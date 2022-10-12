Delta Airlines and Starbucks are partnering to offer their customers more ways to earn rewards. Starting Oct. 12, U.S. customers who are enrolled in both Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards loyalty programs can easily link their accounts by visiting either deltastarbucks.com or starbucksdelta.com. Once the accounts are linked, members will earn one mile per $1 spent 1 on eligible purchases at Starbucks, and on days when enrolled members have a scheduled flight with Delta, they will earn double Stars on eligible purchases at participating Starbucks stores.

