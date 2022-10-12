ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Miami to Barbados flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

MIAMI (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said. Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport at Wednesday night, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger’s carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy