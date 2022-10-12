ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Police identify suspect in murder, fatal carjacking in Inglewood

Police have released the identity of the murder suspect who was arrested Thursday after a pursuit that also left a carjacking victim dead. Joshua Reneau, 31, was still hospitalized Friday afternoon and currently faces a single murder charge. The incident unfolded when officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s fugitive task force were surveilling Reneau […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Police arrest man who stabbed woman with scissors in North Hollywood

A man has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for stabbing one woman and attacking another at a bus stop on Monday. Jonathan Cole was walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street Monday morning. As a woman was walking by him, Cole, without any provocation, stabbed the woman in the head with a pair of scissors he had on him. The victim then ran into a nearby business asking for help. She then collapsed with the scissors still inside her head, according to the LAPD.The victim was hospitalized and is recovering.Cole then went on and attacked another woman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Homeless man stabs woman in the head with scissors, throws jar of pickles at 2nd victim in ‘unprovoked’ attacks: LAPD

A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and later throwing a jar of pickles at another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday when the 22-year-old victim was walking south on Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Shooting Victim Found on Sidewalk in East Hollywood

East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting victim was located on a sidewalk in East Hollywood Friday morning, Oct. 14, at approximately 2:36 a.m. by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. LAFD personnel responded to the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont in the East Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

1 dead, 12 injured in Pomona after car crashes into food stand

A hit-and-run crash in Pomona killed at least one person and left 12 others injured — three of them critically — Friday night, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The crash at Holt Avenue and Dudley Street was reported at about 7:45 p.m., when a car...
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
pasadenanow.com

Boy, 11, Reported Missing in Pasadena Found Safe

An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after last being seen in Pasadena has been found, authorities announced Friday. Jerrel Bernard was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive, near Hahamongna Watershed Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A 42-year-old man who was killed in South Gate was identified Thursday. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Karim Quintero was identified...
SOUTH GATE, CA
KTLA.com

Another teen ODs at Bernstein H.S. in Hollywood

A teenager at Bernstein High School in Hollywood is recovering at a local hospital after overdosing on a drug Friday afternoon. The overdose was reported in the 1300 block of Wilton Place at about 2 p.m., according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department. That address corresponds...
LOS ANGELES, CA

