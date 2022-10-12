Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump ‘staggering betrayal’
WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump “pulled out all the stops” as president to overturn the 2020 election, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 Committee said Thursday, focusing on fresh evidence from the Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The 10th...
KAAL-TV
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing a Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether the ban violates the state constitution. The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
KAAL-TV
Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate
Americans from across the political spectrum say misinformation is increasing political extremism and hate crimes, according to a new poll that reflects broad and significant concerns about false and misleading claims ahead of next month’s midterm elections. About three-quarters of U.S. adults say misinformation is leading to more extreme...
The Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to Florida law
Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to impose a death sentence if a majority of the jurors agreed. But now, anything less than 12-0 means an automatic sentence of life without parole.
KAAL-TV
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Dept. asks appeals court to overturn appointment of special master to review documents seized from Trump home. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
