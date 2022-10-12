ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

Man struck by vehicle in Galena, Kan., MedFlight trauma to hospital

By Shannon Becker
 6 days ago

UPDATE : Chief Billy Charles of the Galena Police Dept updates us Wednesday saying the 35-year-old man of Galena, was stable in a Joplin, Mo. hospital.

He was struck by a passenger car.  The driver was not arrested or charged. They continue to investigate.

GALENA, Kan. – Tuesday evening shortly after 7 p.m. reports of a pedestrian behind struck by a vehicle in the 2200 block of Wood alerted Cherokee County E-911.

Galena Fire Dept, Galena Police Dept, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies and Cherokee County Ambulance responded.

On the scene we learn the person struck (pedestrian) suffered traumatic injuries.  LifeFlight was summoned to a landing zone at the Galena High School practice field. Our live video captures LifeFlight taking off about 8 p.m.

The vehicle was driven from the crash scene. The driver was not injured.

This is a breaking news story.  Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now watch for updates here. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email list so you don’t miss an article.

