Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Ocean County residents tragically die in head-on collisions on consecutive days in OC
A head-on collision that occurred in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township on Wednesday and a similar accident on Route 70 in Manchester Township on Thursday claimed another life as investigations continue today. Stafford Township Police said that Dylan Destefano, 19, of Manahawkin was riding his motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon...
Ocean County School Districts Deal With Swatting Incidents
OCEAN COUNTY – Several Ocean County school districts became a target for swatting, making schools go into lockdown on Friday. Many local police departments put out statements regarding the status of these attacks, which all happened within a 30-minute time frame. Toms River Police was the first to publish...
One Injured In Ocean County Parkway Ramp Crash
BERKELEY – Authorities have confirmed one injury in a three-car crash on Double Trouble Road at the Garden State Parkway exit 77 ramp. The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon around 2:52 p.m. According to police, a Ford Fiesta traveling north bound on Double Trouble Road was struck by a Chevy Tahoe who was going south bound on Double Trouble Road and attempted to turn onto the parkway ramp south. After colliding, the Tahoe overturned at the intersection.
Swatting Calls Prompt Lockdown At Ocean County Schools
At least a half dozen high schools were locked down in New Jersey due to "swatting" calls, authorities said. The Hardyston Township Police Department responded to Wallkill Valley Regional High School after receiving several 911 calls of a potential active shooter situation around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, the department said. Reports of an active shooter prompted a lockdown and a swift police response at the Sussex County high school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman dies after head-on crash on N.J. highway, police say
A head-on crash Thursday in Ocean County left a 61-year-old Toms River woman dead, authorities said. The collision happened in Manchester around 6:45 a.m. on State Highway 70 near mile marker 34, and involved a pickup truck and a commercial refrigerated box truck, according to township police. The Nissan Frontier...
Teen Dies In Ocean County Motorcycle Crash
STAFFORD – A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding into a van on Hilliard Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 2:44 p.m., a Dodge Ram van driven by 28-year-old Max Serrao of Manahawkin was traveling north on Hilliard Boulevard from East Bay Avenue. According to police, 19-year-old Dylan Destefano of Manahawkin was traveling on a Honda motorcycle in the opposite direction and had entered Serrao’s lane of travel.
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings
Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ocean County Man Arrested In Major Drug Bust
BRICK – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for several illegal drugs and firearms, police said. On October 4, a special agent from the US Department of Homeland Security contacted Brick Township SCU Detectives regarding a package containing illegal substances. According to the...
monvalleyindependent.com
Long Branch site of violent crash
Firefighters from Roscoe, Stockdale and California Borough were called to a busy and seemingly dangerous intersection in Long Branch Monday after a car flipped over and caught fire. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe...
19-year-old Manahawkin, NJ, Man Killed in Motorcycle-Van Crash
An accident involving a van and a motorcycle in Southern Ocean County has resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man. Stafford Township Police say the accident happened just before 2:45 PM Wednesday on Hilliard Boulevard near East Bay Avenue. Police say their investigation revealed the following:. A Dodge Ram...
Crash Closes Road, Car Overturns At GSP Ramp, Injuries Reported
BERKELEY – The evening commute may be more difficult as a serious car crash has occurred on Double Trouble Road at the Garden State Parkway exit 77 ramp. At least three cars are involved in the crash which includes an overturned car and an entrapment, Ocean County Scanner News Reported. Additionally, three injuries were reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrnjradio.com
Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
Franklin Lakes Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Bergenfield Great Grandpa
UPDATE: A motorist from Franklin Lakes was charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of a 92-year-old great-grandfather from Bergenfield in Teaneck this past summer. Scott Lieberman, a 61-year-old businessman, was driving a brand-new Ferrari that T-boned an SUV in Teaneck on June 25, killing retired teacher Albert Schnellbacher, Teaneck police said in an accident report at the time.
Brick Girl Runs For Fallen First Responders
BRICK – A 7th grader is making a difference one mile at a time, raising awareness and honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty. Brick resident Morgan Blann hopes to someday become a police officer. But before that can happen, she’s working hard to show her support to those she idolizes.
Cops tried to nab N.J. man for drunk driving. He slowly died in their custody.
When two Newark police officers came upon Juan Restrepo around 9:45 on a sunny morning in June 2020, the 73-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a rental car with a busted hood and deployed airbags. He was disheveled and struggled to communicate or follow officers’ orders to shut...
Police investigating 3 shootings in 9-hour span in New Jersey town
Police say they could be connected, but the violence is disrupting school activities -- including the homecoming game at the high school.
phillyvoice.com
Ex-Burlington City High School track star, 25, fatally shot in Trenton, police say
A former track standout at Burlington City High School and Bloomfield College was fatally shot Monday night in Trenton, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was found dead in the driver's seat of a black Ford Fusion in the middle of Greeley Alley shortly before 9:30 p.m., the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said.
Prosecutor: Multiple shootings in Long Branch area leave 1 person injured
Three separate shootings in the Long Branch area have left at least one person hospitalized, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
N.J. residents charged after drunken disturbance disrupts Kevin Hart show, police say
Two New Jersey residents and a Pennsylvania woman were arrested Sunday night after a drunken disturbance at a Kevin Hart standup show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Police were called to the Casey Plaza venue after Hart’s staff members reported three people were disrupting the show,...
Comments / 0