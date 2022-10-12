Read full article on original website
Friday Night Hike, October 14, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central football team remains winless as the third-ranked team in the state rolled over the Cobblers. Plus, the Pierre Governors outlasted the Tea Area Titans in what could be a preview of the 11AA state championship game. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
Black Hills Area Bowling Tournament held for Special Olympic athletes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 330 Special Olympic athletes are participating in the Black Hills Area Bowling Tournaments, a two-day event that includes single and unified categories. Today, athletes participated in the singles tournament, which is a traditional bowling tournament but with Special Olympic athletes. Participants ranged from...
Athena Franciliso-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Athena Franciliso delivered in a big way for St. Thomas More at the state tennis tournament. Franciliso claimed a singles and doubles state championship.
Open Box Rafter Ranch Performance Horse Sale
Excellent sale for Open Box Rafter Ranch, Jim and Joni Hunt and family along with special guests Frenchman Quarter Horses, Jim and Lis Holman. Billed as the “Performance Horse Source,” this sale was loaded with horses that can do it all. Horses with bone, substance, pedigree and proven performance.
Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
Veteran-owned bouncy business provides the Black Hills with unforgettable memories
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What’s that one thing every excellent birthday party had growing up? Cake? No. Presents? No. A bounce castle? Yes. Jump N Slide Enterprise offers unforgettable memories with its bouncy business. This weekend, people from across the Black Hills can hop in and test out their bounce castles for themselves.
Custer couple rescues girls from FLDS
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the fall of 2021, Marty and Jen Mechaley had no idea their lives were about to change when they met 10 strangers in Custer, and they never would’ve guessed they’d be taking these girls into their home, saving them from the only life they’d ever known.
Warmer Today; Near Normal Temperatures this Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Warmer temperatures can be expected today as the cool airmass moves east. Highs will be in the 60s this afternoon, with some spots touching on 70 degrees. Breezy conditions will continue, but not quite as windy as it’s been the past couple of days.
Interior walls on CTE center going up, precast walls delivered in November
SPEARFISH — The interior walls of Spearfish High School’s career and technical education center are going up. Kirk Easton, superintendent of the Spearfish School District, said the decking for the floor of the mezzanine was expected to arrive today.
Breezy with showers possible Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers will pass through the area on Saturday and it will remain breezy. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph at times. Highs will be in the 50s for many, but some might stay in the 40s while others on the plains could reach the lower 60s.
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
Very Windy through Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strong northwest winds will be with us through the end of the week as low pressure slowly moves east along the Canadian border. These winds will frequently gust over 50 miles per hour at times. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect. Even...
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
BHACF awards $65,000 in Community Action grants
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Area Community Foundation awarded $65,000 in Community Action Grants last week. WellFully and Abbott House received $50,000 to support their ‘Jobs on Wheels’ project and Historic Homestake Opera House received $15,000 to support their education and outreach programs. Both WellFully...
New mRNA flu vaccine trail is underway in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial for an mRNA flu vaccine that was announced on Sept. 7, just started at the American Indian Trials Clinical Research Network in Rapid City. The goal of the new flu shot is to replicate the process the COVID vaccine uses in order to fight the virus. But in this case, it is for the influenza virus.
Deadwood’s earliest families continue leaving their mark 100 years later
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood is a national historic landmark and many buildings date back to the late 1800s. There is the Franklin Hotel, the Adams Museum built in the early 20th century, and the notorious Adams House. Deadwood History Incorporated says at one point in time the Franklin family was the richest family in South Dakota. The Franklins built a grand home in Deadwood with electricity, indoor plumbing, and many modern necessities. After the Franklins, the Adams family moved in, bringing more wealth to the community leaving behind a legacy that is still felt today.
Kuchar sells off dream car collection
“South Dakota gorge full of dozens of classic cars is one man’s dream,” proclaims the national Fox News headline. And, while we might quibble over the use of the term “gorge,” (gulch or gully might be more Custer appropriate) no one can argue with the fact that it is indeed full of classic automobiles and it does represent the life-long dream and pursuit of Custer resident Gary “Doc” Kuchar.
In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’
STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
Weather Pinot Noir All About the Weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Weather pinot noir, a nice wine from the JAM Cellars portfolio and John Anthony Truchard pays homage to weather and its effects on grape growing and wine. Learn more in this segment and be sure to get your glass or bottle of Weather Pinot Noir at Spearfish Creek Wine Bar!
Rescues saved a man from an exploration in the cavern.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A group of cave enthusiasts explored a cavern on Oct.7-8 when one caver went deep into the cave and got stuck. Paha Sapa Grotto, a local cave-exploration group, received permission from private landowners to explore a cave on their property. While there, one of the spelunkers made his way through a tight opening, hoping to find a large passageway. At that point, the young man got stuck, and after his companions failed to free him, search and rescue crews were called to the scene.
