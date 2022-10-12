Read full article on original website
Grand Island Senior High Esports growing in popularity
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Senior High has put together a team for Esports that competes against other schools. The program hopes to give high schoolers opportunities for other extracurricular activities and the chance to pursue scholarships for college Esports teams. Jaylyn Jensen, a senior in the program, said he would like to pursue Esports after high school.
Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license
LINCOLN, Neb. — Global Processing Inc., of Kanawha, Iowa, surrendered its Nebraska Grain Dealer License to the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday. The company owns and operates facilities in both Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC grain department conducted an examination of the...
GIPS Academy of Medical Sciences partners with CHI Health
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools and CHI Health St Francis have partnered up for the Academy of Medical Sciences. The educational facility remains at Grand lsland Senior High, but GIPS says when more donations come in, the academy will be eager to construct its new state-of-the-art facility. Currently, 391 students are enrolled this year and had over 400 graduates the last 3 years.
McAloon returns home to Grand Island in role as city attorney
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Vacant for nearly four years, a key position at Grand Island City Hall is filled as a native Islander returns home to lead the city's legal team. Laura McAloon grew up not far from downtown but it didn’t look like it does now, filled with unique shops and restaurants.
City of Holdrege gives update on water tower maintenance
HOLDREGE, Neb. — The City of Holdrege is continuing the process of maintaining their water tower, and those who live there may notice some changes as they complete the maintenance. The city said that those who live near the water tower may smell or even taste chlorine in the...
Pet of the Week: Bandit
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Bandit, our Kearney Area Animal Shelter Pet of the Week!
Program teaches elementary students financial literacy
KEARNEY, Neb. — It’s the only program of its kind in the Kearney Public School District. Emerson Elementary has teamed up with Trius Federal Credit Union for what they call their “banking program.”. Every Wednesday, Emerson students, kindergarten through fifth grade, have the opportunity to bring in...
UNK hosts candidates ahead of Election Day to speak on their platforms
KEARNEY, Neb — It’s called the UNK American Democracy Project where candidates from a number of difference races spoke to students and explain why their running in this year’s election. From the Board of Regents to the State Board of Education, candidates came to Kearney to talk...
Quick Bites: Gluten Free Pumpkin Trifle
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a gluten-free dessert for Fall. 1.Combine both ingredients for the cake. Mix until combined, pour into a greased 9 x 13 cake pan and bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool. 2.Meanwhile...
Troopers arrest driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
LGBTSA club to make mural for community
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Senior High LGBTSA Club has been granted $10,000 for a mural that encompasses the community. The mural will be an inclusive design that represents students across the state and city. The group wants to see rural communities show support in pride groups and attend more events to be involved and gain knowledge of the community.
Imagination Bacon sizzles for books
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The United Way is hosting another Imagination Bacon event this year. The event features beer and wine samples, but the main attraction is the bacon inspired appetizers. A silent auction will also take place and all of the proceeds of the event go toward Imagination Library to help children build a library of their own.
Two Rivers Public Health: Healthcare quality
KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department is talking quality ahead of National Healthcare Quality Week. Von Lutz, TRPHD Clinical Services supervisor, said quality of care is the degree to which health services for individuals and populations increase the likelihood of desired health outcomes and are consistent with evidence-based professional knowledge.
Grand Island man charged after standoff, threatening woman and kids with weapons
A Grand Island man has been charged after a standoff as a result of threatening a woman and their two children with a sword and an axe. Patrick Davis, 36, is charged in Hall County Court with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of child abuse.
Local health departments take on winter COVID surge
KEARNEY, NEB. — While seems as though the majority of the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, health departments are continuing to keep a close eye on the disease. Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) urges caution as the colder months move in. “We would anticipate a surge in...
Grand Island City Council vote on salary for police evidence techs postponed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island City Council was scheduled to vote on the consideration of approving salary ordinance Tuesday night, but the agenda item was pulled. The ordinance would help put more money into salary positions, like an evidence tech for the city's police department. GIPD said the resources are needed as the department needs additional officers to log evidence for trials and crimes.
