2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Mayor announces Trader Joe’s will be coming to Draper in 2023
DRAPER, Utah — Draper Mayor Troy Walker announced Friday that his city has been selected for a new location for Trader Joe’s. It is expected the store will open in 2023. According to Walker’s announcement on Facebook, the location of the store will be 11479 S. State Street.
Complaint alleges discrimination against Latino students in Alpine School District
OREM, Utah – The U.S. Department of Education has agreed to evaluate a complaint against the Alpine School District over race discrimination. The complaint was made in a letter from a group — called Standing for Orem — which claims three schools in the Alpine School District are “knowingly and intentionally” at risk, lacking important updates for earthquake safety.
Gentrification is here. This is how a new Salt Lake City group wants to fix it
How should the housing market crisis and gentrification be solved? Housing solutions shouldn’t come down to NIMBYism or ‘yes or no’ debate. Housing shouldn’t just come as single-family homes or apartments, says director of the new advocacy group SLC Neighbors for More Neighbors
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
Grant worth $1.46 million awarded to Salt Lake County’s childcare centers
SALT LAKE CITY — A grant worth $1.46 million has been awarded to Salt Lake County’s childcare and early head start centers. The grant comes from the Utah Department of Workforce Services Office of Childcare. And it is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. According to a...
Opinion: Look to the polls — same-sex marriage, the Great Salt Lake and Joe Biden
Deseret News and Hinkley Institute polling show that voters don’t think the laws should be reversed on same-sex marriage. There are other issues they care about though.
Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly. “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
Riverton Mayor says UTA overlooks parts of Utah
RIVERTON, Utah — Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs claimed last week that the Utah Transit Authority has shown a lack of support for the southwest part of Salt Lake County. Staggs said UTA does not provide proper transit options to the area, leaving residents with only rideshare options. “The areas...
Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans
Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
'First of it's kind' meeting to address troubling crime near Salt Lake homeless center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The images are stark – punches thrown in the middle of the street and rocks tossed in the neighborhood near the Gail Miller Resource Center for the homeless. 2News showed the disturbing images, captured on surveillance cameras on October 7. Our story and...
LDS churchyards still green in Salt Lake despite announcement of water reductions
More than three months after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it was focusing on water conservation, its lawns in Salt Lake County remain mostly lush and green.Driving the news: Axios surveyed more than 120 meetinghouses and other church properties in Salt Lake County during the first 10 days of October, after a summer of record-breaking heat during a continuing drought.Only four of the lawns showed notable water stress or dormancy.More than 90% of the sites were overwhelmingly landscaped with healthy, green turf grass.Why it matters: State and local leaders are imploring homeowners to reduce their landscaping...
Sign with swastika, N-word posted on a residential fence in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman who lives in West Valley City posted a Tweet on Thursday morning about a sign posted to her fence. It included a swastika, the N-word, KKK, and the words “Vote Trevor Lee.”. The woman, Deborah Gatrell, told KSL NewsRadio her home...
The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question
$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
South Jordan taking steps to bring more drinking water to community
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — As the drought continues, and more people move to Utah, South Jordan is looking to increase the amount of drinking water available. South Jordan imports 100% and has no local source of its own, but that could change soon. The city’s Pure Sojo project is...
West Jordan officials investigating house fire
WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan fire crews are still investigating after a house fire broke out this morning. The fire was reported to have started around 4:30 a.m. Firefighters at the scene said that nobody was injured, but the house sustained around $75,000 in damages. Crews are still...
Salt Lake City Police make six arrests within two hours in ‘proactive policing’
A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol unit made six arrests in just over an hour in the ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 13 as part of an ongoing Revised Crime Control Plan
Utah debates: How Utah’s 4th Congressional District opponents compare on the issues
SALT LAKE CITY — On Oct. 12, Democrat Darlene McDonald, Republican Rep. Burgess Owens, and January Walker (United Utah Party) are scheduled to debate at 6 p.m. at the University of Utah. Each is running to represent Utah’s 4th Congressional District. However, Owens has announced he will not attend the debate.
Development projects in Lehi worry local paragliders
Utah’s paragliders are concerned that recent plans for development in Lehi will make their pastime unsafe.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
Park City seasonal workers: Rent is unreasonable on top of gas, inflation spikes
Seasonal workers in Park City tell ABC4 they are struggling to find places to live with ski season right around the corner, as rental prices have spiked out of control.
