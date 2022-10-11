ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Sheboygan and Manitowoc area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nU1l_0iVM1qW400

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Manitowoc 3, Bay Port 0

SUAMICO - The Ships were dominant early and cruised to the 25-9, 25-23, 25-22 victory in Fox River Classic Conference action.

Leading scorers for Manitowoc included Maddie York with 12 kills, Nena Swoboda with 10 kills, three aces and five digs, Grace Fruzen with four kills, 21 assists and five digs, Karenna Sorenson with four kills, two aces and eight digs, Ellie Schuster with 11 assists, Laurin Hamann with five aces, Olivia Konkle with two aces and Laurin Hamann with 14 digs.

Pulaski 3, Sheboygan South 2

SHEBOYGAN - Down two sets to one, the Red Raiders rallied for the Fox River Classic Conference win.

Pulaski defeated Sheboygan South 25-20, 22-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-5.

Leaders for Pulaski included Alexia Thibodeau with 12 kills and six aces, Emily Bruss with 30 assists, 11 kills and 15 digs, Emma Quinnell with eight kills, Hailey Wiedeman with 25 digs and four aces, and Ashton Birr with 19 digs and four aces.

Valders 3, Roncalli 0

VALDERS - The Vikings swept the Jets 25-18, 25-21, 25-8.

Leading the Vikings were Paige Siehr with 10 kills, seven blocks, six digs and three aces, Makayla Dallas with 10 assists, eight kills and three aces, Kaitlyn Fischer with 13 assists, Morgan Hickmann with five kills; and Cassidy Tuschel with seven digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Green Bay Preble 7, Manitowoc 0

GREEN BAY - The Hornets cruised to the Fox River Classic Conference victory.

Sam Williams had five first-half goals. Evan Sabillon and Hudson Schaetz also scored for the Hornets.

Ken Mendoza had the shutout for Preble.

Preble moved to 4-2-2 in league play, while the Ships fell to 0-7-1 in the FRCC.

Manitowoc wraps up conference and regular-season action when it travels to Pulaski on Thursday.

Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran 4, Winnebago Lutheran 0

FOND DU LAC - Caleb Hendrikse scored two goals to lead Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran to the victory.

AJ Kerwin added a goal and Sheboygan also scored on an own goal.

WLA goalie Nick Russ had nine saves.

Roncalli 7, Sheboygan Falls 0

SHEBOYGAN FALLS - Matthew Bonin scored three goals, one assisted by Sawyer Pitz and two assisted by Thomas Augustine. Augustine also scored a goal, assisted by Brett Simmer. Gradyn Holsen, Randy Ochoa, and Simmer each scored unassisted goals.

Roncalli had eight saves - five from Max Doctor Mauer and three for Jesus Gomez. Sheboygan Falls had six saves.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Sheboygan North 89, Sheboygan South 85

Diving: 1, Jennifer Hittman SS 177.30. 200 Medley R: 1, Sheboygan South (Anna Jens, Katelyn Nettekoven, Sidney Straley, Emma Martinez) 2:07.81; 2, Sheboygan North (Emily Brandis, Katie Spence, Lizzie Juckem, Elena Koene) 2:08.51. 200 Free: 1, Sidney Straley SS 2:15.23; 2, Marisa Serna SN 2:19.57. 200 IM: 1, Katja Kirchner SN 2:37.79; 2, Anna Jens SS 2:38.26. 50 Free: 1, Emma Martinez SS :26.61; 2, Elena Koene SN :27.85. 100 Fly: 1, Sidney Straley SS 1:13.23; 2, Anna Jens SS 1:16.55. 100 Free: 1, Emily Brandis SN 1:02.73; 2, Katelyn Nettekoven SS 1:02.96. 500 Free: 1, Marisa Serna SN 6:06.06; 2, Sophia Gruber SN 6:46.17. 200 Free R: 1, Sheboygan South (Sidney Staley, Anna Jens, Katelyn Nettekoven, Emma Martinez) 1:52.79; 2, Sheboygan North (Elena Koene, Marisa Serna, Noel Krugel, Katie Spence) 1:53.18. 100 Back: 1, Emma Martinez SS 1:07.30; 2, Emily Brandis SN 1:12.43. 100 Breast: 1, Katie Spence SN 1:17.12; 2, Katelyn Nettekoven SS 1:21.18. 400 Free R: 1, Sheboygan North (Maya Serna, Izzy Brennan, Emily Brandis, Katja Kirchner) 4:33.83; 2, Sheboygan South (Lucy Thoresen, Ellie Rammer, Delaney Crimmins, Jennifer Hittman) 4:49.12.

De Pere 113, Manitowoc 57

200 Medley R: 1, De Pere (Grace Daanen, Kate Schmoll, Izzi Zablocki, Anna Goebel) 2:04.34; 2, De Pere (Lizzie Mulhall, Kennedy Raboin, Faith Kibbe, Sophia Coon) 2:15.40. 200 Free: 1, Olivia Schewe M 2:14.95; 2, Macey Moericke DP 2:25.29. 200 IM: 1, Izzi Zablocki DP 2:22.69; 2, Anna Goebel DP 2:38.01. 50 Free: 1, Kate Schmoll DP :25.86; 2, Grace Daanen DP :28.13. 100 Fly: 1, Izzi Zablocki DP 1:04.31; 2, Faith Kibbe DP 1:14.55. 100 Free: 1, Olivia Schewe M 1:00.66; 2, Kenna Nguyen DP 1:03.98. 500 Free: 1, Alaina Salek M 6:18.73; 2, Laney Netzel DP 6:26.79. 200 Free R: 1, De Pere (Faith Kibbe, Anna Goebel, Kenna Nguyen, Izzi Zablocki) 1:54.23; 2, Manitowoc (Alaina Salek, Sophia Winget, Sarah Salek, Olivia Schlewe) 1:56.06. 100 Back: 1, Kate Schmoll DP 1:05.28; 2, Grace Daanen DP 1:10.06. 100 Breast: 1, Anna Goebel DP 1:19.17; 2, Maya Theado DP 1:23.76. 400 Free R: 1, De Pere (Grace Daanen, Kenna Nguyen, Erika Ukkola, Kate Schmoll) 4:09.33; 2, Manitowoc (Alaina Salek, Emily Michaelson, Brooke Korlesky, Olivia Schewe) 4:22.93.

GIRLS GOLF

WIAA State Tournament

DIVISION 1

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 626, MIDDLETON 645, UNION GROVE 660, BROOKFIELD EAST 662, WAUNAKEE 665, ARROWHEAD 675, OCONOMOWOC 676, KAUKAUNA 700, TOMAH 702, DIVINE SAVIOR HOLY ANGELS 717, BAY PORT 719, STEVENS POINT 782

Medalist: Izzi Stricker WAUN 73-70-143.

Kaukauna: Norah Berken 89-82-171, McKenna Lowe 86-85-171, Charlie Clinefelter 85-92-177, Ava Bloch 93-88-181, Grace Schomin/Veronica Isselmann 100-98-198.

Bay Port: Adalyn Johnston 80-80-160, Ava Beranek 92-85-177, Chloe Strunk 95-94-189, Payton Dudra 97-96-193, Kristina Kruse 100-100-200.

Stevens Point: Riley Pechinski 76-79-155, Ava Frederiksen 85-86-171, Clare Viau 106-104-210, Crystal Wisinski 123-126-249, Skylar Millan 127-123-250.

Appleton North: AJ Powell 79-79-158.

Notre Dame: Grace Durkin 79-76-155, Sophia Baek 93-87-180.

DIVISION 2

PRESCOTT 684 (WON ON FIRST PLAYOFF HOLE), THE PRAIRIE SCHOOL 684, ALTOONA/REGIS 751, EDGEWOOD 760, LANCASTER 768, WRIGHTSTOWN 818

Medalist: Ava Salay PRES 75-74-149.

Wrightstown: Danielle Bruecker 84-84-168, Sophie Stengel 90-93-183, Esme Moses 107-104-211, Victoria Watzka 129-127-256

Xavier: Aliisa Helminen 77-84-161.

Denmark: Lilly Kaminski 86-89-175.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com.

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run

The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
OSHKOSH, WI
2traveldads.com

Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love

Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later

It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
CEDAR GROVE, WI
seehafernews.com

Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants

The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours

A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Missing Green Bay man located

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who went missing has been found. Khriston D. Seymour, 23, had gone missing Sunday morning. Police did not release information about where he was located.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer

(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
APPLETON, WI
whbl.com

Charges Pending After Crash, Stolen Truck Near Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WHBL) – A Waldo man is in the county jail after a hit and run crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says 39 year old Brock Bodwin was driving on County P when his vehicle hit a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup got out of his vehicle to check for damage, and Bodwin jumped in the man’s truck and took off.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WISCONSIN STATE
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Manitowoc area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at htrnews.com

 http://htrnews.com

