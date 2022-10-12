ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

One Injured In Ocean County Parkway Ramp Crash

BERKELEY – Authorities have confirmed one injury in a three-car crash on Double Trouble Road at the Garden State Parkway exit 77 ramp. The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon around 2:52 p.m. According to police, a Ford Fiesta traveling north bound on Double Trouble Road was struck by a Chevy Tahoe who was going south bound on Double Trouble Road and attempted to turn onto the parkway ramp south. After colliding, the Tahoe overturned at the intersection.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Swatting Calls Prompt Lockdown At Ocean County Schools

At least a half dozen high schools were locked down in New Jersey due to "swatting" calls, authorities said. The Hardyston Township Police Department responded to Wallkill Valley Regional High School after receiving several 911 calls of a potential active shooter situation around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, the department said. Reports of an active shooter prompted a lockdown and a swift police response at the Sussex County high school.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Dies In Ocean County Motorcycle Crash

STAFFORD – A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding into a van on Hilliard Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 2:44 p.m., a Dodge Ram van driven by 28-year-old Max Serrao of Manahawkin was traveling north on Hilliard Boulevard from East Bay Avenue. According to police, 19-year-old Dylan Destefano of Manahawkin was traveling on a Honda motorcycle in the opposite direction and had entered Serrao’s lane of travel.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Paterson Times

2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings

Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
PATERSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested In Major Drug Bust

BRICK – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for several illegal drugs and firearms, police said. On October 4, a special agent from the US Department of Homeland Security contacted Brick Township SCU Detectives regarding a package containing illegal substances. According to the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
monvalleyindependent.com

Long Branch site of violent crash

Firefighters from Roscoe, Stockdale and California Borough were called to a busy and seemingly dangerous intersection in Long Branch Monday after a car flipped over and caught fire. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County woman charged with prescription fraud

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County was charged after she allegedly obtained prescription medication fraudulently in Denville Township, according to police. On September 28, police received information that a suspect identified as Kristen Amabile, 42, of Denville Township was obtaining prescription medication in a fraudulent manner,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Franklin Lakes Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Bergenfield Great Grandpa

UPDATE: A motorist from Franklin Lakes was charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of a 92-year-old great-grandfather from Bergenfield in Teaneck this past summer. Scott Lieberman, a 61-year-old businessman, was driving a brand-new Ferrari that T-boned an SUV in Teaneck on June 25, killing retired teacher Albert Schnellbacher, Teaneck police said in an accident report at the time.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Girl Runs For Fallen First Responders

BRICK – A 7th grader is making a difference one mile at a time, raising awareness and honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty. Brick resident Morgan Blann hopes to someday become a police officer. But before that can happen, she’s working hard to show her support to those she idolizes.
BRICK, NJ

