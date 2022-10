HOUSTON — The Mariners had a tough go in Game 1 against the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, pushing the Astros over the M’s 8-7.

KIRO 7 sports director Chris Francis was in Houston and he felt the pain in person.

©2022 Cox Media Group