Hershey, PA

Khreisha’s spectacular goal helps Hershey beat Lower Dauphin

By Jared Phillips
 3 days ago

Hershey, P.A. (WHTM) — With the high school soccer season winding down, Tuesday night’s 3A games in boys soccer meant that much more.

No one needed to tell Hershey’s Nour Khreisha that. He delivered an incredible goal for the Trojans late in the first half of their 3-0 win over Lower Dauphin that you simply have to see above.

Elsewhere in the Midstate, Elizabethtown locked up the Lancaster Lebanon League Section 2 title with a 4-0 win over Garden Spot.

#Linus School Sports
abc27 News

