ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump ‘staggering betrayal’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump “pulled out all the stops” as president to overturn the 2020 election, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 Committee said Thursday, focusing on fresh evidence from the Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The 10th...
POTUS
KAAL-TV

Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing a Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether the ban violates the state constitution. The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month...
INDIANA STATE
KAAL-TV

Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate

Americans from across the political spectrum say misinformation is increasing political extremism and hate crimes, according to a new poll that reflects broad and significant concerns about false and misleading claims ahead of next month’s midterm elections. About three-quarters of U.S. adults say misinformation is leading to more extreme...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Smithfield, VA
City
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy