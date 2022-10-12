ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, MI

Union City Girls XC wins 3rd straight Big 8 Jamboree; Bronson takes 2nd, Quincy 4th

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4st5_0iVM1n7700

QUINCY, MI. — The Union City Lady Chargers took one more step towards a possible Big 8 conference cross country crown Tuesday night, winning their third straight Big 8 Conference Jamboree in an event held on the grounds at Quincy High School.

Entering the third Big 8 Jamboree of the year, the surprising Chargers were two for two in jamboree wins, winning each of the other two rather handily. The same could be said for Tuesday when they made it three for three, claiming the victory with a score of 38 points. Union City’s secret to success thus far has been their depth and consistency across the board, as all five scoring runners routinely finish near the top of the pack. That is what propelled them to the win on Tuesday as all five runners finished in the top 12, with four of those five earning top 10 finishes.

Pacing the Charger effort was sophomore Skyler Fraley who finished in fourth place overall in a time of 21 minutes, 31.16 seconds. Not far behind was a pair of teammates in Alissa Skirka and Murcie Wallen who finished in sixth and seventh place respectively. Skirka crossed the line in sixth place with a time of 21 minutes, 51.03 seconds while Wallen finished in seventh place with a time of 22 minutes, 6.32 seconds. Senior Kyla Burdick, who was the only Charger to be honored on the Big 8’s version of Senior Day, finished in ninth place overall in a time of 22 minutes, 31.84 seconds while freshman Elizabeth Arlt finished off the Union City scoring in twelfth place in a time of 22 minutes, 39.91 seconds.

Finishing just behind Union City in the team standings were the Vikings from Bronson who took runner-up honors with a score of 66 points, a total bolstered by the duo of Ava Hathaway and Ashlynn Harris who swept the top two places in the race. Hathaway led the race from the very start, sprinting out of the starting gates to lead from the opening gun. Hathaway was not challenged the rest of the race, going on to finish in first place in a time of 19 minutes, 52.42 seconds, the only girls runner to break the 20 minute mark. Harris had little trouble in second place as well, staying on the heels of her teammate from the start and pulling away from the field by the first hill, finishing in second place overall in a time of 20 minutes, 25.66 seconds, a full 30 seconds faster than the third place runner. Rounding out the Bronson effort was freshman Lydia Wells who finished in sixteenth place in a time of 23 minutes, 39.74 seconds; senior Aubrey Mace who finished in eighteenth place in a time of 23 minutes, 48.41 seconds; freshman Abbi Ferry who finished in twenty-ninth place in a time of 25 minutes, 47.03 seconds; freshman Kiera Kiser in thirty-seventh place in a time of 26 minutes, 30.96 seconds; and freshman Mackenna Webster who finished in forty-second place in a time of 31 minutes, 12.73 seconds.

The Quincy Orioles also put together a solid conference jamboree effort, finishing in fourth place overall with a team score of 88 points. Quincy had one runner finish in the top 10 and another two finish in the top 20 to bolster the fourth place effort. Leading the way for the Orioles was sophomore Charlotte Crabbs who finished in eighth place in a time of 22 minutes, 15.94 seconds. Earning top 20 finishes for Quincy on their home course was junior Sadie Miller in thirteenth place in a time of 22 minutes, 45.15 seconds and freshman Brooklyn Parker in fourteenth place in a time of 23 minutes, 31.27 seconds. Rounding out the Quincy effort was Elizabeth Craig in twenty-third place in a time of 24 minutes, 59.62 seconds; Kaylyn Brenner in thirtieth place in a time of 25 minutes, 55.00 seconds; Kailey Allman in forty-first place in a time of 30 minutes, 25.20 seconds; and Taylor Cole in forty-fourth place in a time of 34 minutes, 39.88 seconds.

Full teams standings saw Union City finish in first place with 38 points, followed by Bronson in second place with 66 points. Concord came in third place with 79 points, followed by Quincy in fourth place with 88 points. Homer finished in fifth with 103 points, followed by Jonesville in sixth place with 139 points, Reading in seventh place with 154 points, and Springport in eighth place with 204 points.

Individual Top 10 Standings:

  1. Ava Hathaway, Bronson, 19:52.42
  2. Ashlynn Harris, Bronson, 20:25.66
  3. Cieara Barrett, Concord, 20:56.01
  4. Skyler Fraley, Union City, 21:31.16
  5. Megan Sterly, Homer, 21:38.66
  6. Alissa Skirka, Union City, 21:51.03
  7. Murcie Wallen, Union City, 22:06.32
  8. Charlotte Crabbs, Quincy, 22:15.94
  9. Kyla Burdick, Union City, 22:31.84
  10. Riley Adams, Concord, 22:36.06

The whole of the Big 8 will meet up for one more Jamboree on the season as they travel to Reading next Tuesday for the final conference jamboree of the year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swmichigandining.com

Foundry Bakehouse & Deli

We don’t get to Albion often. It’s close enough to Jackson that I always forget it’s actually in Calhoun County. My co-worker and I had to run out to a jobsite just outside of Albion last week. I have a couple restaurants in Albion I could hit up for lunch but I decided to look anyway to see if there was anything new.
ALBION, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, MI
Sports
Bronson, MI
Education
Union City, MI
Education
City
Bronson, MI
Quincy, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
City
Quincy, MI
Bronson, MI
Sports
City
Springport, MI
City
Union City, MI
Union City, MI
Sports
WKHM

Special Weather Statement for Jackson County

Jackson, Mich. (Wednesday, October 12, 2022) — Strong showers/thunderstorms could impact the area this afternoon. At 130 PM EDT, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms extending from mid-lake west of Big Sable Point to near Milwaukee. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Miller
Person
Taylor Cole
MLive

New fieldhouse ‘icing on the cake’ for Jackson Public Schools

JACKSON, MI - Surveying the weight room and turf practice space inside Jackson Public Schools’ new indoor fieldhouse, the Al Glick Athletic Center, Superintendent Jeff Beal couldn’t help but get excited about the possibilities the facility presents for students and athletic teams. “This is like the icing on...
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

Jackson man wins Lucky for Life lottery

From the Michigan State Lottery — Beginner’s luck led to a Jackson County man winning $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery playing the Lucky For Life game. Mark Watson, 77, matched the five white balls drawn Sept. 20 – 05-26-28-37-42 – to win the big prize. He bought his ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#City Girls#Jamboree#Highschoolsports#Union City Girls Xc#Quincy 4th#Quincy High School#Chargers
WWMTCw

Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

12-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Jackson

JACKSON, MI -- A young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, police said. Officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched Wednesday evening to the intersection of East Ganson Street and North Pleasant Street in Jackson for a report of car-pedestrian crash. The...
JACKSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Three injured in Wednesday Amish buggy crash, BCSD investigating

KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Three occupants of an Amish buggy were injured late Wednesday afternoon when a 2016 BMW hit their buggy from behind on Copeland Road west of Legg Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 5:16 p.m. when the BMV driven...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wtvbam.com

Red Flag Warnings issued to the south of Branch County

NORTH WEBSTER, IN (WTVB) – The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Red Flag Warning for Friday in Indiana counties to the south of Branch County. The warning is in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. due to forecasts of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fine fuels.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee Deputy Receives County Medal of Honor and Life Saving Award

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy, Bill Warner, received the County Medal of Honor and the Life Saving Award at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners Meeting. On the morning of September 8th, near Morenci, Deputy Warner was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle with improper plates. It was discovered that both the driver and passenger had numerous outstanding felony warrants for their arrest from multiple jurisdictions.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy