a crash around 7 p.m. near the Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Department.
HAMILTON, OH

