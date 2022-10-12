Read full article on original website
WNYT
GOP lawmakers appeal Ohio map flap to US Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican state lawmakers involved in Ohio’s political map-making process appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, seeking a review of an Ohio Supreme Court decision finding the state’s latest round of congressional maps unconstitutional. The move by Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman,...
WNYT
Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Trump for testimony, saying former president ‘is required to answer for his actions’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Trump for testimony, saying former president ‘is required to answer for his actions.’. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Judges: Tennessee public housing leases can’t ban guns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Public housing agencies in Tennessee can no longer include provisions in their leases that bar tenants from having guns in their homes, a state appeals panel has ruled. A three-judge panel of the Tennessee Court of Appeals made the unanimous decision Thursday, saying that the...
WNYT
Florida spent almost $1 million for two more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to transport about 100 migrants who entered the country illegally to Delaware and Illinois, according to documents released Friday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The flights would be a follow-up to the...
