Fourth Miami Valley police officer attacked in recent months
Tyler Patrick, 29, of Dayton, is facing three counts of felonious assault of a peace officer, according to court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Record-Herald
Authorities locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items
WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
Serial robber who held up area gas stations in 5 cities is sentenced to prison
LEBANON — A 22-year-old Dayton man, convicted as a serial robber who hit gas stations from Warren to Greene counties, is going to prison for at least nine years, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said Thursday afternoon. Da’Sean McCleskey pleaded guilty in August to seven felony counts of aggravated...
Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
WLWT 5
Neighbor talks about the call she made to 911 in Hamilton homicide investigation
HAMILTON, Ohio — A homicide investigation is now underway in Butler County as police release more details about the violent situation that unfolded on Parrish Avenue Tuesday. Just days later, the neighbor who called 911 is remembering the woman who was killed for her kind heart and giving soul.
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington man found not competent
TROY – Thursday, Oct. 13, Judge Jeannine N. Pratt with Miami County Common Pleas Court found Mark J. Mayor, 47, of Covington, to be a “mentally-ill person” who is unable to withstand trial. Mayor is facing murder and felonious assault charges after allegedly killing his father, David...
Same-sex couple claims area cemetery removed marriage date from headstone
YELLOW SPRINGS — A man feels as if Calvary Cemetery in Dayton is trying to erase his same-sex marriage. Darrell Frye told News Center 7′s Haley Kosik he believes they purposefully defaced his husband’s headstone. >>Charges filed against man accused of stabbing Dayton officer in the neck;...
Fox 19
Woman stabbed to death in Hamilton, homicide investigation ongoing
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a Hamilton home Tuesday. Rachelle Brewsaugh, 50, was found by officers who responded to a call for a deceased person on Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue around 12 p.m., according to the Hamilton Police department.
WLWT 5
A man is dead after a tractor roll-over in Boone County
UNION, Ky. — A man is dead after a tragic incident involving a tractor in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 11200 block of U.S. 42 in Union, Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on South Washington Boulevard in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on South Washington Boulevard in the City of Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SWAT standoff at Washington Twp. home ends; Man hospitalized
WASHINGTON TWP. — A SWAT standoff involving a man barricaded inside a Washington Twp. home has ended with the suspect taken to an area hospital, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. >>PHOTOS: SWAT units on scene of large investigation at Washington Twp. home. The suspect was taken into...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester man gets lifetime driving suspension for fatal accident
WILMINGTON — A local man charged in a fatal accident had his driver’s license taken away for life in a plea deal. On Friday, Thomas Watkins pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. A stipulation in this plea deal is...
Missing Huber Heights child found
Police reported that he recently moved to the area and had no known local friends or a cell phone.
WLWT 5
Police searching for suspect in Dearborn County after dangerous pursuit
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Police have been searching for a man Wednesday after an investigation turned into a high-speed pursuit. According to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry, the pursuit started from a drug investigation. Officials say this pursuit began in Jennings County and now officers are searching Dearborn County...
Ukrainian family arrives at Dayton International Airport
Andrii, his wife Alisa and their three boys landed here in Dayton after traveling the globe. Detective Rod Roberts says he is nervously excited for them to see their new home.
Fox 19
‘You and your family are dead:’ DUI suspect goes on racist tirade against NKY police officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released bodycam footage shows a man hurl racist language at a Covington police officer. At one point, the footage shows the man threaten to kill the officer and his family. We have decided to leave the officer anonymous due to concerns about his safety. Kenton County...
WLWT 5
Man discovers pile of mail dumped in public trash can in Cincinnati neighborhood
CINCINNATI — Add another strange crime to the long list involving mail in the region as a Clifton resident stubbled onto dozens of letters dumped in a trash can. “We’ve got something from a hospital, from the Secretary of State regarding absentee balloting here,” said the Clifton resident who didn’t want to be identified. “There’s an official notice from the IRS, a statement from Chase Bank, and a notification on a vehicle recall.”
Cincinnati man charged after allegedly drowning, dissecting his own dog
Amani Lamar Ciers told police that he drowned his male chihuahua on October 12. He then told police that he dissected the dead dog, court documents said.
Fox 19
Homicide suspect killed in Hamilton officer-involved shooting identified
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The homicide suspect who was eventually killed in an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 8 has been identified. Stephaun Jones, 25, of Liberty Township, is accused of killing 25-year-old Sidney Printup after a crash around 7 p.m. near the Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Department.
