This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A giant new market with food from Michelin-starred chefs is opening in Chelsea
Another day, another announcement about a new sprawling food hall. Olly Olly Market is a new destination scheduled to open on the ground floor of the Starrett-Lehigh Building at 601 West 26th Street by 12th Avenue in Chelsea on October 26. Let’s start with the name of the space, which...
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
nhsbearsden.com
Cakes and Cookies, Delicious Smells All Around
When you walk into Pasticceria Monteleone, on 355 Court Street, in Brooklyn, NY, you are overwhelmed with the delicious aroma of the cakes and pastries displayed all around. If I could wake up smelling freshly baked cookies, I would go there every day. This bakery is the one to visit if you are traveling in New York, and are looking for some good quality baked goods. They have a favorable location in Brooklyn, right around the corner from other stores, and houses. Along with that, right after we got our box of goods, we walked over to a local park to sit and enjoy them.
A chef makes his restaurant dreams come true and opens his own place | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After decades working behind the line, Farington Coonghe has become his own boss. The restaurant chef who also leads the kitchen at Susan Wagner High School’s cafeteria has opened the eponymous Farington’s Cafe and Restaurant in Bulls Head. On this episode of The...
New Restaurants, Store Expansion at Walt Whitman Shops
A new restaurant has opened at Walt Whitman Shops, with two more on the way. Carpaccio’s has been operating since the end of September, but hasn’t had its official grand opening yet. The Italian restaurant is a part of the Limani Hospitality Group. In addition, Read More ...
NBC New York
Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food
A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale
If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in New York, New York
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This place serves delicious desserts. The chefs are talented, and everything they serve is a real work of art that exceeds expectations. They also have reasonable prices.
bkreader.com
Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained
If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Oct. 13 - 16)
The season has changed and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and Bars
Home to the iconic Luna Park, Coney Island is one of New York City's most interesting neighborhoods, and like many other parts of the city, it has its fair share of must-try restaurants. Some of these eateries have been around for decades. Whether you're in the mood for hot dogs or want to enjoy authentic Italian fare on the coast, Coney Island is the ultimate place to eat, drink, and be merry. Here are Coney Island's best and most famous restaurants you don't want to miss during your visit.
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
boozyburbs.com
Greek Restaurant Replaces Greek Restaurant in Teaneck
Nisiotis Taverna has replaced Vasili’s Taverna in Teaneck. Formerly Vasili’s Taverna, which was a Greek restaurant, it is also offering up Greek cuisine. They offer a menu (View Menu) spreads, apps, salads, souvlaki, seafood, pastas, platters and more. It’s currently open six days (closed Sundays) a week.
These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings
A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County. Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received. According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:. 1. Grigg Street Pizza.
evgrieve.com
About those fireworks last night on the East River
We received a lot of queries last night about the fireworks display that went off last night after 9 on the East River below the Williamsburg Bridge. There wasn't any notification about them (as everyone pointed out, this account has one job) ... Which prompted plenty of tweets... and concern!
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
hobokengirl.com
This Hoboken Italian Restaurant Launched a Mouthwatering Fall Menu
Hoboken + Jersey City certainly have no shortage of authentic Italian restaurants — in fact, it’s part of what makes Hudson County such a great place to live. One such restaurant, Hoboken’s Il Tavolo di Palmisano, is truly one-of-a-kind not just because of its innovative, seasonal menu, but also because it was opened by a retired Fire Chief from the Hoboken Fire Department. Keep reading to learn more about the restaurant located at 700 Clinton Street in Hoboken and its new fall menu.
Little Italy’s famed La Bella Ferrara bakery joins Time Out Market New York
La Bella Ferrara has been delighting denizens of Little Italy and countless visitors since the late 1800s, according to its fourth-generation owner Liz Lee Grazioso, but it never expanded to Brooklyn before she took the business over from her godfather in 2021. “I grew up in the cafe and the...
papermag.com
Louis Vuitton Is Bringing Back This Iconic Barneys Restaurant
When Barneys closed its doors in February 2020, the venerable shopping institution wasn't the only thing New Yorkers mourned — Freds, the power lunch hotspot in the 9th floor of Barneys, was also another casualty. Now, nearly 2.5 years later, the iconic restaurant is being revived for a limited...
2 of the Best Bars in the World are in New York
Is there anything better than a great cocktail? Sure, the smile of your firstborn child or the elation of saying "I do" at the altar are pretty special, but do either of those come with whiskey? There's new and exciting news for alcohol aficionados all over New York, because two of the top 10 bars in the entire world are right here in the Empire State.
