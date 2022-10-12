Read full article on original website
Hawthorne Christian over Eastern Christian - Boys soccer recap
Joel Walker scored the only goal of the contest for Hawthorne Christian during a 1-0 victory over Eastern Christian in North Haledon. Walker’s goal came in the first half to give Hawthorne Christian (7-4-2) the lead and it would end up being the game-winner. Jonathan Dykman made nine saves...
Madison over Mount Olive - Boys soccer recap
Luke Aromando and Mariano Lopez each scored to lead Madison in a 2-0 win over Mount Olive, in Madison. Ruari Callaghan made 17 saves to earn the shutout for the Dodgers (7-4-1). Kristian Dobbek recorded eight saves for Mount Olive (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Manville defeats Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Caitlin Brennan posted four saves to get the shutout as Manville defeated Plainfield 3-0. Angie Paiz, Sarah Alfaro and Jessica Calderon scored goals with Vanessa Thompson also adding a save. Manville (3-10) held a 2-0 lead over Plainfield (3-8) at the half and outshot it 25-5 in the game. Thank...
Hillside over Thomas Edison Energy Charter - Boys soccer recap
Jordy Sanchez posted a hat trick with three assists to lead Hillside in an 8-2 win over Thomas Edison Charter, in Hillside. Issac Nascimento added on two goals for the Comets (8-4), while Jean Fileus, Kensly Paul, and Marc Castro also scored in the win. Thomas Edison Energy Charter fell...
Girls Soccer: Jackson Memorial defeats Southern - Shore Conference Coaches Tournament quarterfinals
Renee Wanzor had a goal and an assist as top-seeded Jackson Memorial held on for a 2-1 win against ninth-seeded Southern in the quarterfinals of the Shore Conference Coaches Tournament in Jackson. Alexa Berkley got Jackson Memorial (7-8) on the board in the first half with a goal off an...
No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
Kittatinny edges out Wallkill Valley - Boys soccer recap
Kyle Theobald scored a goal to go along with an assist as Kittatinny defeated Wallkill Valley 3-1 in Hamburg. The game was scoreless at the half, with Kittatinny (7-6) scoring all of its goals in the second. Owen McGill and Nathan Kraft also had goals with Dylan Zupkay tallying an...
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview
This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
Pascack Hills over Ridgefield Park - Girls soccer recap
Gillian Barcus and Reece Benisatto finished with one goal and one assist each as Pascack Hills cruised to a 6-0 victory over Ridgefield Park in Montvale. Pascack Hills (9-3) had six different players find the back of the net. Brooke Bonanno and Madeleine Bell dished out assists as well. Ridgefield...
Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid
Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
Cranford shuts down Linden for third straight shutout - Football recap
Ryan Lynskey ran for two touchdowns as Cranford won it’s third straight shutout in defeating Linden, 31-0, in Linden. Linden (3-4) has not scored less than 13 points this season nor has it allowed more than 28 points in a game. Lynskey gained 91 yards on 15 carries while...
Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville
Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
Growing pains continue to fade as Piscataway rallies to beat Sayreville
As sweet as a victory was, and always is against longtime rival Sayreville, Piscataway seemed more pleased with the steps taken to reach that result than with the happy outcome itself. That’s because the Chiefs understand those smart, confident, purposeful steps might also help them win a tough game next...
Football: Demikoff and passing attack lead Wayne Hills past Passaic Valley
Tyler Demikoff threw for 245 yards and one touchdown as Wayne Hills took down Passaic Valley 21-7 in Wayne Hills. Demikoff was on from the opening minutes, completing 14-of-21 passes. Makai Gray was his favorite target finishing with eight catches for 88 yards. Emmanuel Dankwa added 78 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Summit over Gov. Livingston - Union County Tournament quarterfinals girls soccer recap
Isis Ovares to lead fourth-seeded Summit to a 3-0 victory over fifth-seeded Gov. Livingston in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament. Joelle Ma added one goal and two assists for Summit (4-9-1). Catherine King made nine saves as Gov. Livingston (8-7) was unable to find the back of the net.
Gabettie powers Dumont to fifth-straight win - Football recap
Michael Gabettie ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as Dumont defeated Ridgefield Park, 28-21, in Dumont. Gabettie, a senior, opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter. Then, in the second, he put Dumont (6-1) in front for good with 2-yard TD run to make it 14-7 in the second quarter.
Southern over Howell - Football recap
Andy Falletta threw two scoring strikes to Max Di Pietro as Southern won on the road, 16-7, over Howell. Falletta threw 46 yards to DePietro to open the scoring in the first quarter for Southern (4-3) and completed a 17-yard scoring strike in the fourth quarter for the final points.
Football: Montgomery shakes off early deficit to beat Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Michael Schmelzer accounted for four touchdowns in Montgomery’s 40-14 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. SP-F (1-7) led 14 in the first quarter, by Schmelzer threw three touchdown passes to Matthew D’Avino in the second and the comeback was complete as the Cougars scored 40 unanswered points.
Rutherford scores 35 first-half points against Hasbrouck Heights to cruise into NJIC final
Through seven weeks of the season, nobody in the NJIC has been able to come close to competing with Rutherford. There will now only be one more week to prove whether a team can do that. The Bulldogs continued their season-long dominance of the conference with a 35-7 win over Hasbrouck Heights in the semifinal round of the NJIC Championship bracket. Rutherford is the defending NJIC champion after defeating Park Ridge in the final a year ago.
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
