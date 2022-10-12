Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Filmmaker Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in military-ruled Myanmar. On Wednesday, a military court sentenced Kubota to three years in prison for sedition and seven years for violating a law on telecommunications, a Japanese foreign ministry official confirmed, according to The Japan Times. Kubota will serve the terms concurrently.
Myanmar court hands Japanese journalist 3 more years in jail
A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday convicted a Japanese journalist of violating immigration law, adding three years to the seven-year prison sentence he was handed last week for filming an anti-government protest, a Japanese diplomat said.Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested on July 30 by plainclothes police in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, after taking images and videos of a small flash protest against last year's military takeover. He was sentenced last week to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement, with the sentences to be served concurrently.Tetsuo Kitada, deputy...
Military helicopters open fire on school, killing seven children and injuring around 30 in Myanmar
At least 13 people, including seven children, were killed and dozens injured in Myanmar after military-run government helicopters fired machine guns at a school for almost an hour, media reports said.The incident appears to be one of the deadliest attacks undertaken by the junta since it seized power in a coup, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last year.A school administrator and aid workers claimed on Monday that the attack occured on Friday when army choppers hovering over a village rained bullets in the compound of a Buddhist monastery.The junta has said the attack was launched against...
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
RELATED PEOPLE
nationalinterest.org
Pakistan’s Worst Nightmare: Indian Kashmir Thrives
Indian Kashmir’s great leap forward economically, socially, and politically can only embarrass Pakistan, for it both shows the failure of Islamabad’s stewardship and highlights its cynicism. SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA—In 2019, just weeks after Indian president Ram Nath Kovind abrogated Article 370 of India’s constitution, ending Kashmir’s de facto...
Uganda removes president's son from army role after Kenya invasion tweets
NAIROBI (Reuters) - President Yoweri Museveni has removed his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as commander of Uganda’s land forces, the military said on Tuesday, after Kainerugaba repeatedly threatened on Twitter to invade neighbouring Kenya.
Germany wants those behind Iran crackdown banned from EU, assets frozen - newspaper
BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Germany will ensure the European Union freezes the assets of those responsible for a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran and bans their entry to the bloc, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told a German Sunday newspaper.
Cambodian court sets massive fine for top opposition figure
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A court in Cambodia on Friday imposed a heavy fine on a leading opposition politician after finding him guilty of defamation for saying that nationwide local elections in June were unfair. Son Chhay, deputy president of the Candlelight Party, had said in an online...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Helping Haiti, Ebola in Kampala, and TikTok begging profits: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Haiti on the brink of a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’. Cholera, child malnutrition, gang violence, fuel shortages, and hospitals with no electricity – Haiti’s humanitarian needs are expanding by the minute. The big question: Given grave concerns over past UN missions and previous efforts by the international community, what could or should outside help look like? After centuries of colonial manipulation, many Haitians have been demanding Haitian-led solutions to address the panoply of problems – including 4.7 million (almost one in two) Haitians at “crisis” levels of food insecurity. But the responses of the Haitian government, police, and aid organisations have been hobbled, as gangs block key transport routes, loot humanitarian supplies, and create a paralysing atmosphere of fear in the capital, Port-au-Prince. As the international community considers how to respond to requests for urgent assistance from Prime Minister Ariel Henry and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, US Coast Guard patrols are circling offshore, and the Dominican authorities have increased patrols at land borders – fearing a rush of Haitians to the exit. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is considering a resolution that may lead to sanctions against one of Haiti’s most powerful gang leaders, Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, and the US has sent a team to the Caribbean nation on a fact-finding mission. None of which is likely to change the current trajectory of entrenched lawlessness and rising desperation. As the World Food Programme’s country director told reporters: “Haiti is facing a humanitarian catastrophe.”
Families traumatised by Thailand attack cling to slain children's toys
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Grief-stricken relatives sobbed and clutched toys at a children's daycare centre on Friday, a day after a former policeman killed 34 people, most of them young children, in a knife and gun rampage there that has horrified Thailand.
U.N. body rejects debate on China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in blow to West
GENEVA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.N. rights council on Thursday voted down a Western-led motion to hold a debate about alleged human rights abuses by China against Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang in a victory for Beijing as it seeks to avoid further scrutiny.
Comments / 0