Polo leads Coventry to sweep of Canton
Freshman Abby Polo did a little bit of everything for the Coventry High girls volleyball team on Wednesday. Polo recorded 28 assists, 10 digs, and five kills while connecting for two aces on her six service points as the Patriots swept NCCC foe Canton. Game scores were 25-6, 25-15, 26-24.
Rockville High football coach Erick Knickerbocker speaks to his Rams and Ellington Wednesday
The Ellington and Rockville football teams came together Wednesday for an afternoon of inter-team bonding activities in order to help build upon the respect that their Thanksgiving rivalry game is built on. (Adam Betz/Simpaug Farm/Oct. 12, 2022)
Volunteers help renovate home in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Winter is coming, prices are rising, and houses need fixing. That’s why local volunteers provided a helping hand to an East Hartford woman who can no longer maintain her house on her own. The homeowner, Geraldine Fitzgerald, 80, had overgrown trees, a busted ramp, and...
Portable classrooms needed at new South Windsor school
SOUTH WINDSOR — The Board of Education says it needs two portable classrooms for the newly built Philip R. Smith Elementary School to accommodate growing enrollment over the last few years. The school at 949 Avery St. was built in August 2020 for many reasons — one of which...
Ellington man dies from injuries in South Windsor crash
SOUTH WINDSOR — An Ellington man has died as a result of a three-car crash in the area of Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road on Tuesday. South Windsor Police on Friday said Joseph Murphy, 64, died after being transported to the hospital following the crash. The accident resulted in...
Ellington schools buck the trend
ELLINGTON — With academic assessment results down statewide following the pandemic, Ellington is the only school district to increase overall performance growth, which school officials attribute in large part to an emphasis on the early return to in-person learning. The state Department of Education released 2021-22 statewide assessment results...
Ostrout: We can all go to bat for Bristol
Nearly every city and town across the country, even the smallest ones, become known for something. Some become synonymous with wonderful people or popular companies; sometimes it’s for odd events that may have occurred there; and others become known for tragedies. Think Hershey, Pennsylvania, Roswell, New Mexico, or Columbine,...
Tolland schools hire new resource officer
TOLLAND — The town has hired a new school resource officer, with plans to hire another one soon. Following the retirement of the town’s two previous SROs, the town chose Jeff Duda, who had served as a Connecticut State Police sergeant for the last 20 years, to fill one of the positions.
Fire breaks out at condo complex in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR — Several fire departments were called to the scene of a blaze early this morning at the Westage condominium complex. South Windsor firefighters responded to the fire at 24 Amato Drive around 1 a.m. after receiving emergency calls. Police and firefighters arrived at the scene within four minutes of the dispatch call.
Man charged in Windsor robbery pleads to different crime
A Bloomfield man, who police say was tied to a Windsor gas station robbery and the attempted robbery of a Bloomfield convenience store by DNA evidence, has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted only of the Bloomfield crime and sentenced to two years and a day prison.
Child hurt in lawn mower accident
MANCHESTER — A child was injured Saturday afternoon on Avery Street by a riding lawn mower. Manchester Fire Rescue EMS Battalion Chief Craig Webb said this week that medics responded around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of a child run over by a lawnmower. Webb said paramedics found...
Police: man stabs himself during attempted robbery
MANCHESTER — Police say a man attempting to rob a home Tuesday night stabbed himself during a chase. The man, Michael Cunningham, 48, of East Hartford was in serious condition in Hartford Hospital early this morning following the incident. Police say a Delmont Street resident called police around 9:30...
Former Yale med school official gets 9 years for $40M fraud
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former official at Yale University’s medical school was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison for carrying out a $40 million scam involving computers and other electronics. Jamie Petrone was arrested last year and pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud...
Church to have drive-through turkey dinner
COVENTRY — Second Congregational Church of Coventry, 1746 Boston Turnpike, will have a drive-through turkey dinner Saturday. The menu: turkey breast, dressing, cranberry sauce, potatoes, gravy, carrots, and dessert. The cost is $15 adults, $8 children. Place orders at 860-742-1616 or email secondchurch@sbcglobal.net and indicate pick-up time of 5,...
Vernon mill awarded brownfields grant
VERNON — The town has received a $650,000 federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to help clean up Daniel’s Mill on East Main Street, with the hope of revitalizing the mill for apartments and mixed-used space. WHAT: Vernon has received a $650,000 grant from the Environmental Protection...
Glastonbury council votes to buy 23 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm
GLASTONBURY — The Town Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday to buy 23.18 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm on Matson Hill Road for $1.09 million. The property is immediately to the west of almost 52 acres of the farm for which the town bought development rights in 2018, while a private company, BHO Enterprises LLC, bought a “fee interest” in the same land to continue orchard operations there, according to Town Manager Richard J. Johnson.
Alex Jones verdict made national newscasts
The center of the nightly news world was in Waterbury Wednesday after radio host Alex Jones was ordered by a jury to pay $965 million dollars in damages to families affected by the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, in which 20 children and six adults were murdered. The local stations —...
Police: Officers may have been lured into deadly ambush
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers who were shot dead in Connecticut were apparently drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence, authorities said Thursday. A third officer was wounded in the gunfire. State police said in a release that the 911 call Wednesday...
