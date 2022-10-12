Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking...
Wilder Returns To Favorite Venue, But In Unfamiliar Territory After Crushing KO Loss To Fury
NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder will return to his favorite venue Saturday night for his first fight in over a year. The former WBC champion became the heavyweight division’s most prolific knockout artist of the 21st century in large part due to the numerous memorable moments he produced at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “The Bronze Bomber” dismantled Dominic Breazeale in less than one round the last time he fought at the home arena of the NBA’s Nets in May 2019.
Deontay Wilder will ‘keep risking his life for others’ entertainment’
Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he’s willing to put his life on the line for three more years inside the ring. Wilder, who reigned for five years as a WBC titleholder, returns on October 15, aiming for a first win since 2019. Wilder had contemplated retirement after following...
Deontay Wilder Weighs In 23-Plus Pounds Lighter For Helenius Than For 3rd Fury Fight
Deontay Wilder felt “a little sluggish, a little heavy” when he came in at a career-high 238 pounds for his third fight against Tyson Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion made an adjustment accordingly during his recently completed camp to make sure he’ll feel as close to his old self as possible when he boxes Robert Helenius on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 6-foot-7 Wilder stepped on the New York State Athletic Commission’s scale Friday morning at 214½ pounds, 23½ pounds lighter than what he weighed the day before Fury knocked him out in the 11th round of their third championship match last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Tyson Fury believes Deontay Wilder will knock out Robert Helenius
If anyone understands the punching power of Deontay Wilder, it’s Tyson Fury. The heavyweight titleholder went down four times in three fights with Wilder, a draw and two knockout victories for the Englishman. And he believes Wilder will do the same thing to Robert Helenius on Saturday in Brooklyn.
Hearn Backs Andy Ruiz To Beat Deontay Wilder if Fight Happens in 2023
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilde returns to the ring on Saturday night, when he faces veteran Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fight with Helenius will be the first for Wilder since suffering a knockout loss in his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury last October in Las Vegas.
Video and photos: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius weigh-in
Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius on Friday weighed in at 214½ and 253¼, respectively, for their pay-per-view heavyweight fight Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Also, Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell made weight for their super middleweight bout. Plant weighed 167¼, Dirrell 167¾. The division limit...
Deontay Wilder returns to the ring for the first time in 17 months this weekend
Saturday night at the Barclay’s Center, Tuscaloosa native Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder will return to the ring when he takes on Stockholm, Sweden’s Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius. This impressive fight card on FOX Sports pay-per-view will end with Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs),...
Chris Van Heerden wants Conor Benn KO loss voided to no contest
Chris Van Heerden, the last man to face British welterweight Conor Benn, wants his knockout defeat scratched from the record. “The Heat” lasted less than four minutes with Benn when the pair fought at AO Arena in a bout last April. Airing his views on the second round loss,...
Paul-Silva PPV: Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves Rematch Added
Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced today that top 118-pound contenders and former world title challengers Alexandro “El Peque” Santiago and Antonio “Carita” Nieves will meet again in a 10-round rematch of their exciting 2016 showdown on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, October 29, live from Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Wilder vs Helenius: Underdog no 6/1, a live threat for ex-champ
Wilder vs Helenius – Finnish brute Robert Helenius heads into a clash with Deontay Wilder at Barclays Center, the 6/1 underdog. This could be a huge misrepresentation for what will be a test for Wilder, the former WBC heavyweight champion. How much does Deontay Wilder have left?. Before back-to-back...
Haney: Even A Blind Man Can See, Kambosos Is Going To Try To Come Out and Go Full Throttle
Devin Haney is ready for any in-ring scenario ahead of his rematch with George Kambosos Jr. That said, the unbeaten and undisputed lightweight champion has a sense of what to expect from his familiar foe. “It’s no secret what he’s going to do,” Haney told BoxingScene.com. “Even a blind man...
Dirrell Doesn't Care What People Think; He's 'Here To Prove To Myself That I Still Have It'
Anthony Dirrell doesn’t care what oddsmakers, reporters or fans think of his chances when he boxes Caleb Plant on October 15. The former WBC super middleweight champion is completely confident that he has one more title run left in him during the twilight of his career. Plant, a younger former IBF champion who has lost only to Canelo Alvarez, is consistently listed as a 10-1 favorite to defeat Dirrell in their FOX Sports Pay-Per-View co-feature at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Deontay Wilder visits New York Giants facility ahead of PPV
PBC fighter Deontay Wilder spent some time with the New York Giants ahead of his massive Pay Per View this weekend. The former WBC heavyweight world champion and boxing superstar visited the New York Giants facility on Wednesday. The “The Bronze Bomber” prepares to take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic...
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: date, time, how to watch, background
DEONTAY WILDER (42-2-1, 41 KOs) VS. ROBERT HELENIUS (31-3, 20 KOs) Division: Heavyweight (no limit) Odds: Wilder 6-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets) Also on the card: Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell, super middleweights; Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron, heavyweights; Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, bantamweights; Michel Rivera vs. Jerry Perez, lightweights; Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Limberth Ponce, junior middleweights.
Liam Paro-Brock Jarvis: DAZN Weigh-In Results From South Brisbane
Brock Jarvis posted a career heaviest weight for his fifth straight fight. It’s to be expected as the 24-year-old knockout artist will now fight in his seventh weight division in just seven years as a pro. Jarvis tipped the scales at 139 ¾ pounds for his domestic showdown with countryman Liam Paro atop Matchroom Boxing’s debut in the Australian market Saturday evening at South Bank Piazza in South Brisbane.
Devin Haney, George Kambosos Make Weight, Exchange Shoves Ahead Of Championship Rematch
George Kambosos Jr. declined to go the deception and Art of War route this time around at the scales. The former lineal and unified lightweight titlist only needed one try to come within the divisional limit for his repeat showdown with Devin Haney. Kambosos appeared in peak condition as he weighed a ripped and lean 134.04 pounds, while Las Vegas’ Haney arrived at a shredded 134.81 pounds in defense of the undisputed lightweight championship.
Photos: Liam Paro, Brock Jarvis - Face To Face at Final Press Conference
Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis will clash for the WBO Global Super-Lightweight Title at the South Bank Piazza in Brisbane on Saturday October 15, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN, as Matchroom break new ground with their first show in Australia. (photos by Mark Robinson) Paro (22-0 13 KOs) is...
Zach Parker-John Ryder: Terms Reached For Interim WBO Title Fight, Eyed For Late November
Zach Parker has an opponent set for his next fight and without the pain of going through a purse bid process. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal is place for an all-UK super middleweight showdown between Parker and former title challenger John Ryder. The bout will take place in late November, Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren confirmed Thursday in an interview with UK radio giant talkSPORT.
Jordan Flynn-Dhanjal headlines as professional boxing returns to Oxford
Professional boxing is returning to Oxford for the first time in 60 years and it is a sellout. Each bout at the Kassam Stadium conference centre features local fighters, with the unbeaten lightweight Jordan Flynn-Dhanjal headlining the bill. "It's going to be a crazy atmosphere," Flynn-Dhanjal told BBC Radio Oxford.
