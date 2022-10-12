Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hanaya Poke is Located in the Sugar House Area of Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
University of Utah Theatre Will Perform Somewhere: a Primer for the End of DaysS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
2022 NBA Draft Review: Utah JazzAdrian HolmanSalt Lake City, UT
A Day of the Dead Celebration Will Be Coming To West Valley CityS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Related
kjzz.com
Families remember Utah teens lost in car crashes, remind drivers to be aware on roads
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — In 2021, 33 teenagers were killed on Utah’s roads, leaving many families grieving. KUTV spoke with some of those families who said they hope no one else will experience the pain of losing a teenage driver again. Isaac Call’s 18-year-old sister Emma...
kjzz.com
Man shot during argument over cigarette at Ballpark motel dies 1 week later
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was shot in the head Oct. 11 at motel in Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood has died, according to authorities. The Salt Lake City Police Department on Monday identified the victim as Nickolas Parks, 38. Parks was allegedly shot during an...
kjzz.com
University of Utah student located after reportedly last seen near campus housing building
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: University of Utah Police said Liu was located a short time after 7 p.m. on Monday. "University leaders appreciate the awareness and quick response of the University of Utah community in gathering information about the missing person. And University Police thank the Sandy City Police Department and Unified Police Department for their assistance in the case," U of U officials said in a statement update.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Hundreds take shots off skis for annual fundraiser in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of people lined Main Street and raised a toast for a fundraiser in Park City. The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club hosted their sixth annual Sunrise Shot Ski on Saturday to raise money for community groups. Full shot glasses connected to skis were...
kjzz.com
Students to hold annual Lauren McCluskey memorial walk four years after her death
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Students at the University of Utah are preparing for a memorial walk and run to honor student-athlete Lauren McCluskey on the four-year anniversary of her death. Two commemorative events on campus will be held by the Associated Students of the University of Utah and...
kjzz.com
Utah housing market sees shift following interest rate hike
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah housing market was impacted by the increase in federal interest rates as they continue to rise. The Salt Lake Board of Realtors said it has made for a more balanced market, but it means things are moving slower for sellers like Ari Danelian.
kjzz.com
Voters ponder debate, political expert looks to national implications of Lee-McMullin race
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Voters across Utah tuned in to the debate Monday night between Republican Sen. Mike Lee and his independent challenger Evan McMullin. Jeff Carleton, owner of Mountain West Cider in Salt Lake City, hosted a debate watch party. Although Carleton is a McMullin supporter, and...
kjzz.com
Veteran travel agent says plan 2023 vacations before flights fill up, fares get higher
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many people are in the middle of making holiday travel plans right now, but if you are dreaming of a vacation in 2023, don't wait until next year to find a better deal. Suzy Gustafson, a travel agent of 40 years and owner of...
kjzz.com
Indulging trick-or-treaters will cost you this year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Candy will cost you more this Halloween. According to the Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of candy and gum has increased about 13% since last year. That’s the highest increase they’ve ever recorded in the category....
Comments / 0