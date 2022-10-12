Thelma Regina AnaMaria Fernandes (1938-2022)

Thelma Regina AnaMaria Fernandes, a University of Toledo academic adviser who raised three doctors, a magistrate, and a Catholic bishop, died Wednesday at The Waterford at Levis Commons in Perrysburg. She was 84.

She suffered from Parkinson’s disease, which accelerated over the summer, said Dr. Karl Fernandes, her oldest son.

“She was very kind, caring, and very passionate about her work as an advisor,” said Jayshri Gandhi, who was a University of Toledo student at the time Mrs. Fernandes worked at the university. “She walked not just an extra mile for the students but a hundred extra miles.”

Mrs. Fernandes retired from UT in the mid-1990s after about 10 years as an academic advisor. Before that, she was a guidance counselor at UT for several years. She worked mostly with minority and international students, in UT’s Office of Multicultural Student Development.

Additionally, she was a part-time counselor at Rescue Crisis for a time. She was also a past president of the International Women’s Auxiliary of Toledo.

“She always felt sorry for the underdog and tried to help out,” the son said. “She was compassionate. She was efficient. And she always had a warm smile for everyone.”

Nominated by students, Mrs. Fernandes received UT’s Outstanding Adviser Award for the 1989-1990 academic year from then-University President Frank Horton. The award included a $1,500 grant.

She was honored “in recognition of special skill and dedicated service as an academic advisor, a function which enriches the lives and academic careers of university students,” according to the award papers.

Mrs. Fernandes was inducted into the National Honor and Professional Association in Education, Pi Lambda Theta.

Born Aug. 19, 1938, in Mumbai, India, to Albino and Maria Stella Noronha, she was a graduate of St. Xavier’s Institute of Education, Mumbai, from which she received a bachelor’s degree in education in 1964 and a master’s degree in fine arts in 1969.

In 1963, she married Dr. Sydney Fernandes. He died in 2019.

In 1970, she came to the United States to join her husband, at the time an internal medicine physician at St. Charles Hospital in Oregon.

She later obtained a master’s in education degree in 1981 and an education specialist degree in 1994, both from UT.

Dr. Fernandes said she made education a top priority when raising him and his brothers, for example insisting they finish their reading and writing assignments before going out to play with friends, even during summer vacations.

It worked, Dr. Fernandes said: She raised two physicians, a court magistrate, a pediatrics professor, and a Catholic bishop.

“As an educator, she really pushed us to be the best we could be,” Dr. Fernandes said.

A devout Roman Catholic, she passed that devotion to her sons who all went to St. Thomas Aquinas Grade School in East Toledo. While they were students there, she volunteered as a behavioral health counselor and a substitute teacher.

Proud of her Goan Indian heritage, Mrs. Fernandes wore saris to formal events and created multiple recipes that combined American and Indian flavors.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by four siblings and a granddaughter.

Surviving are her sons, Dr. Karl Fernandes; Trevor Fernandes, a Lucas County Common Pleas Court magistrate; Dr. Ashley Fernandes; Most Reverend Earl Fernandes, Bishop of Columbus, and Dr. Eustace Fernandes, and 15 grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg. A funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Rose Catholic Church, Perrysburg.

The family suggests tributes to Thelma R. and Sydney O. Fernandes Bishop’s Ecclesiastical Attire, Adornment, and Devotional Fund, St. Francis DeSales School, the Cocoon, or Mercy Health Foundation.