thehypemagazine.com
Chief Keef Announces ‘Almighty So 2’ and Drops 2 Singles
Chief Keef has just officially announced Almighty So 2 (release date TBD), the follow-up to Sosa’s iconic 2013 mixtape Almighty So. Alongside the announcement Sosa dropped two singles off the album – “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch” and “Tony Montana Flow.”. You might already be familiar...
thehypemagazine.com
Helluva Inks New Deal, Drops Fresh Single ‘Money Flow’ feat. Babytron and Dave Fio
The Machine Works/Atlantic Records officially announced their signing of multi-platinum producer Helluva with the release of his new single “Money Flow” featuring BabyTron and Dave Fio – available now on all DSPs and streaming platforms. Helluva, responsible for soundtracking Detroit’s rap renaissance as well as hits for Megan Thee Stallion (“B.I.T.C.H.”), Big Sean (“Friday Night Cypher”), and Kodak Black (“Versatile”), will unveil his forthcoming album Helluva Life in early 2023. The project will showcase the Motor City maestro’s dynamic sound and feature an all-star lineup of Detroit’s most prolific artists.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
Complex
Tom DeLonge Returns to blink-182, Pop-Punk Trio Announces Global Tour and New Album
On Tuesday, as fans have been expecting for several days now, blink-182 announced the return of its classic lineup. The quintessential pop-punk band will hit the road for a massive tour of equally massive venues in 2023 and 2024, while a new album is set to be unveiled next year.
NME
Tom DeLonge teases new Blink-182 as “the best album of our career”
Tom DeLonge has shared his reaction to the news of Blink-182 reuniting for a huge world tour and new music. The news, announced earlier today (October 11), was shared via a tongue-in-cheek video which confirmed that the band would be back with the classic line-up of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.
Billboard
Too Many Songs, Not Enough Hits: Pop Music Is Struggling to Create New Stars
Muni Long’s “Hrs & Hrs” is giddy and impassioned, a contemporary R&B single built on the sturdy framework of classic soul ballads. Muni Long released the track last year on her own label, Supergiant, and it climbed to No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the end of January, giving the singer her first hit and an opportunity to partner with Def Jam.
CBS News
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
thehypemagazine.com
A New National Wonder Rises In The West! Mount Westmore Releases New Single “Too Big” October 21
What do you get when Rap legends and key creators of Hip Hop culture, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort come together? The SUPERGROUP MOUNT WESTMORE! Having sold over 100 million records combined, the legendary West Coast collective announces the release of their new single, “Too Big,” featuring P-Lo, available on October 21, 2022, via the label Mount Westmore with MNRK Music Group across all DSPs.
thehypemagazine.com
Afropop Star Joeboy Shares Dancehall-inspired Single “Likkle Riddim”
African music superstar Joeboy has shared the official video for his latest single, the Dancehall-inspired Afrobeats banger “Likkle Riddim.”. Director T.G. Omori steers the frenetic, color-rich visuals, which take inspiration from the classic dancehall videos of the 1990s and 2000s, bringing them into 2022 by way of Lagos, Nigeria.
Tyler Childers’ Triple Album ‘Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?’ Debuts At #8 On The Billboard All-Genre Chart
Tyler Childers don’t miss. And it shows, because his new triple album, Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?, debuted at #8 on Billboard’s Top 200 All-Genre Albums chart. Quite impressive for an independent artist like Tyler, especially considering there was virtually no press or much marketing in the lead up to release day, and, for all intents and purposes, the project only featured eight songs with three separate versions of each (the Hallelujah version, the Jubilee version, and the Joyful Noise version).
‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Brilliant, Troubled Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett Focus Of New Documentary From Mercury Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs. Barrett recorded a couple...
getnews.info
Cyrilia Releases New Single, “Angels Singing” on All Platforms Now
Songstress, Cyrilia sang her spectacular version of the National Anthem at the Dodger Game on the 21st to a standing ovation! “It was both exhilarating and unbelievable to perform in the stadium and to that crowd!” Now the artist turns focus on her new single, “Singing Angels” out now on all platforms.
thehypemagazine.com
Global Superstar Meghan Trainor’s All-New ‘Made You Look’ Music Video Debuts Exclusively in Candy Crush Saga
For the first time, players will have 24-hour exclusive access to Trainor’s sweetest music video yet; Plus in-game features such as a ‘Candified’ version of the GRAMMY™ award-winning musical artist. Today, Candy Crush Saga, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is celebrating its 10th...
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
Billboard
Trending Up: Lil Yachty Is Huge in ‘Poland’, Fleetwood Mac Is ‘Everywhere’ on TV & Thundercat Gets Big Going Fast
Welcome to Billboard Pro’s Trending Up newsletter, where we take a closer look at the songs, artists, curiosities and trends that have caught the music industry’s attention. Some have come out of nowhere, others have taken months to catch on, and all of them could become ubiquitous in the blink of a TikTok clip.
SFGate
Green Day Ready ‘Nimrod’ Reissue With Unreleased Demos, 1997 Concert
Green Day will mark the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album Nimrod — which featured the hits “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” and “Nice Guys Finish Last” — with a deluxe reissue complete with unreleased demos and a live recording from the era.
Get Prog's exclusive Crippled Black Phoenix bundle with signed art print and more
Crippled Black Phoenix Prog bundle limited to 200 copies. When they're gone, they're gone...
