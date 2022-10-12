ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NBC Chicago

Former Cubs Pitcher, Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter Dies at 69

Former Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter dies at 69 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter spent five of his 12 big league seasons with the Cubs, signing as an amateur free agent before debuting in 1976. He played for the Cubs from 1976-80, making four consecutive All-Star teams while winning the 1979 NL Cy Young Award.
NBC Chicago

How the Yu Darvish Trade Looks for Cubs 2 Years Later

How the Yu Darvish trade looks for Cubs 2 years later originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yu Darvish pitching an impressive six innings in the Padres’ playoff victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Wednesday might not have done much for Cubs fans wishing he was still in Chicago — certainly not for anyone who believes he might have made a difference in the Cubs’ 2021 fortunes.
NBC Chicago

When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next After Facing Commanders?

When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
NBC Chicago

12 Outside-The-Box Manager Options the White Sox Could Consider

12 Outside-the-box manager options the White Sox could consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​​​​​Editor's Note: "12 Outside-the-box manager options the White Sox could consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
NBC Chicago

Watch: LA Kings Savagely Troll Astros Star Jose Altuve

Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and...
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Wisdom Vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B Opening?

Unconventional Wisdom vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B opening? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before anyone ordains big-slugging prospect Matt Mervis as the Cubs’ 2023 first baseman — and then some — Patrick Wisdom might like to have a word. The late-blooming, second-year slugger with back-to-back...
NBC Chicago

Bulls Sign Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis' Brother, to 2-Way Deal

Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed...
NBC Chicago

How Much Do NHL Zamboni Drivers Make? Here's the Average Salary

How much do NHL Zamboni drivers make? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Ever think about what goes into sports when it comes to the locations they’re played?. Whether it’s turf, grass, a wooden floored court, ice or an asphalt-paved track, athletes can’t show off their skills unless the foundation of the game is up-to-par.
NBC Chicago

Richard Sherman Challenges Luke Getsy for Difficult Play-Calling

Richard Sherman challenges Getsy for play-calling originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The play-calling from Luke Getsy was atypical of what Bears fans have seen from the first-year offensive coordinator when evaluating the first few games. When the season started, Bears fans couldn't help but scream their desire for the...
NBC Chicago

Most Expensive Tickets for 2022 NBA Season Openers

Most expensive tickets for 2022 NBA season openers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NBA season is right around the corner, and basketball fans around the country are excited to see some intense action from the opening tip. The regular season, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18, is...
NBC Chicago

ESPN Analyst Blames Bears' TE Ryan Griffin for Missed Touchdown

ESPN analyst blames Griffin for missed touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the second quarter of Thursday night's Bears game, Luke Getsy called a phenomenal play and Justin Fields had tight end Ryan Griffin wide open in the endzone. But, Fields overthrew the ball and Griffin didn't have...
NBC Chicago

Bears to Re-Evaluate Every Player on Roster Before Patriots Game

Bears to re-evaluate every player before next game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have some serious self-scouting to do. Six games into the season, they sit at 2-4. At times they’ve looked good, both on offense and defense. Other times they’ve looked awful, again on offense and defense. With 10 days between games, Matt Eberflus and the rest of the coaching staff will take advantage of the mini bye week to do extra evaluations to see what’s been working, what hasn’t been working and what changes the team needs to make to give themselves a better chance of winning on a weekly basis moving forward.
