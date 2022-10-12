ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sjvsun.com

Valero, Harness square off for northern Tulare Co. Supervisorial seat

Tulare County District 4 Supervisor Eddie Valero narrowly missed out on winning reelection outright in the June primary. Valero, who was first elected in 2018 and owns an educational consulting business, snagged more than 45 percent of the vote. His opponent, Scott Harness, came in second with 27 percent. Harness...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

A four-year university in Tulare County? It’s on the ballot, sorta.

College of the Sequoias is seeking a bond measure that would improve Tulare County residents’ access to a four-year university. Measure C would allow COS to issue and sell bonds totalling $95 million, which is expected to cost property owners in the Visalia Improvement District $13 annually for every $100,000 of assessed property value.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selma, CA
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Selma, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy