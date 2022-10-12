Union City Girls XC wins 3rd straight Big 8 Jamboree; Bronson takes 2nd, Quincy 4th

QUINCY, MI. — The Union City Lady Chargers took one more step towards a possible Big 8 conference cross country crown Tuesday night, winning their third straight Big 8 Conference Jamboree in an event held on the grounds at Quincy High School.

Entering the third Big 8 Jamboree of the year, the surprising Chargers were two for two in jamboree wins, winning each of the other two rather handily. The same could be said for Tuesday when they made it three for three, claiming the victory with a score of 38 points. Union City’s secret to success thus far has been their depth and consistency across the board, as all five scoring runners routinely finish near the top of the pack. That is what propelled them to the win on Tuesday as all five runners finished in the top 12, with four of those five earning top 10 finishes.

Pacing the Charger effort was sophomore Skyler Fraley who finished in fourth place overall in a time of 21 minutes, 31.16 seconds. Not far behind was a pair of teammates in Alissa Skirka and Murcie Wallen who finished in sixth and seventh place respectively. Skirka crossed the line in sixth place with a time of 21 minutes, 51.03 seconds while Wallen finished in seventh place with a time of 22 minutes, 6.32 seconds. Senior Kyla Burdick, who was the only Charger to be honored on the Big 8’s version of Senior Day, finished in ninth place overall in a time of 22 minutes, 31.84 seconds while freshman Elizabeth Arlt finished off the Union City scoring in twelfth place in a time of 22 minutes, 39.91 seconds.

Finishing just behind Union City in the team standings were the Vikings from Bronson who took runner-up honors with a score of 66 points, a total bolstered by the duo of Ava Hathaway and Ashlynn Harris who swept the top two places in the race. Hathaway led the race from the very start, sprinting out of the starting gates to lead from the opening gun. Hathaway was not challenged the rest of the race, going on to finish in first place in a time of 19 minutes, 52.42 seconds, the only girls runner to break the 20 minute mark. Harris had little trouble in second place as well, staying on the heels of her teammate from the start and pulling away from the field by the first hill, finishing in second place overall in a time of 20 minutes, 25.66 seconds, a full 30 seconds faster than the third place runner. Rounding out the Bronson effort was freshman Lydia Wells who finished in sixteenth place in a time of 23 minutes, 39.74 seconds; senior Aubrey Mace who finished in eighteenth place in a time of 23 minutes, 48.41 seconds; freshman Abbi Ferry who finished in twenty-ninth place in a time of 25 minutes, 47.03 seconds; freshman Kiera Kiser in thirty-seventh place in a time of 26 minutes, 30.96 seconds; and freshman Mackenna Webster who finished in forty-second place in a time of 31 minutes, 12.73 seconds.

The Quincy Orioles also put together a solid conference jamboree effort, finishing in fourth place overall with a team score of 88 points. Quincy had one runner finish in the top 10 and another two finish in the top 20 to bolster the fourth place effort. Leading the way for the Orioles was sophomore Charlotte Crabbs who finished in eighth place in a time of 22 minutes, 15.94 seconds. Earning top 20 finishes for Quincy on their home course was junior Sadie Miller in thirteenth place in a time of 22 minutes, 45.15 seconds and freshman Brooklyn Parker in fourteenth place in a time of 23 minutes, 31.27 seconds. Rounding out the Quincy effort was Elizabeth Craig in twenty-third place in a time of 24 minutes, 59.62 seconds; Kaylyn Brenner in thirtieth place in a time of 25 minutes, 55.00 seconds; Kailey Allman in forty-first place in a time of 30 minutes, 25.20 seconds; and Taylor Cole in forty-fourth place in a time of 34 minutes, 39.88 seconds.

Full teams standings saw Union City finish in first place with 38 points, followed by Bronson in second place with 66 points. Concord came in third place with 79 points, followed by Quincy in fourth place with 88 points. Homer finished in fifth with 103 points, followed by Jonesville in sixth place with 139 points, Reading in seventh place with 154 points, and Springport in eighth place with 204 points.

Individual Top 10 Standings:

Ava Hathaway, Bronson, 19:52.42 Ashlynn Harris, Bronson, 20:25.66 Cieara Barrett, Concord, 20:56.01 Skyler Fraley, Union City, 21:31.16 Megan Sterly, Homer, 21:38.66 Alissa Skirka, Union City, 21:51.03 Murcie Wallen, Union City, 22:06.32 Charlotte Crabbs, Quincy, 22:15.94 Kyla Burdick, Union City, 22:31.84 Riley Adams, Concord, 22:36.06

The whole of the Big 8 will meet up for one more Jamboree on the season as they travel to Reading next Tuesday for the final conference jamboree of the year.