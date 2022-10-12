RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood is a national historic landmark and many buildings date back to the late 1800s. There is the Franklin Hotel, the Adams Museum built in the early 20th century, and the notorious Adams House. Deadwood History Incorporated says at one point in time the Franklin family was the richest family in South Dakota. The Franklins built a grand home in Deadwood with electricity, indoor plumbing, and many modern necessities. After the Franklins, the Adams family moved in, bringing more wealth to the community leaving behind a legacy that is still felt today.

DEADWOOD, SD ・ 15 HOURS AGO