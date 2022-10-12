Read full article on original website
West Jordan Journal
Teachers are changing your child’s grades: standards- based grading will soon replace letter-based grades
Parents can no longer expect their children to earn straight A’s because the letter grade system is being phased out in Jordan District schools. “Around the country, there's a shift in how we grade students and it's really looking at the standard and their progress towards mastery, rather than a percentage that gives you a grade,” said Todd Theobald, administrator on special assignment in the Teaching and Learning Department at Jordan District. “It reflects the shift that has already taken place in instruction, of really focusing on standards in a very deep way, not just learning and grading and telling people how much homework they turned in and just this general percentage on the test, but really digging into what is that skill asking for.”
beckersdental.com
ADA launches Health Equity Action Team as part of new initiative
The American Dental Association launched a new Health Equity Action Team to move toward eliminating disparities in oral health. The team will be led by the Council on Advocacy for Access and Prevention, according to an Oct. 13 news release from the ADA. During SmileCon, an ADA event, the team...
ceoworld.biz
Run a Medical Business? Patient Experience Should Be Your Highest Priority
Patient experience is paramount for a medical business to retain existing patients and grow through first-person testimonials. Positive experiences shared on social media networks and online review platforms. While the in-office visit was once the central point of contact and the focus of patient-centered efforts, it quickly became a component....
VTDigger
Vermonters with disabilities and their families demand a safer system of care
Recent reports in the media have drawn attention to the issue of abuse, assault and neglect of people with a disability. Protection of all people with disabilities from mistreatment is a core concept of public policy in the United States. Any abuse of a person with a disability is wholly unacceptable.
Denver Public Schools provide naloxone to nurses
Denver Public Schools will provide naloxone, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, to its middle and high schools starting Monday. School nurses will have naloxone available as an added safety measure similarly to the way schools have Epipens and fire extinguishers, said Scott Pribble, a Denver Public Schools spokesperson. Pribble said the process of training nurses to administer naloxone is very simple and requires nurses to watch a video. ...
seniorresource.com
Tips and Tools for Family Caregivers
Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help. Caring for an aging parent or other loved one over a period of time can be very challenging both physically and mentally. Fortunately, there are a number of tips and services you can turn to that can help lighten the load. Here are several to consider.
Millions of Americans are losing access to maternal care. Here's what can be done
Access to maternity care is decreasing in the parts of the U.S. that need it the most, affecting nearly 7 million women of childbearing age and some 500,000 babies. That's according to a report released Tuesday by March of Dimes, a nonprofit focused on maternal and infant health. It finds that 36% of counties nationwide — largely in the Midwest and South — constitute "maternity care deserts," meaning they have no obstetric hospitals or birth centers and no obstetric providers.
Children’s health chief calls for free school meals for all to end ‘disturbing’ food poverty
The government must offer all children free school meals to address the country’s “profoundly disturbing” food poverty rates, the NHS’ most senior paediatrician says.To make change happen, please sign the Feed the Future petition by clicking hereCamilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, warned the cost of living crisis was forcing struggling families to turn to unhealthy food and called on the government to act. She said it was often cheaper for parents to feed their children junk food, as food prices continue to soar, and this was impacting children’s health, from poor growth...
healio.com
Community health workers help patients self-manage diabetes, HbA1c in new study
Community health workers helped patients in a safety-net primary care practice self-manage type 2 diabetes and lower their HbA1C, according to a new study published in Annals of Family Medicine. Robert L. Ferrer, MD, MPH, of UT Health San Antonio, and colleagues wrote that other studies have demonstrated that community...
TechCrunch
FOLX powers LGBTQ+ telehealth support groups with $30M round
The company provides affirming and inclusive care through services such as hormone replacement therapy, PrEP prescriptions, general and sexual health services. FOLX also recently began offering support groups, led by either a clinician or expert over multiple weeks, followed by one-on-one consultations to create individualized programs for users. The new funding will be used to support existing programs, but also to launch and expand these expert-led groups.
Phramalive.com
A CLEAR Approach to Health Literacy: Making Healthcare Equitable and Accessible for All
A CLEAR approach to health literacy: Making healthcare equitable and accessible for all. I am an unequivocal health literacy champion. My coworkers are used to me banging my “clear communications” drum at every meeting, over and over. But I can’t help it, because it’s just that important. Understanding and applying health literacy principles is about empowering people to find, discern, and use information to improve their own health, or the health of those they care for —and not just for those we might perceive as having a low reading comprehension level. Clear communication (achieved with the support of health literacy principles) makes healthcare spaces more equitable and accessible for everyone.
MedCity News
High-touch, tech-enabled patient engagement + patient activation resolve barriers to accessing care
Healthcare decision-makers increasingly recognize that patients who are more actively involved in their personal health care will experience better health outcomes and incur lower costs. While there is broader understanding of the term “patient engagement” — strategies ranging from educating people about their conditions to involving them more fully in making decisions about their care – the term “patient activation” may be less understood.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Bipartisan bill would require assisted living crisis plans in preparation for future public health emergencies
A newly introduced bipartisan bill would require assisted living communities and nursing homes to have crisis plans in place to manage disease outbreaks, maintain personal protective equipment stockpiles for residents and staff members and maintain communication with families. The federal Nursing Home Pandemic Protection Act, introduced Wednesday by US Rep....
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living’s elephant in the room
For most senior living operators, it’s a frightening, dangerous and terrifying thought. One that most wish would go away. I’m referring of course to the possible arrival of federal oversight. The subject came up again Tuesday at an American Health Care Association/’National Center for Assisted Living press conference,...
COVID-19 pandemic aid more than $300 billion short for dealing with student learning loss, study shows
A study analyzing COVID-19 pandemic spending reveals federal funding allocated to public schools is not enough to address student learning loss.
