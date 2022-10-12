Tulsa man convicted after trying to have a relationship with a middle school student

TULSA, Okla. — Content Warning: The following article contains descriptions of child sex abuse.

A Tulsa man, who police say tried carry on a relationship with a middle school-aged girl, has been convicted on three counts of Lewd Molestation and one count of Using Technology to Engage in Sexual Communication with a Minor.

Brett Allen Gildhouse was sentenced to 25 years in the Department of Corrections, with the first eight years being served in custody. He was also ordered to pay several fines.

According to an affidavit in the case, in April, 2021, the victim disclosed several incidents involving Gildhouse, who was 19-years-old at the time.

The victim said Gildhouse asked her to be his girlfriend, and she said yes. She also said the two exchanged pictures of each other, and Gildhouse asked her to have sex with him multiple times.

Gildhouse told her to delete the messages between them because he would be trouble if someone found out, according to the victim.

The affidavit said Gildhouse went to the victim’s home on March 31, 2021 and was seen on a home security camera entering the victim’s bedroom. The victim said that Gildhouse kissed her and was “making out” with her. In a later interview with police, Gildhouse admitted that he was at the victim’s home that day.

According to the affidavit, Gildhouse was interviewed by Tulsa Police. In the interview, he admitted to texting the victim for several weeks. He also stated that the victim was 12-years-old and “in the fifth, sixth, or seventh grade.”

Gildhouse also admitted that he requested pictures from the victim. Gildhouse said the victim sent him pictures and that he deleted them. The affidavit said photographs of the victim were located on Gildhouse’s phone.

Gildhouse was ordered to register as a sex offender and to have no contact with the victim.

©2022 Cox Media Group