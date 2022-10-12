ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Bulls Sign Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis' Brother, to 2-Way Deal

Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Dalen Terry Ready to Build on Preseason, Regardless of Role

Terry ready to build on preseason, regardless of role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry often credits his aunt, Cassandra Yancy, for instilling within him a love of basketball. When Terry was growing up, Yancy coached the women’s basketball team at Chandler Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Ariz.,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
NBC Chicago

When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next After Facing Commanders?

When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Locker Room Emotional After Loss to Commanders on TNF

Bears share heartbreak after tough loss to Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a somber scene in the Bears locker room following their 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. There wasn’t a ton of talking. Those who did, spoke in hushed tones huddled around a locker. Some players simply sat, still fully dressed in their uniforms, unmoving, deep in thought.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
NBC Chicago

Dallas Mavericks to Unveil Dirk Nowitzki Statue on Christmas Day

Dirk Nowitzki is getting quite the Christmas gift from the Dallas Mavericks this year. The franchise announced on Friday that it will unveil a statue of the retired superstar ahead of its Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. CT with tipoff set for 1:30 p.m. CT.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

Most Expensive NBA 2022-23 Regular-Season Tickets

Most expensive NBA 2022-23 regular-season tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are just days away from another heated NBA season. Basketball fans are so hyped to get back into the action that NBA tickets have made a huge, 65% jump in sales in the past year, anchored by two teams in each New York and Los Angeles, according to StubHub’s Adam Budelli.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bears to Re-Evaluate Every Player on Roster Before Patriots Game

Bears to re-evaluate every player before next game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have some serious self-scouting to do. Six games into the season, they sit at 2-4. At times they’ve looked good, both on offense and defense. Other times they’ve looked awful, again on offense and defense. With 10 days between games, Matt Eberflus and the rest of the coaching staff will take advantage of the mini bye week to do extra evaluations to see what’s been working, what hasn’t been working and what changes the team needs to make to give themselves a better chance of winning on a weekly basis moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Chicago#The Chicago Bulls#The Milwaukee Bucks
NBC Chicago

dirk nowitzki

The Dallas Mavericks will honor franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki with a statue outside of the American Airlines Center on Christmas Day.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBC Chicago

Bears' Jaylon Johnson Ready to Continue Quest to ‘Dominate' NFL

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaylon Johnson entered this season wanting to send a message to the rest of the NFL that he should be viewed as one of the elite corners in the game. So it was frustrating for the Bears' star cornerback to be unable to help his team last Sunday as Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson tore up Chicago’s defense during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Richard Sherman Challenges Luke Getsy for Difficult Play-Calling

Richard Sherman challenges Getsy for play-calling originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The play-calling from Luke Getsy was atypical of what Bears fans have seen from the first-year offensive coordinator when evaluating the first few games. When the season started, Bears fans couldn't help but scream their desire for the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy