Commentary: Ban boxing and football

A few weeks ago, a New Jersey high school student sustained a head injury during a football game.

He died a week later.

This incident underscores the fatal or life-changing injuries that players sustain during competitive sports. Among the long list of sports played in the United States, football and boxing lead the list by a great margin in fatal or disabling injuries.

One wonder why we continue to tolerate these sports despite the fact, scientific at that, that these two sports are detrimental to the players. Society should have a say in what should be allowed and what should not be. After all, we are long past the era of gladiators where the sole purpose of the sport was to kill the opponent.

American football has its roots in the medieval mob football that was played between neighboring towns and villages in Europe. There was no limit to the number of players. The idea was to snatch the ball — an inflated pig bladder — and carry it to the opposing goal by any means possible except manslaughter or murder.

We don’t allow mob football anymore, but we do allow a game where the player running into another player has the impact of running into a wall at 30 miles per hour.

During an average professional game there are hits equivalent to 62 car crashes, according to 2017 data collected by sensors implanted in the mouth guards. The professional football organizations have tried to impress people by their efforts to make the game safer by penalizing intentional head impacts, improving equipment, and providing state of the art heath care.

However, all the public posturing can not hide the fact that the game is inherently injury prone, consequences of repeated trauma devastating, and lives cut short by death or disability. I don’t have hard numbers, but my assumption is that most parents steer their children towards sports like soccer and baseball that are significantly less brutal than football.

Football has a big economic footprint on U.S. economy. The National Football League is worth $11.3 billion. Add to that the lucrative college football and the behemoth is hard to budge or influence.

The other sport that must be sent into oblivion is boxing.

Man has always showed interest and thrived on brutal sports. An ancient form of boxing was first practiced in ancient Mesopotamia and was recorded in Sumerian carvings dating back to 2nd and 3rd millennia Before the Common Era. Boxing became an Olympic sport in 688 BCE. It has been inflicting grievous injuries to human bodies throughout recorded history.

Boxing proponents are quick to point out that the game is safer thanks to protective headgear and rules that discourage indiscriminate hitting. These apologists forget that the very purpose of the sport is to inflict blows that make the opponent lose consciousness or become enfeebled enough not to mount a rigorous defense.

Consider the toll: Between 1980 and 2007 more than 200 boxers, both amateur and professional, have died from injuries sustained during the match. Such statistics led JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association, in 1983 to call for total ban on boxing in the nation, calling boxing an obscenity that should not be sanctioned by a civilized society.

Medical establishments, elsewhere, including the British Medical Association, Canadian Medical Association, and Australian Medical Association have also called for a total ban on boxing.

We can see but a glimpse of what can happen to the brain of a boxer.

Long-term effects of repeated blows to the brain have shown to lead to several life-altering consequences. Most professional boxers, as well as some football players, develop chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

CTE is a condition of brain degeneration that leads to a plethora of disorders that include cognitive impairment, aggression, depression, emotional instability, and substance abuse. In some it leads to Parkinson’s Disease, from which the late boxer Muhammad Ali suffered.

A society has the responsibility to protect its citizens from the avoidable hazards that are placed in their way by unscrupulous promotors of entertainment, merchandise, and cures.

It is often not easy to push for legislation to ban such activities that has powerful and extremely rich people behind the enterprise. But as parents we have the right to steer our children away from sports that can kill or maim them.

We as society go the extra mile to safeguard the safety of automobiles, drugs, appliances, and such.

Why can’t we apply the same logic to sports that have been proven to be hazardous?

