Kula, HI

AZ officials believe impairment is factor in crash that killed Hawaii woman

By Elizabeth Ufi
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an outpour of support for the Maui family who lost their daughter in a wrong-way crash in Arizona.

Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula died yesterday after Arizona authorities said she and her two college roommates were in a vehicle and that was struck by an SUV traveling in the wrong direction early Monday morning.

The three women died and the Arizona Department of Public Safety said they believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The wrong-way driver remains in the hospital in serious condition and was said to be a 25-year-old male from Tempe.

Hawaii Governor David Ige released this statement:

“My condolences to Deputy Sheriff Jonathan Balberdi who lost a daughter in a traffic crash in Arizona on Monday. Ms. Elaine H. Balberdi was a promising student at Grand Canyon University at the time of the crash.”

