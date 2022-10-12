Newberg councilor remains in the hospital as her lungs recover from pneumonia and COVID. A Newberg city councilor's fight for health has seen some highs, some lows and a lot of uncertainty over the past several weeks. Denise Bacon, the senior member of the seven-person council, was admitted to St. Vincent's Hospital in late September with a potentially life-threatening illness exacerbated by the onset of COVID-19. "Denise has a rare autoimmune disease that she has fought valiantly these last few years," fellow councilor Elise Yarnell Hollamon wrote on Facebook. "She has come down with post-COVID pneumonia and her lungs are...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO