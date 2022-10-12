ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Mayor announces Trader Joe’s will be coming to Draper in 2023

DRAPER, Utah — Draper Mayor Troy Walker announced Friday that his city has been selected for a new location for Trader Joe’s. It is expected the store will open in 2023. According to Walker’s announcement on Facebook, the location of the store will be 11479 S. State Street.
kslnewsradio.com

Complaint alleges discrimination against Latino students in Alpine School District

OREM, Utah – The U.S. Department of Education has agreed to evaluate a complaint against the Alpine School District over race discrimination. The complaint was made in a letter from a group — called Standing for Orem — which claims three schools in the Alpine School District are “knowingly and intentionally” at risk, lacking important updates for earthquake safety.
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ABC4

Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly.  “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
kslnewsradio.com

Riverton Mayor says UTA overlooks parts of Utah

RIVERTON, Utah — Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs claimed last week that the Utah Transit Authority has shown a lack of support for the southwest part of Salt Lake County. Staggs said UTA does not provide proper transit options to the area, leaving residents with only rideshare options. “The areas...
KPCW

Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans

Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
Axios Salt Lake City

LDS churchyards still green in Salt Lake despite announcement of water reductions

More than three months after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it was focusing on water conservation, its lawns in Salt Lake County remain mostly lush and green.Driving the news: Axios surveyed more than 120 meetinghouses and other church properties in Salt Lake County during the first 10 days of October, after a summer of record-breaking heat during a continuing drought.Only four of the lawns showed notable water stress or dormancy.More than 90% of the sites were overwhelmingly landscaped with healthy, green turf grass.Why it matters: State and local leaders are imploring homeowners to reduce their landscaping...
utahstories.com

The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question

$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
kslnewsradio.com

West Jordan officials investigating house fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan fire crews are still investigating after a house fire broke out this morning. The fire was reported to have started around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters at the scene said that nobody was injured, but the house sustained around $75,000 in damages. Crews are still...
