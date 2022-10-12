ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nhsbearsden.com

Cakes and Cookies, Delicious Smells All Around

When you walk into Pasticceria Monteleone, on 355 Court Street, in Brooklyn, NY, you are overwhelmed with the delicious aroma of the cakes and pastries displayed all around. If I could wake up smelling freshly baked cookies, I would go there every day. This bakery is the one to visit if you are traveling in New York, and are looking for some good quality baked goods. They have a favorable location in Brooklyn, right around the corner from other stores, and houses. Along with that, right after we got our box of goods, we walked over to a local park to sit and enjoy them.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Chili, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
NBC New York

Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food

A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale

If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chinese Restaurant#Chicken And Dumplings#Dessert#Liquor#Food Drink
bkreader.com

Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained

If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
Katie Cherrix

Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and Bars

Home to the iconic Luna Park, Coney Island is one of New York City's most interesting neighborhoods, and like many other parts of the city, it has its fair share of must-try restaurants. Some of these eateries have been around for decades. Whether you're in the mood for hot dogs or want to enjoy authentic Italian fare on the coast, Coney Island is the ultimate place to eat, drink, and be merry. Here are Coney Island's best and most famous restaurants you don't want to miss during your visit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?

Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
boozyburbs.com

Greek Restaurant Replaces Greek Restaurant in Teaneck

Nisiotis Taverna has replaced Vasili’s Taverna in Teaneck. Formerly Vasili’s Taverna, which was a Greek restaurant, it is also offering up Greek cuisine. They offer a menu (View Menu) spreads, apps, salads, souvlaki, seafood, pastas, platters and more. It’s currently open six days (closed Sundays) a week.
TEANECK, NJ
evgrieve.com

About those fireworks last night on the East River

We received a lot of queries last night about the fireworks display that went off last night after 9 on the East River below the Williamsburg Bridge. There wasn't any notification about them (as everyone pointed out, this account has one job) ... Which prompted plenty of tweets... and concern!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC

With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hobokengirl.com

This Hoboken Italian Restaurant Launched a Mouthwatering Fall Menu

Hoboken + Jersey City certainly have no shortage of authentic Italian restaurants — in fact, it’s part of what makes Hudson County such a great place to live. One such restaurant, Hoboken’s Il Tavolo di Palmisano, is truly one-of-a-kind not just because of its innovative, seasonal menu, but also because it was opened by a retired Fire Chief from the Hoboken Fire Department. Keep reading to learn more about the restaurant located at 700 Clinton Street in Hoboken and its new fall menu.
HOBOKEN, NJ
papermag.com

Louis Vuitton Is Bringing Back This Iconic Barneys Restaurant

When Barneys closed its doors in February 2020, the venerable shopping institution wasn't the only thing New Yorkers mourned — Freds, the power lunch hotspot in the 9th floor of Barneys, was also another casualty. Now, nearly 2.5 years later, the iconic restaurant is being revived for a limited...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

2 of the Best Bars in the World are in New York

Is there anything better than a great cocktail? Sure, the smile of your firstborn child or the elation of saying "I do" at the altar are pretty special, but do either of those come with whiskey? There's new and exciting news for alcohol aficionados all over New York, because two of the top 10 bars in the entire world are right here in the Empire State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy