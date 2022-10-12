The MLB postseason brings out the best in everyone. In Thursday's Game 2 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians, pitcher Nestor Cortes showed just that. Cleveland loaded the bases against Cortes in the fourth inning, but the 27-year-old starter escaped after a brilliant play. Myles...
Braves will start dominant rookie Spencer Strider vs. Phillies in Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Braves are turning to Spencer Strider to start Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' first home playoff game in 11 years. Atlanta didn’t announce a starter...
Comments / 0