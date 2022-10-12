Shaker girls soccer wins first game since moving to No. 1 ranking behind a Micaela Tahoe hat trick

LATHAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Shaker girls soccer team has charged through Class AA this season. The Blue Bison moved up to first in the state rankings this week; they entered a crucial matchup with No. 26 Colonie Tuesday night winners of seven straight, and 13-1 overall on the year.

Shaker’s veterans delivered on Senior Night, as senior striker/midfielder Micaela Tahoe recorded a hat trick en route to a 4-2 victory over the rival Raiders.

Fellow senior Francesca Logrippo got the scoring started, though, for the Bison. In the 29th minute of the first half, Logrippo floated a shot from 20 yards out that was placed perfectly at the top of the goal, just out of the reach of Colonie’s goalkeeper, Hailey Blake. Shaker led 1-0 at that point.

Later in the first half, Tahoe began her takeover. Sophomore midfielder/striker Alina Lagace delivered a perfect through ball to Tahoe. She maneuvered around Blake, who had come out of the net to try and make a play on the ball. After that there was no one between Tahoe and the goal; she put away the easy shot, making it 2-0 Bison.

Just over one minute later, Tahoe gathered a long pass in the middle of the field from senior midfielder/striker Olivia Pardo. Tahoe deked her defender, and with her off-foot, delivered a strike past Blake, giving Shaker a three-goal advantage heading into halftime.

Colonie struck first in the second half, cutting the deficit back down to two after a goal from senior forward Sofia Sanzo. But Shaker quickly answered. In the sixth minute of the half, Tahoe was in a one-on-one with Colonie’s Addison York. Tahoe fended off York, created an angle, and drove home her third goal of the night, securing the hat trick.

Raiders junior midfielder/forward Julia Bancheri would tack on one more late goal, but Colonie could not overcome the performance of Tahoe and the Bison.

After the game, Tahoe reflected on what was a pivotal victory for her team.

“I think it’s just a good win for the team,” said Tahoe. “And now…we’re most likely Suburban Council champions for our senior year; like, obviously, not including sectionals, but for the regular season. So, it’s pretty great. And I’m glad, ’cause all my family’s here, and everything; it’s great.”

Shaker head coach Michael Brehm couldn’t say enough about his senior leader, and praised the effort he’s seen out of his team all season.

“Micaela is a special person,” said Brehm. “This team’s a special team. I mean, they’ve been working together forever. And…we work hard. We never know who it’s gonna be. But Tahoe with her left foot and her right foot. She’s been in this program for a very long time; I’m so happy for her. But…we share the ball really well, and it’s hard to defend us, ’cause you don’t know…who you need to defend, so I’m so proud of these guys tonight.”

Shaker improves to 14-1, and will close out the regular season Thursday against Schenectady. Colonie falls to 9-4-1, and aims to rebound Thursday against Averill Park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.