Hypebae
Good American Launches Compression Denim Collection
Good American is expanding its denim range with an all-new compression system. Featuring new innovative fabrications designed to smooth and sculpt the body, the new range features three levels of compression. First up is Light, a delicately sculpting denim that smooths the body, followed by Super, which features adjustable front...
Hypebae
Lack of Color Launches Vacation-Inspired "Paradis" Collection
Cult-favorite brand Lack of Color has just dropped its “Paradis” collection, unveiling a beach-ready assortment of hats made for basking in the sun. Designed for your next tropical getaway, the Australian brand’s newest array of accessories is comprised of a coastal grandma-approved wide-brimmed straw hat, adorned with stunning seashells, alongside a primary colored-striped terry bucket. Elsewhere, an effortlessly cool Rancher hat arrives in a sunset-inspired orange hue and is perfectly equipped for afternoons spent by the shore or embarking on a sun-soaked adventure. Meanwhile, cozy bucket hats provide extra warmth while you tan your other extremities.
Hypebae
Kero x Acne Studios Drop FW22 Footwear Collaboration
Just in time for rain and snow season, Acne Studios has joined forces with Swedish heritage brand Kero for the first time to debut a capsule footwear collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Loved for its special craftsmanship, Kero’s famous Sami “beak” shoe is reimagined through Acne Studios’ lens. Thinking carefully about...
Hypebae
Beyond Retro's New Collection Is Made from 100% Pre-Loved Textiles
Beyond Retro, one of the U.K.’s biggest vintage fashion retailers, just announced the launch of its new “Beyond Remade” collection, made from 100% pre-loved textiles. Utilizing recycled materials like denim, duck canvas and suede, the new collection upcycles them into new pieces, inspired by vintage classics. Transformed into wardrobe staples like denim dungarees and patchwork jackets, “Beyond Remade” features completely unique items, each made from 100% pre-loved textiles. Tapping into moments from British and Swedish fashion history, the collection draws on Beyond Retro’s sustainable heritage, offering pieces inspired by the outdoors.
Hypebae
PANGAIA's New Capsule Collection Was Dyed Using Food Waste
Materials science brand PANGAIA recently launched a new capsule collection comprised of its signature 365 sweatshirts and sweatpants, but this time, each garment has been expertly dyed using food waste. The new innovation is a continuation of the brand’s ongoing efforts to develop sustainable dye solutions, offering alternatives that are less water intensive and require no harmful chemicals.
Hypebae
Faculty’s Latest Nail Polish Drop Encapsulates Self-Discovery and Creativity Through the Color Pink
Gender-inclusive brand FACULTY releases “Power,” a hyper-pink nail polish to its lacquer collection. The drop is inspired by the FACULTY’s origin story steeped in non-conformism, self-exploration and creativity. Founder Umar ElBably, a self-described misfit, found “Power” through his self-discovery while growing up. During that time, ElBably found that true strength lies in the vulnerability achieved when one is their most authentic self. For the first time, the visual campaign features ElBably, highlighting the thin line of masculine fragility, uniformed work and other environments that many endure — revealing the genuine empathy and tenderness underneath everyone.
Hypebae
Fragment design Teams Up With VanMoof on S3 e-Bike
Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design has joined forces with VanMoof on a minimalist iteration of the S3 e-bike. The release marks the Amsterdam-based brand’s latest foray into the streetwear and fashion space, with previous collaborations featuring names like Jacquemus. This time around, the company has worked with the Japanese designer on an all-black limited-edition bike, which arrives as part of fragment’s new capsule collection set to hit Dover Street Market London.
Hypebae
Les Benjamins Dedicates FW22 Collection To Service Workers
Istanbul-based brand Les Benjamins honors migrant service workers with its new Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Creative director Bunyamin Aydin’s grandfather was among the guest workers who traveled from Turkey to Germany after World War I, serving as inspiration for the mélange of garments. “He was a welder and was...
Hypebae
Prada Debuts Its First Fine Jewelry Line Made With 100% Recycled Gold
Prada has unveiled its first fine jewelry line dubbed “ETERNAL GOLD,” featuring accessories made out of 100% certified recycled gold as an extension of the house’s commitment to sustainability. Showcased in a campaign starring Amanda Gorman, Maya Hawke and Somi Jeon, the collection marks a new step...
Hypebae
Maison Margiela and Reebok Drop New Instapump Fury Memory Of Sneakers
Maison Margiela and Reebok have come together to release the Instapump Fury Memory Of sneakers in two OG colorways — black, yellow and red, as well as a black, silver and blue option. The bold combination of primary colors pays homage to the original launch of the chunky shoes in 1996.
A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Serum To Grow Thicker Brows And Lashes
Despite the trend of seeing supermodels on runways with bleached eyebrows, don’t be fooled: underneath that dye you’ll still find thick brows. Healthy and thick eyelashes and brows isn’t something that ever goes out of style, but if these features weren’t naturally bestowed upon you, there are some amazing serums on the market that can help. The problem, as always, is weeding through the products that can actually be effective and those that will just wind up costing you money without making much of a difference. Knowing which ingredients are recommended for hair growth is key. That’s why we turned to Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Robin Evans atSouthern CT Dermatology, who is also a clinical instructor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, to tell us the best serum to grow thicker brows and lashes.
Hypebae
It's Official, Palace and Gucci's Highly-Anticipated Collab Is Coming Soon
After numerous rumors, we can finally confirm that Alessandro Michele and Palace Skateboards will in fact be releasing a collaboration, and it’s coming sooner than you think. Taking cues from Palace’s own back-catalogue alongside Gucci‘s inimitable influence, the collection draws inspiration from the street, the place in which “fashion...
Hypebae
Veja x Marni Unveil Second Release of Collaboration
Iconic sneaker brand VEJA is continuing its collaboration with cult-classic fashion label MARNI to release the second edition of the two brand’s joint collection. Blending MARNI’s eccentric and playful approach to luxury fashion with VEJA’s attention to detail, the V-10 and the high-top V-15 white leather sneakers are the perfect embodiment of both brand’s aesthetic sensibilities. The latest footwear is underscored by a bold colorful scribbled motif that covers the upper part of the crisp shoes, creating a sincerely nostalgic and playful effect.
Hypebae
Channel Your Inner Snowbunny With Dior Men's Ski Capsule
Dior has you covered for all of your snowy adventures as the luxury brand has just released its men’s ski capsule, unveiling a curated collection of retro garments. Designer Kim Jones merges style with performance as the capsule includes an assortment of body armor, ski suits, down jackets, pants and other winter sports accessories. Dior collaborated with Japanese sportswear expert Descente to reimagine and design the brand’s trademark silhouettes.
Hypebae
JW Anderson's Latest UNIQLO Collection Is Finally Here
JW Anderson and UNIQLO have unveiled their fifth collaboration for Fall/Winter 2022, offering a collection of minimal staples and comfort-oriented pieces. Fusing Anderson’s free-spirited nature with UNIQLO’s functional design, the collaboration utilizes high quality fabrics and design details for the winter season. Comprised of parkas, fleeces, track jackets and knits, FW22 sees the introduction of a lightweight, double-faced belted coat, track pants with adjustable fasteners and an ultra light down parka, complete with quilted stitching.
Hypebae
Valentino Becomes the First European Luxury Brand to Partner with Pantone
Valentino has teamed up with the Pantone Color Institute to immortalize its signature Pink PP hue with an all-new collection. First developed for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection, the color has transcended all expectations and become a marker for Valentino that deserves to live on. As a result, the brand has tapped Pantone – making them the first European luxury fashion brand to do so – for an 11-piece limited-edition line of objects.
Hypebae
Anti Social Social Club Unveils Official Look at fragment design Collaboration
Following the recent teaser, Anti Social Social Club has now revealed an official look at its latest collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design. The team-up follows up on the duo’s release back in 2019, which featured a range of black T-shirts. Showcased in an editorial modeled by Sarah...
Hypebae
Here's a Closer Look at the MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon FW22 Collaboration
MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon have a footwear collaboration on the way for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The release comes after the duo debuted a team-up for Spring/Summer 2023 on the fashion brand’s runway last month. The hiking-inspired range, comprised of low-top laceless runners and high-top boots, is a...
Hypebae
Salehe Bembury Has a Clarks Collab on the Way
Following up on his successful partnership with Crocs, Salehe Bembury has now joined forces with Clarks Originals to rework the classic Wallabee silhouette. Just in time for the fall season, the shoe is dressed in an orange makeover, with a touch of a bluish gray shade on the upper. Instead of the usual suede material, the Wallabees are updated with shaggy textures all over, and are complete with tonal shoelaces. The silhouette is rounded out with crepe soles signature to the original design.
Hypebae
INTERVIEW: Herbivore Botanicals Co-Founder Alex Kummerow Gives Deets on How to Rescue Post-Summer Skin
After a long and eventful summer, we must face the reality that our skin could be in terrible shape once autumn arrives. From so much fun in the sun, wearing makeup and being too tired to keep to our skincare routine and a host of other warm weather things — our skin may be in worst shape than the previous year. If this happens to be you in a nutshell, we’ve got you covered with tips to rescue your skin post-summer.
