West Valley City, UT

University of Utah student located after reportedly last seen near campus housing building

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: University of Utah Police said Liu was located a short time after 7 p.m. on Monday. "University leaders appreciate the awareness and quick response of the University of Utah community in gathering information about the missing person. And University Police thank the Sandy City Police Department and Unified Police Department for their assistance in the case," U of U officials said in a statement update.
Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
Indulging trick-or-treaters will cost you this year

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Candy will cost you more this Halloween. According to the Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of candy and gum has increased about 13% since last year. That’s the highest increase they’ve ever recorded in the category....
