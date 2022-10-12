ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene Wylie finishes off Abilene Cooper for city sweep in District 4-5A volleyball

By Joey D. Richards, Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

With Abilene High now playing in the same 5A volleyball district as both Cooper and Wylie, one team finally has the chance to lay claim to being the city’s best.

That distinction this year goes to Wylie.

The Lady Bulldogs beat Cooper 25-21, 25-23, 25-22 on Tuesday at Cougar Gym to sweep the District 4-5A series.

The victory comes a week after Wylie beat AHS 3-1 to sweep that district series as well.

“I don’t always think about the sweep,” Wylie coach Shay Cox said. “I just think about, ‘Gosh, we needed this game.’ But, yes, looking back at it, it is nice to take care of that. They weren’t easy by any means.”

Wesley Ruff led Wylie with a match-high 10 kills. Bri Johnston had nine. Callie O’Connell and Hanna Hood had 16 and 15 assists, respectively, while Kat Martinez had a match-high 24 digs. Avery LaCroix and Indiah Maroney had two blocks each.

Mattie Tibbets led Cooper with eight kills, while Jazlyn Hatcher and Aliyah Davis had six each. Karrigan Parrott had 12 assists, and Hatcher had 21 digs. Abigail Pena-Perez, Tibbets and Skyla Stark had two blocks each.

All three games were close, and Wylie had to rally in the third to prevent the match from going longer.

“We fought,” Cox said. “We knew it was going to be a battle. I had an opportunity to see them Friday night against Abilene High, and they’re the best blocking team in the district. We don’t always see that block. So, we’ve been working on covering and working on defense.

“I was super proud of coming back and us not laying down when we were down three or four points.”

It was a tough loss for Cooper, which had been on a roll – winning four of its previous five matches, including five-set thrillers over Lubbock Coronado and AHS.

Cooper coach Nora Campbell said her team had its chances to win each game Tuesday night but couldn’t finish.

“That’s something that we’re going to have to be able do if we participate in the playoffs,” Campbell said “If they’re hungry enough for it, they’re going to crack that in the next three matches. Every team is getting better, just like us, in the second round. I see this group taking hold of that, because that’s something we can control.”

The win puts the Lady Bulldogs (20-16 overall, 6-2 district) in the driver’s seat for at least second place. They’ve got a two-match lead over AHS (14-19, 5-4) with four district matches left.

AHS, which beat Lubbock Monterey 25-23, 25-19, 25-23 on Tuesday at Eagle Gym, has three league matches remaining. Wylie would win a head-to-head tiebreaker with both AHS and Cooper when it comes to seeding.

Wylie plays Monterey on Friday at Bulldog Gym. Monterey beat the Lady Bulldogs 3-1 in the first meeting in Lubbock. Wylie finishes with Lubbock High (Tuesday) and Lubbock Coronado (Oct. 21) on the road, before playing first-place Lubbock-Cooper on Oct. 25 in Abilene.

Lubbock-Cooper (30-4, 8-0), which played Lubbock High on Tuesday, can wrap up the district title before it even plays Wylie in the league finale.

Cooper (15-18, 4-5), meanwhile, can finish as high as third, or miss the playoffs altogether.

The Lady Coogs, who have split with AHS, will have to be road warriors. Two of their final three matches are on the road – Monterey (Tuesday) and Coronado (Oct. 25). Cooper, which has a bye Friday, plays last-place Lubbock High on Oct. 21.

“We’ve played the top three opponents, and now we’ve got to go finish business with these guys who are trying for the playoffs just like us, because it’s anybody ballgame,” Campbell said. “… You’d be crazy not to think the next three games won’t feel like a whole other season in itself. This is a good road team. They have a lot of confidence on the road. I think we can take comfort in that. It’s just a matter of getting it done.”

DISTRICT 4-5A

Wylie def. Cooper 25-21, 25-23, 25-22

WYLIE – Kills: Wesley Ruff 10, Bri Johnston 9, Indiah Maroney 6, Taylar Riley 5, Brylee Pursley 4, Avery LaCroix 3, Kat Martinez 2, Callie O’Connell 1; Assists: O’Connell 16, Hanna Hood 15, Martinez 1; Digs: Martinez 24, Mycala Reed 12, Hood 9, Pursley 6, LaCroix 5, Maroney 4, Johnston 3, O’Connell 2, Ruff 2, Ashton Hansen 1; Blocks: LaCroix 2, Maroney 2, Johnston 1½; Aces: Reed 3, O’Connell 2, Hansen 1, Hood 1.

COOPER – Kills: Mattie Tibbets 8, Jazlyn Hatcher 6, Aliyah Davis 6, Skyla Stark 5, Marissa Chavez 1; Assists: Karrigan Parrott 12, Kylie Cox 8, Chavez 4; Digs: Hatcher 21, Chavez 14, Lune Finch 12, Parrott 10, Tibbets 5, Stark 2, Davis 1; Blocks: Abigail Pena-Perez 2, Tibbets 2, Stark 2, Chavez 1; Aces: Hatcher 2, Parrott 1, Tibbets 1.

RECORDS – Wylie 20-16, 6-2; Cooper 15-18, 4-5.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene Wylie finishes off Abilene Cooper for city sweep in District 4-5A volleyball

