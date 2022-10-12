Read full article on original website
Police identify suspect in murder, fatal carjacking in Inglewood
Police have released the identity of the murder suspect who was arrested Thursday after a pursuit that also left a carjacking victim dead. Joshua Reneau, 31, was still hospitalized Friday afternoon and currently faces a single murder charge. The incident unfolded when officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s fugitive task force were surveilling Reneau […]
Police arrest man who stabbed woman with scissors in North Hollywood
A man has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for stabbing one woman and attacking another at a bus stop on Monday. Jonathan Cole was walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street Monday morning. As a woman was walking by him, Cole, without any provocation, stabbed the woman in the head with a pair of scissors he had on him. The victim then ran into a nearby business asking for help. She then collapsed with the scissors still inside her head, according to the LAPD.The victim was hospitalized and is recovering.Cole then went on and attacked another woman...
Shooting Victim Found on Sidewalk in East Hollywood
East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting victim was located on a sidewalk in East Hollywood Friday morning, Oct. 14, at approximately 2:36 a.m. by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. LAFD personnel responded to the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont in the East Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles...
KTLA.com
1 dead, 12 injured in Pomona after car crashes into food stand
A hit-and-run crash in Pomona killed at least one person and left 12 others injured — three of them critically — Friday night, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The crash at Holt Avenue and Dudley Street was reported at about 7:45 p.m., when a car...
13-year-old boy arrested in killing of Highland Park store clerk struck in head with scooter
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing of a convenience store clerk who was struck in the head with a scooter while attempting to stop shoplifters.
Los Angeles Taco Bell stabbing of 82-year-old man in wheelchair caught on video
An 82-year-old man was stabbed while dining inside a Los Angeles Taco Bell restaurant earlier this month and police are looking for the suspect.
2urbangirls.com
NBC Los Angeles
3-Year-Old Launched Into Air After Getting Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in South LA
Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for injuring a woman and her 3-year-old son in the Florence area of South Los Angeles. Elsa Zelaya and her son Dominick were injured on Oct. 1 at Broadway and 80th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police...
pasadenanow.com
Boy, 11, Reported Missing in Pasadena Found Safe
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after last being seen in Pasadena has been found, authorities announced Friday. Jerrel Bernard was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive, near Hahamongna Watershed Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.
Man in custody after removing clothes, allegedly firing gun in Lake Los Angeles
A man who removed some of his clothing at the Oso Meat Market in Lake Los Angeles was taken into custody after also allegedly firing a gun in the market’s parking lot. Deputies located the suspect when they responded to a potential man with a gun call at the market Wednesday evening, Los Angeles County […]
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Pacific Coast Highway, police say
Police said the victim was crossing Pacific Coast Highway near Temple Avenue when the driver of a black Chevrolet SUV struck him and kept driving. The post Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Pacific Coast Highway, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
PnB Rock's girlfriend says he saved her life before he was killed in robbery at South LA restaurant
SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- The girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock says she's "100% not ok." In an Instagram post Thursday, Stephanie Sibounheuang talked about the shooting attack last month that claimed the life of the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper. "My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm...
foxla.com
Police Investigating Break-In at Megan Thee Stallion's Home
Police Friday were investigating a break-in at rapper Megan Thee Stallion's home in Hollywood Hills, after a pair of thieves stole more than $300,000 worth of items.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A 42-year-old man who was killed in South Gate was identified Thursday. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Karim Quintero was identified...
Attempted carjacking victim hospitalized after being stabbed in East Hollywood; suspects at large
A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed during an attempted carjacking in East Hollywood.
KTLA.com
Another teen ODs at Bernstein H.S. in Hollywood
A teenager at Bernstein High School in Hollywood is recovering at a local hospital after overdosing on a drug Friday afternoon. The overdose was reported in the 1300 block of Wilton Place at about 2 p.m., according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department. That address corresponds...
