Pitt State Men’s Basketball Projected to Finish 10th in Pre-Season Polls

One of the biggest stories in the MIAA coming into the season for Men’s Basketball has been Jeff Boschee going from Missouri Southern to taking the head coaching job at Pitt State. Now Pitt State has been up and down the last few years but Boschee is looking to get Pitt State back to its former glory. And we got a chance to talk to Boschee about his decision to go from Southern to Pitt State and here’s what he had to say.

Coach Boschee said, “Just weighed my options. Now I’m talking with my boss, Jim, where I was at just felt it was the right move for me and my family, what it boils down to and I’m happy with my decision of where I’m at and my family. We moved over to Pittsburgh and I feel like the community has embraced us and just excited to get started at a new school.”

Now the Pitt State men have brought in some new recruits and some new transfers and right now for them it’s about establishing those relationships and building that chemistry with one another on and off the court.

Quentin Hardict Jr. said, “Just building chemistry off the floor first and then on the floor, and when we on the floor to try to work as hard as possible everybody pushing each other we got a good group of freshman that’s gonna come in and help and we got some good transfers too that’s gonna be big for us.”

Deshaun English said, “I think we’ve done a tremendous job of just building relationships. A lot of the guys were just always together football game volleyball game hanging out outside of the quarry. I mean, it just depends. I mean, we’re just constantly just learning more about each other and just growing closer every week. So I’m just I’m really excited with the guys we have.”

Well with the New transfers coming in with the recruits coming in, along with the guys that have already been in program for a few years. They will certainly going to have an interesting season. They may not be at the top of the MIAA but I promise you, they certainly won’t be last in the MIAA. But, Reporting for media day here in Kansas City with the four state sports report. I’m Chaz Wright.

