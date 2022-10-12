Read full article on original website
Video: Wild Goose Gets Loose on the Field at Dodger Stadium During Game 2 of NLDS
If rain at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the National League Division Series wasn't odd enough, a wild goose decided to up the ante during Game 2 on Wednesday night. As the Dodgers batted in the bottom of the eighth inning, a wild, and likely injured goose flew on to the field at Dodger Stadium and laid in the shallow outfield between center and right field.
MLB Rumors: Yankees See Cubs as ‘Maybe' Competition for Aaron Judge
Report: Yankees see Cubs as 'maybe' competition for Judge originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Judge is set to be one of the top free agents on the market this winter, and many believe he's most likely to re-sign with the Yankees. Who else emerges as potential suitors remains...
For Cubs' Matt Mervis, Brennen Davis, Spring Training Arrives Early
Why spring training arrives early for Cubs’ Mervis, Davis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Matt Mervis and Brennen Davis aren’t waiting until February for spring training to make their cases for spots on the Cubs’ Opening Day roster. As team president Jed Hoyer faces a pivotal...
Former Cubs Pitcher, Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter Dies at 69
Former Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter dies at 69 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter spent five of his 12 big league seasons with the Cubs, signing as an amateur free agent before debuting in 1976. He played for the Cubs from 1976-80, making four consecutive All-Star teams while winning the 1979 NL Cy Young Award.
How the Yu Darvish Trade Looks for Cubs 2 Years Later
How the Yu Darvish trade looks for Cubs 2 years later originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yu Darvish pitching an impressive six innings in the Padres’ playoff victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Wednesday might not have done much for Cubs fans wishing he was still in Chicago — certainly not for anyone who believes he might have made a difference in the Cubs’ 2021 fortunes.
Report: White Sox Reached Out to Ron Washington for Manager Spot
Report: White Sox reached out to Ron Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have reached out to Ron Washington – the Atlanta Braves' third base coach – about their opening for the team's manager, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. USA Today's Bob Nightengale also...
Phillies Vs. Braves NLDS: Spencer Strider Starts Game 3 for Atlanta
Braves will start dominant rookie Spencer Strider vs. Phillies in Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Braves are turning to Spencer Strider to start Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' first home playoff game in 11 years. Atlanta didn’t announce a starter...
12 Outside-The-Box Manager Options the White Sox Could Consider
12 Outside-the-box manager options the White Sox could consider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "12 Outside-the-box manager options the White Sox could consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Watch: LA Kings Savagely Troll Astros Star Jose Altuve
Watch: LA Kings savagely troll Jose Altuve originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was enjoying a Game 2 ALDS win over the Seattle Mariners, he was simultaneously getting trolled at an NHL game. The Los Angeles Kings hosted the Seattle Kraken Thursday night, and...
Willie Harris Fit for White Sox Because They ‘Got Swag; I Got Swag'
Willie Harris says he's 'got swag' to match Sox as manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willie Harris said the White Sox have not reached out to him yet about their managerial opening, but he seems pretty sure of why they should. “Those boys got swag,” Harris told NBC...
Unconventional Wisdom Vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B Opening?
Unconventional Wisdom vs. Matt Mervis for Cubs 1B opening? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before anyone ordains big-slugging prospect Matt Mervis as the Cubs’ 2023 first baseman — and then some — Patrick Wisdom might like to have a word. The late-blooming, second-year slugger with back-to-back...
