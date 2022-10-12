Fire Country Premiere Date: When It Will Be Renewed?

With all the talented people working on the show behind the scenes, Fire Country could be a big hit on TV this fall. Jerry Bruckheimer, who has won 10 Emmys and is a Hollywood legend (The Amazing Race, CSI: Vegas), is on board as an executive producer.

Tia Napolitano, who has worked as a producer on Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and Scandal, is in charge of the show. With Napolitano in the mix, we can only hope that some of Shonda Rhimes’ magic makes its way to the new CBS show.

Here’s what we know about the first season of Fire Country.

Fire Country Season 1 Release Date

According to whattowatch, The first episode of Fire Country will air on CBS on October 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Those who pay for Paramount Plus or the CBS app will be able to stream new episodes of Fire Country as soon as they come out. Also, people who pay for Paramount Plus can watch episodes on demand the day after they air.

Here’s a look at the first episode of the new series.

What is Fire Country About?

CBS says the following about the story of Fire Country:

“Max Thieriot plays Bode Donovan, a young prisoner who wants to make up for his mistakes and get out of jail sooner by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California. There, he and other inmates work with elite firefighters to prevent massive, unpredictable wildfires in the area. It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is sent to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son before his problems started.

“Bode burned down everything he owned five years ago and left town with a big secret. Now he’s back with a criminal record and the nerve to think Cal Fire will give him a second chance.

Fire Country Time Slot

Max Thieriot’s childhood in northern California’s fire country inspired this book. The official logline says, “Young convict Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program to try to make up for his mistakes and shorten his prison sentence. The programme sends him back to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work with elite firefighters to put out massive fires all over the area.

Also, according to the CBS website, the show’s plot is: “Bad choices don’t make a bad man.” At least, Bode Donovan has been told that. He has been trying to convince himself of this for the last three years of his five-year prison sentence.

When Bode is sent to work on the agenda in his small, rural hometown, where all of his problems began, the heat is turned up. He gets the chance to show it when he joins an unusual prison release program. In exchange for shorter sentences, prisoners are paired with firefighters fighting wildfires in Northern California.

Fire Country Season 1 Cast

Max Thieriot is the show’s main character, making the casting stand out immediately. Thieriot is not only a cast member but also an executive producer for the show. Also, he wrote Fire Country based on his memories of growing up in Northern California, which he called “Fire Country.”

Deadline(opens in new tab) says that Thieriot is about to have a busy time in his career. Not only will he be in Fire Country, but he’s also set to be in SEAL Team season 6, which will air on its new home at Paramount Plus.

Here is a list of everyone who is usually on the show:

Max Thieriot (Bates Motel) as Bode Billy Burke (9-1-1: Lonestar) as Vince Kevin Alejandro (Arrow) as Manny Diane Farr (Splitting Up Together) as Sharon Stephanie Arcila (Don’t Breathe 2) as Gabriela Jordan Calloway (Black Lightning) as Jake Jules Latimer (Guilty Party) as Eve.

How to Watch

CBS shows Fire Country live. People who pay for Paramount Plus Premium and people who pay for the CBS app can also watch episodes as soon as they air. CBS is also available through live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV for people who don’t have cable or satellite TV.

If you like to watch things when convenient, you can watch episodes on-demand through the CBS app and Paramount Plus the day after they first air.

We’ll let you know as soon as we hear something official about a UK release date.

Frequently Asked Question

What Kind of Show is Season 1 Episode 1 of Fire Country?

Drama is the genre of the first episode of Season 1 of Fire Country.

When Does the First Episode of Season 1 of Fire Country Come Out?

The first episode of Fire Country Season 1 came out on October 7, 2022.