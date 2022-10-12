ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Friday as investors weighed the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt markets worldwide, offering another signal the Federal Reserve may have...
The Detroit Free Press

Fed: Don't expect interest rates to drop soon

The S&P 500 hit new 2022 lows this week but staged a historic recovery following another disappointing batch of inflation data. On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 6.6% compared with economist estimates of 6.5%. ...
Post Register

UK's Truss drops tax cuts, axes Treasury chief amid turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her Treasury chief and reversed course on sweeping tax cuts Friday as she tried to hang on to her job after weeks of turmoil on financial markets. At a hastily arranged news conference, Truss said she was acting to...
