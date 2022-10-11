ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

What Sen. Mike Lee wants from Mitt Romney

By Dennis Romboy
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rsa8t_0iVM3LfJ00
Sen. Mike Lee waves as he joins Becky Edwards and Ally Isom in a Utah GOP sponsored debate at Draper Park Middle School in Draper on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Mike Lee is up for reelection to the U.S. Senate. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sen. Mike Lee pleaded with fellow Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse him and get his family to send money to his reelection campaign on Fox News Tuesday night.

“It’s not too late, Mitt. You can join the party,” Lee said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I’d welcome you to do so because otherwise you’d be stuck with two more years of Chuck Schumer being the leader and two more years of Joe Biden having unfettered rule over the United States Senate without any Republican backstop.”

Earlier this year, Romney said he considers Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin friends and that he intended to remain neutral.

“I don’t think endorsements make any difference in a race to speak of. People in the race are my friends. I usually try and avoid situations where they’ve been friends. I may endorse and I may not, but I really haven’t given it any thought at this point,” he told Utah reporters in response to a question during a video press call in March.

Related

Romney is the only current Republican senator who hasn’t endorsed or expressed support for Lee.

“He’s explained that he’s got two friends in this race,” Lee said. “When he first told me that, my reaction was, ‘Who’s the other friend?’”

A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll released this week shows Lee and McMullin locked into a tight race, one marked by millions of dollars in outside spending.

Lee, who did not endorse Romney when he ran for Senate in 2018, said he likes Romney and doesn’t think he wants Schumer, D-N.Y., to continue as the Senate majority leader.

“If I’m right on that, then he needs to get on board because that’s exactly what he will be producing, that’s exactly what this will lead to if Utah gets tricked into electing Evan McMullin, a closeted Democrat, into the United States Senate,” Lee said.

McMullin, a former Republican, has said he won’t caucus with Democrats or Republicans if elected.

On the campaign trail, McMullin often makes references to Romney’s ability to work across the aisle. He told the Deseret News in July that he sees himself teaming up with Romney on policies that benefit Utah and the nation, and would have far more influence than the state has now.

Related

Carlson asked Lee why he couldn’t just call Romney and ask for his support.

“I’ve asked him,” Lee said. “I’m asking him right here again tonight, right now.”

Lee said he would “eagerly” accept Romney’s endorsement, adding the senator has a big family while encouraging them to contribute to his campaign.

“Please get on board. Help me win reelection. Help us do that. You can get your entire family to donate to me,” Lee said, citing his campaign website.

Carlson lampooned Romney throughout the segment, showing a photo of him superimposed with a beret and large mustache along with the words “Dirty Trickster Pierre Delecto Strikes Again.” He closed the interview with Lee noting Romney joined a Black Lives Matter march and saying, “I think he’s gone insane.”

Related

Utah media doesn’t make McMullin answer any policy questions, and voters are being “duped” and “fooled” by him, Lee said.

“It doesn’t help to have tacit acquiescence, the tacit assistance of my Republican colleague from Utah,” Lee said.

Romney’s choice not to endorse an incumbent Republican likely reflects the fact that he and Lee have different bases of support among voters and different visions for the future of the GOP, said Chris Karpowitz, co-director of the Center for the Study of Democracy and Elections at Brigham Young University.

And, he said, there’s no love lost between Romney and Lee.

Romney, he said, takes a very different approach to representing Utah than Lee. Lee cares about wielding influence in the conservative movement, while Romney is more focused on public policy and finding bipartisan solutions to issues, he said in a recent interview.

Lee is a far more “partisan warrior, ideological warrior” than Romney has been, Karpowitz said.

“That doesn’t mean Romney doesn’t have his own partisan commitments. It just means they take a very different approach to their jobs,” he said.

Romney is trying to appeal to Democrats, moderates and conservatives, he said, whereas Lee is running a campaign to activate and motivate the Republican base.

Comments / 25

Pickett1
3d ago

Romney is best to support Lee. McMullin has the potential to flip Utah blue. After all, McMullin is backed by Democrats. If you're reading this and are from California, Oregon, or Washington and vote blue, move back to the blue city you destroyed and get your Liberal ideals out of Utah. We really don't want you here.

Reply(6)
10
Robert Henson
2d ago

Unfortunately Mitt will not back Lee due to the fact that Mitt is just another Democrat posing as a Republican.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Draper, UT
Government
City
Draper, UT
State
Utah State
Washington Examiner

Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent forgot he was previously registered as a Democrat

Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Evan Mcmullin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mitt Romney
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#State Senate#Conservative Movement#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#The U S Senate#Republican#Fox News
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
Daily Montanan

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate

OMAHA – U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who made his name nationally by disagreeing publicly with former President Donald Trump and voting with his party, plans to resign his post, the Nebraska Examiner has confirmed. Four people familiar with Sasse’s decision making told the Examiner on Thursday that Sasse informed Senate staffers this […] The post U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse is expected to announce resignation from Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
43K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy