NEWSBTC
Whales are leaving Shiba Inu: where are they likely to invest after SHIB?
The crypto market may be down quite a bit at the moment, with most tokens struggling to get past resistance levels. However, as always, there are some tokens that are outliers, beating the market when they see a project that they think deserves their capital. Until recently, that token appeared...
NEWSBTC
Bizverse (BIVE)- Metaverse project joining “Meta Start up Accelerator and IMDA”- Gets Listed On XT.COM In Main Zone
SINGAPORE, Oct., 2022 — XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of the BIVE token in its Main Zone. With the new token listing, users can trade BIVE seamlessly on the trading platform of XT. The BIVE token listing is expected to be...
NEWSBTC
When is the crypto winter going to end? Here are some tokens trying to challenge the bear market
The crypto market is not in its healthiest state. There’s no clear indication of when the crypto winter is going to end. However, not all investors are pessimistic about the state of the market. There are in fact many tokens that are set to challenge the bear market trend,...
NEWSBTC
Here Are The Crypto That Kept Green During The Bloodbath
The crypto market is bouncing back from another sudden move into the lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies recording heavy losses. In this dangerous environment for risk, there are a select few tokens still in profit with the potential to continue swimming against the tide in the coming weeks.
NEWSBTC
MEGA Project (MEGA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 12, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed MEGA Project (MEGA) on October 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MEGA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building a global alliance ecosystem, MEGA Project (MEGA) innovates...
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io, Polygon And Ethereum Classic Are Primed. What Are You Waiting For?
Investors must act quickly. It is their job to wade through the bearish narrative, dispel the fear and take action. Most investors will miss the bottom; worse, most will fail to take advantage of the current valuations waiting for lower lows. Investors should try to deploy most of their capital in a range close to the bottom instead of trying to time the bottom because timing the bottom is impossible.
NEWSBTC
These are the emerging cryptos that will stay for long
Despite the crypto winter that the market experienced this year, and the fact that it is still in a bit of a slump, there are crypto assets out there that are showing a lot of promise. The market still has tokens that are generating a lot of excitement. These are strong indicators that these tokens will be a part of the market well into the medium-term and even find long-term success.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Moves Silently With 20% Rise – Will Price Retest $27?
ENS price outshines the market as price shows strength rallying to a high of $20. ENS tops the crypto price as it cracks over 20% gain in less than 24 hours despite the crypto bloodbath. The price of ENS shows bullish signs as the price holds above the 50 and...
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin Plunge If A Recession Hits? IMF Issues Warning
The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
NEWSBTC
Will Mango Markets $100 Million Hacker Save The Protocol With Ultimatum? Oryen Network Developer Gives Opinion On The Lending Platform
The crypto community was left shaken by yet another triple-figure hack this week: this time from Mango Markets on the Solana network. The hacker surprised everyone by issuing an ultimatum in exchange for the return of the stolen funds: ‘Repay bad debt.’ Mango Markets’ bad debt stems from a whale bailout in June, in which Solend and Mango Markets put in $207 million to stave off system collapse after one user was massively over-leveraged.
NEWSBTC
Why Crypto Market Sentiment May Present A Unique Buying Opportunity
The crypto market sentiment has not shown any significant recovery during the last couple of months. There have been points where it looked as if the worst was over but the market had declined into the extreme fear territory once more. However, instead of the doom and gloom that usually follows markets such as this, there may be a unique opportunity for investors looking to buy at favorable prices.
NEWSBTC
This Expert Suggests How Ripple Price Will Trend Amid Expansion In Europe
The long-standing legal battle between Ripple and the SEC in the US has not stopped the firm from advancing into other markets. For example, ripple announced its first On-Demand Liquidity partners (ODL) in France and Sweden via press release. Ripple continues its expansion into the European markets to provide online...
NEWSBTC
Polygon Draws Strength From Gaming Space – But Will It Boost MATIC?
The expanding gaming landscape in the Polygon network is making some positive noise in the crypto space. Games use thousands of polygons to run well. As for the blockchain gaming community, they’re now using Polygon. Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, recently tweeted evidence of the company’s leadership in the blockchain gaming industry.
NEWSBTC
Why Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are Three Cryptos That Experts Suggest For Your Portfolio!
If you’re looking for some hot tips on which cryptocurrencies to invest in, look no further! In this blog post, we’ll be discussing Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW). These three cryptos are all making waves in the industry and are worth taking a closer look at. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
NEWSBTC
All-New B2Trader’s Big Update: Up To 100 Trading Pairs And 100×100 Order Book
We at B2Broker, the world leader in providing liquidity and technological solutions for financial markets, are pleased to present to you a fresh and major upgrade of our incredibly fast system of order matching for market makers, spot, crypto exchanges and MFT brokers – B2Trader. Maintaining the same order book depth of 100×100, it opens more possibilities by offering up to 100 supported trading pairings! Traders can now execute larger orders, which will surely make their trading experience even better. This upgrade is the embodiment of B2Broker’s unwavering philosophy to provide the best possible services to its customers. Thank you for your trust and support!
NEWSBTC
Top 6 Crypto ICO Presales to Buy Now
This article will look at the top 6 crypto ICO presales to buy now. Presales give you the excellent opportunity to buy a token before it gets released to the public. This often means that you can buy it at a discount compared to the price it gets launched at. This makes ICO presales one of the best investment opportunities in the crypto space. However, big rewards usually come with significant risks as well. This is why you need to understand how crypto ICOs work and what to look out for to find premium ICO listings.
NEWSBTC
What will be Trending in Crypto in 2023: Meme Coins, Eco-Friendly Tokens, or ETH Challengers?
By the time the crypto market comes out of the long-drawn winter of 2022, most cryptocurrencies would’ve undergone a fair correction. And if this year is any lesson, the market will shift its focus from buzz to innovation in 2023. What cryptos will rule a value-driven market — meme...
NEWSBTC
The Hideaways (HDWY) Top HODL For Crazy Gains In 2023 Compared To Frontier (FRONT) & Viberate (VIB)
Frontier (FRONT), Viberate (VIB), and The Hideaways (HDWY) are investors’ saving grace during this bear market. With interest raises rising and inflation hitting double digits its no wonder we’re in HODL season again, folks!. Hold On for Dear Life or HODL is a crypto slang for an event...
NEWSBTC
MFET Gets Listed on XT.COM Main Zone With USDT Pairing
XT.COM, one of the leading global trading exchanges and the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce that MFET is being listed in the Main Zone of the platform. With this collaboration, the XT community would get an exposure to high-profile tokens like MFET, and this also helps in taking the MFET token to a wide user base of XT.COM.
NEWSBTC
Why ApeCoin Traders Should Expect The Next Coming Days To Be Tough For APE
Since its release on May 22 this year, ApeCoin has experienced lots of challenges. To date, its prices have steadily decreased. The difficulties started in the middle of the May–June crypto market meltdown. Although ApeCoin was designed to aid the APE project on its Web3 journey, the token’s price...
