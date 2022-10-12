Read full article on original website
Video: Wild Goose Gets Loose on the Field at Dodger Stadium During Game 2 of NLDS
If rain at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the National League Division Series wasn't odd enough, a wild goose decided to up the ante during Game 2 on Wednesday night. As the Dodgers batted in the bottom of the eighth inning, a wild, and likely injured goose flew on to the field at Dodger Stadium and laid in the shallow outfield between center and right field.
MLB Rumors: Yankees See Cubs as ‘Maybe' Competition for Aaron Judge
Report: Yankees see Cubs as 'maybe' competition for Judge originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Judge is set to be one of the top free agents on the market this winter, and many believe he's most likely to re-sign with the Yankees. Who else emerges as potential suitors remains...
Former Cubs Pitcher, Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter Dies at 69
Former Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter dies at 69 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter spent five of his 12 big league seasons with the Cubs, signing as an amateur free agent before debuting in 1976. He played for the Cubs from 1976-80, making four consecutive All-Star teams while winning the 1979 NL Cy Young Award.
WATCH: Nestor Cortes Escapes Jam, Throws Out Runner While Seated
The MLB postseason brings out the best in everyone. In Thursday's Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, pitcher Nestor Cortes showed just that. Cleveland loaded the bases against Cortes in the fourth inning, but the 27-year-old starter escaped after a brilliant play. Myles...
How the Yu Darvish Trade Looks for Cubs 2 Years Later
How the Yu Darvish trade looks for Cubs 2 years later originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yu Darvish pitching an impressive six innings in the Padres’ playoff victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Wednesday might not have done much for Cubs fans wishing he was still in Chicago — certainly not for anyone who believes he might have made a difference in the Cubs’ 2021 fortunes.
When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next After Facing Commanders?
When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
Report: White Sox Reached Out to Ron Washington for Manager Spot
Report: White Sox reached out to Ron Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have reached out to Ron Washington – the Atlanta Braves' third base coach – about their opening for the team's manager, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. USA Today's Bob Nightengale also...
12 Outside-The-Box Manager Options the White Sox Could Consider
12 Outside-the-box manager options the White Sox could consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "12 Outside-the-box manager options the White Sox could consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Watch: LA Kings Savagely Troll Astros Star Jose Altuve
Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and...
Willie Harris Fit for White Sox Because They ‘Got Swag; I Got Swag'
Willie Harris says he's 'got swag' to match Sox as manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willie Harris said the White Sox have not reached out to him yet about their managerial opening, but he seems pretty sure of why they should. “Those boys got swag,” Harris told NBC...
Unconventional Wisdom Vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B Opening?
Unconventional Wisdom vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B opening? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before anyone ordains big-slugging prospect Matt Mervis as the Cubs’ 2023 first baseman — and then some — Patrick Wisdom might like to have a word. The late-blooming, second-year slugger with back-to-back...
Bulls Sign Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis' Brother, to 2-Way Deal
Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed...
How Much Do NHL Zamboni Drivers Make? Here's the Average Salary
How much do NHL Zamboni drivers make? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Ever think about what goes into sports when it comes to the locations they’re played?. Whether it’s turf, grass, a wooden floored court, ice or an asphalt-paved track, athletes can’t show off their skills unless the foundation of the game is up-to-par.
Richard Sherman Challenges Luke Getsy for Difficult Play-Calling
Richard Sherman challenges Getsy for play-calling originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The play-calling from Luke Getsy was atypical of what Bears fans have seen from the first-year offensive coordinator when evaluating the first few games. When the season started, Bears fans couldn't help but scream their desire for the...
Most Expensive Tickets for 2022 NBA Season Openers
Most expensive tickets for 2022 NBA season openers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NBA season is right around the corner, and basketball fans around the country are excited to see some intense action from the opening tip. The regular season, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18, is...
Justin Fields, Chicago Bears Reach Crucial Time With TNF Contest
Simms: Fields, Bears reach crucial moment on TNF vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (2-3) are set to take on the Washington Commanders (1-4) in a Week 6 Thursday Night Football showdown with both teams desperate for a win. While Bears quarterback...
Bulls' Alex Caruso Built Connection With Chicago Fans Via Hard Work
Caruso built connection with Chicago through hard work originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex Caruso is not from Chicago, and he has only played for the Bulls since the summer of 2021. But, so far, he has loved every second of it. "I love Chicago," Caruso said in an...
ESPN Analyst Blames Bears' TE Ryan Griffin for Missed Touchdown
ESPN analyst blames Griffin for missed touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the second quarter of Thursday night's Bears game, Luke Getsy called a phenomenal play and Justin Fields had tight end Ryan Griffin wide open in the endzone. But, Fields overthrew the ball and Griffin didn't have...
Bears to Re-Evaluate Every Player on Roster Before Patriots Game
Bears to re-evaluate every player before next game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have some serious self-scouting to do. Six games into the season, they sit at 2-4. At times they’ve looked good, both on offense and defense. Other times they’ve looked awful, again on offense and defense. With 10 days between games, Matt Eberflus and the rest of the coaching staff will take advantage of the mini bye week to do extra evaluations to see what’s been working, what hasn’t been working and what changes the team needs to make to give themselves a better chance of winning on a weekly basis moving forward.
Bulls' Alex Caruso Isn't Stressing All-Defense, But: ‘It'd Be Nice'
Caruso isn't stressing All-Defense, but: 'It'd be nice' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex Caruso is one of the league's premier defenders — there is no argument. And yet, the Chicago Bulls guard has not to this point received recognition for his efforts in the form of an...
