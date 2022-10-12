ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Lexington grocery store sells winning ticket, man celebrates with wardrobe update

LEXINGTON, S.C. — It started with a trip to the grocery store, now a South Carolina man is getting his wardrobe updated. A man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket at the Publix on Old Cherokee Road in Lexington told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he's refreshing his wardrobe, and getting new kicks, after winning several thousand dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands man wins $30,000 off $2 scratch-off lotto ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Midlands man had luck on his side after purchasing a $2 scratch-off lottery ticket during his weekly grocery shopping trip. To his surprise, he won the $30,000 prize. The man celebrated his big win by treating himself with new clothing attire. “I refreshed the wardrobe,”...
LEXINGTON, SC
tmpresale.com

Fantasia in Columbia, SC Dec 2nd, 2022 – pre-sale code

The Fantasia presale code that people have been waiting for is available to our members to make use of 🙂 This is a great chance for you to buy Fantasia concert tickets before they go on sale. What an amazing experience awaits you, your friends who will be glad...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Beer festival, bass championship, and halloween events

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Best of South Carolina Craft Beer Festival is being held on Saturday, Oct. 15. It will take place at Junction 800 from 2 pm-5 pm and tickets are $45 to $85. Organizers say there will be tastings from South Carolina craft breweries across the state.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Free Covid-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing at COMET Central

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The COMET is giving out free Covid-19 vaccines, boosters, and testing. The transit company will hold the event on Oct. 24 from 9 am- 2 pm at Comet Central, 1745 Sumter Street. Vaccine recipients will receive $50 gift cards as an incentive. For more information on the...
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Pisgah Baptist Announces Fall Fest

Pisgah Baptist Church will be hosting a Community Fall Festival on Saturday October 22nd from 2pm-330pm. Twelve local churches from Kershaw, Lee, and Sumter counties come together to show God’s love. There will be trunks with candy and treats, family fun with food, prizes, games, a cake walk, bouncy slide, photo booth and more at this FREE event. Special guests include members of the Kershaw, Sumter and Richland County Sheriff’s Department, SCDNR, and Rembert, Sumter and Kershaw County fire departments. Pisgah Baptist Church is located 8295 Black River Road in Rembert.
REMBERT, SC
WIS-TV

Historic bowling alley in Orangeburg on track to reopen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A historic bowling alley in Orangeburg is on track to re-open and will be fully operational. The Center for Creative Partnerships, a non-profit organization, Is heading a project that will renovate the All-Star Triangle bowling alley in Orangeburg county. The bowling alley was at the center of a massacre that killed three Black students at SC state and wounded 28 others.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

COMET CEO Derrick Huggins funeral set for Oct. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The funeral for the interim CEO of the COMET has been set. Derrick Huggins’ funeral starts Monday, October 17 at the journey United Methodist Church in Columbia at 11 am. The COMET says Huggins died unexpectedly last week. He also served as a transportation executive...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Yesterdays space in Five Points to welcome new brunch restaurant

COLUMBIA — A taste of Southern brunch is coming to an iconic spot in Five Points. Ruby Sunshine, a restaurant chain from Louisiana with branches across the Southeast including Charleston, will open in the space occupied for decades by Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern. The move will bring a new...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Halloween laser lights and trick-or-treating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fright night laser lights is back at the South Carolina State Museum!. The special “laser stranger things” event will take place on Oct. 28 from 6pm-10pm and feature music from the show set to a stunning display of lasers inside the museum. Guests are...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Agricultural hemp company setting up shop in the Midlands

Clarendon Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to the Governor’s Office, SC Canna, LLC, will establish its indoor growing operations in Clarendon Co. The agricultural hemp company will invest more than $8 million and create 37 new jobs. A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office says the company was founded by...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Construction worker transported from Irmo High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A construction worker is being taken to the Augusta Burn Center Thursday afternoon. Officials said the 39-year-old man was shocked at the Irmo High School. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington man sentenced to 7 years in deadly boat crash

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Lexington man has been sentenced to 7 years in prison. for a boat crash that killed two people in August of 2020. Dylan Steele pled guilty to two felony charges of boating under the influence resulting in death as well as other and other charges.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia hosting recycling and drug-take-back day on Oct. 29

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— West Columbia residents looking to recycle their household items, papers, and electronics can bring those items to City Hall for recycling on Oct. 29 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The City will hold the recycling event in conjunction with prescription drug take-back day. Individuals can bring the...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Garnet & Black Madness set for Oct. 26 at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina men’s basketball announced today, Garnet & Black Madness, a free event that’s open to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Colonial Life Arena. Fans will be introduced to the team and get to catch them in action for the first time...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Harvest Hope Food Bank seeing increase in families who are in need

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This time of the year is a vulnerable time for families who are in need of food, according to Harvest Hope Food Bank. Harvest Hope Chief Executive Officer Erinn Rowe says there are many factors to blame but the biggest one is inflation, as it steadily drives up the cost of food. The food bank is seeing an increase in the number of families that are struggling to make the ends meet.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

The SC State Fair kicks off today — here’s what you should know

The 153rd South Carolina State Fair begins today, Oct. 12, in Columbia and lasts through Oct. 23, bringing with it a full lineup of traditional favorites and a variety of new rides, foods, entertainment, as well as a traveling moon exhibition and the return of the CIRCUS at the Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
ORANGEBURG, SC

