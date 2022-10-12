Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Related
Bulls Sign Kostas Antetokounmpo, Giannis' Brother, to 2-Way Deal
Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed...
NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Suspension Wasn't Necessary in Jordan Poole's Eyes
Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his...
1984 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points
Michael Jordan scored the most points from the 1984 NBA Draft class.
Bulls' Dalen Terry Ready to Build on Preseason, Regardless of Role
Terry ready to build on preseason, regardless of role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry often credits his aunt, Cassandra Yancy, for instilling within him a love of basketball. When Terry was growing up, Yancy coached the women’s basketball team at Chandler Gilbert Community College in Chandler, Ariz.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bulls' Alex Caruso Built Connection With Chicago Fans Via Hard Work
Caruso built connection with Chicago through hard work originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex Caruso is not from Chicago, and he has only played for the Bulls since the summer of 2021. But, so far, he has loved every second of it. "I love Chicago," Caruso said in an...
When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next After Facing Commanders?
When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
Bears Locker Room Emotional After Loss to Commanders on TNF
Bears share heartbreak after tough loss to Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a somber scene in the Bears locker room following their 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. There wasn’t a ton of talking. Those who did, spoke in hushed tones huddled around a locker. Some players simply sat, still fully dressed in their uniforms, unmoving, deep in thought.
Gordon Hayward's Haircut Raises Eyebrows Ahead of NBA Season Opener
Gordon Hayward’s haircut has people talking. The Hornets forward shaved the side of his head and seems to be taking a more disheveled take on his signature swoop. Hayward first debuted the cut on Sept. 26, the first report date for NBA veterans. Fortunately for the 32-year-old, he was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dallas Mavericks to Unveil Dirk Nowitzki Statue on Christmas Day
Dirk Nowitzki is getting quite the Christmas gift from the Dallas Mavericks this year. The franchise announced on Friday that it will unveil a statue of the retired superstar ahead of its Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. CT with tipoff set for 1:30 p.m. CT.
Most Expensive NBA 2022-23 Regular-Season Tickets
Most expensive NBA 2022-23 regular-season tickets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are just days away from another heated NBA season. Basketball fans are so hyped to get back into the action that NBA tickets have made a huge, 65% jump in sales in the past year, anchored by two teams in each New York and Los Angeles, according to StubHub’s Adam Budelli.
Bears to Re-Evaluate Every Player on Roster Before Patriots Game
Bears to re-evaluate every player before next game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have some serious self-scouting to do. Six games into the season, they sit at 2-4. At times they’ve looked good, both on offense and defense. Other times they’ve looked awful, again on offense and defense. With 10 days between games, Matt Eberflus and the rest of the coaching staff will take advantage of the mini bye week to do extra evaluations to see what’s been working, what hasn’t been working and what changes the team needs to make to give themselves a better chance of winning on a weekly basis moving forward.
Bulls' Alex Caruso on LeBron: ‘He Showed Me How to Chase Greatness'
Caruso on LeBron: 'He showed me how to chase greatness' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex Caruso got a front-row seat to LeBron James' greatness for three seasons in Los Angeles. In 2020, playing in the bubble during the height of COVID-19, the two accomplished the ultimate feat of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Justin Fields, Chicago Bears Reach Crucial Time With TNF Contest
Simms: Fields, Bears reach crucial moment on TNF vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (2-3) are set to take on the Washington Commanders (1-4) in a Week 6 Thursday Night Football showdown with both teams desperate for a win. While Bears quarterback...
Why Taylor Raddysh Will Be Blackhawks' Breakout Player of Season
DENVER — Typically at this time of year, I’ll lay out some reasons on why to be optimistic about the Blackhawks going into the season. I might even offer some bold predictions. This season, I can’t do that. We all know the situation. The Blackhawks are going to...
dirk nowitzki
The Dallas Mavericks will honor franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki with a statue outside of the American Airlines Center on Christmas Day.
ESPN Analyst Says Bears Are Failing Justin Fields' Development
ESPN analyst says Bears are failing Fields' development originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday night, Justin Fields was banged up. He was sacked five times. He spent considerable amounts of time on the ground. And he mentioned after the game his body was "hurting." According to one ESPN...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Darnell Mooney, Bears Left Searching for Answers After Commanders Loss
CHICAGO – Darnell Mooney asked for the opportunity that came his way late Thursday night. Be it the football gods, the universe, or a deity of your choice, the Bears' star wide receiver wanted the ball with the game on the line against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field.
Bears' Jaylon Johnson Ready to Continue Quest to ‘Dominate' NFL
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Jaylon Johnson entered this season wanting to send a message to the rest of the NFL that he should be viewed as one of the elite corners in the game. So it was frustrating for the Bears' star cornerback to be unable to help his team last Sunday as Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson tore up Chicago’s defense during the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Blackhawks' Connor Murphy Gets Restitched After Taking Puck to Face Again
LAS VEGAS — If you think you might be having a tough week, Connor Murphy would like a word. On Tuesday, Murphy took a puck to the face on the practice before the Blackhawks' season-opener in Colorado and left the ice with a towel over his mouth. His lip busted open and he needed to get stitched up.
Richard Sherman Challenges Luke Getsy for Difficult Play-Calling
Richard Sherman challenges Getsy for play-calling originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The play-calling from Luke Getsy was atypical of what Bears fans have seen from the first-year offensive coordinator when evaluating the first few games. When the season started, Bears fans couldn't help but scream their desire for the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0