Wayne, NJ

NJ.com

Hawthorne Christian over Eastern Christian - Boys soccer recap

Joel Walker scored the only goal of the contest for Hawthorne Christian during a 1-0 victory over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Walker’s goal came in the first half to give Hawthorne Christian (7-4-2) the lead and it would end up being the game-winner. Jonathan Dykman made nine saves...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
NJ.com

Madison over Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap

Luke Aromando and Mariano Lopez each scored to lead Madison in a 2-0 win over Mount Olive, in Madison. Ruari Callaghan made 17 saves to earn the shutout for the Dodgers (7-4-1). Kristian Dobbek recorded eight saves for Mount Olive (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Manville defeats Plainfield - Girls soccer recap

Caitlin Brennan posted four saves to get the shutout as Manville defeated Plainfield 3-0. Angie Paiz, Sarah Alfaro and Jessica Calderon scored goals with Vanessa Thompson also adding a save. Manville (3-10) held a 2-0 lead over Plainfield (3-8) at the half and outshot it 25-5 in the game. Thank...
MANVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Hillside over Thomas Edison Energy Charter - Boys soccer recap

Jordy Sanchez posted a hat trick with three assists to lead Hillside in an 8-2 win over Thomas Edison Charter, in Hillside. Issac Nascimento added on two goals for the Comets (8-4), while Jean Fileus, Kensly Paul, and Marc Castro also scored in the win. Thomas Edison Energy Charter fell...
HILLSIDE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Kittatinny edges out Wallkill Valley - Boys soccer recap

Kyle Theobald scored a goal to go along with an assist as Kittatinny defeated Wallkill Valley 3-1 in Hamburg. The game was scoreless at the half, with Kittatinny (7-6) scoring all of its goals in the second. Owen McGill and Nathan Kraft also had goals with Dylan Zupkay tallying an...
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview

This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Hills over Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap

Gillian Barcus and Reece Benisatto finished with one goal and one assist each as Pascack Hills cruised to a 6-0 victory over Ridgefield Park in Montvale. Pascack Hills (9-3) had six different players find the back of the net. Brooke Bonanno and Madeleine Bell dished out assists as well. Ridgefield...
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid

Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville

Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Gabettie powers Dumont to fifth-straight win - Football recap

Michael Gabettie ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as Dumont defeated Ridgefield Park, 28-21, in Dumont. Gabettie, a senior, opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter. Then, in the second, he put Dumont (6-1) in front for good with 2-yard TD run to make it 14-7 in the second quarter.
DUMONT, NJ
NJ.com

Southern over Howell - Football recap

Andy Falletta threw two scoring strikes to Max Di Pietro as Southern won on the road, 16-7, over Howell. Falletta threw 46 yards to DePietro to open the scoring in the first quarter for Southern (4-3) and completed a 17-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter for the final points.
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford scores 35 first-half points against Hasbrouck Heights to cruise into NJIC final

Through seven weeks of the season, nobody in the NJIC has been able to come close to competing with Rutherford. There will now only be one more week to prove whether a team can do that. The Bulldogs continued their season-long dominance of the conference with a 35-7 win over Hasbrouck Heights in the semifinal round of the NJIC Championship bracket. Rutherford is the defending NJIC champion after defeating Park Ridge in the final a year ago.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

